Two teams already preparing for April’s NFL Draft draft will face off when the 5-10 Falcons host to the 4-11 Cardinals in Week 17. Arizona, who has lost seven of their last eight games (1-7 SU; 3-5 ATS), could be starting third-string quarterback Trace McSorley for the second consecutive week if backup Colt McCoy isn’t able to clear concussion protocol. In his first NFL start, McSorley was able to help bettors cash as 7.5-point underdogs on Christmas night, despite the Cardinals losing to the Buccaneers in overtime.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO