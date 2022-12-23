Read full article on original website
QB Deshaun Watson Says Browns Must Finish Season Strong, Show They Have Something to Prove
Quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke to the media after the game, making it a point that the Cleveland Browns need to finish the season strong despite the playoffs being out of reach. When asked what the mindset has to be in the final two games against the Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh...
Steelers Hold High Expectations for Three Injured Players’ Returns
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers expect a relatively healthy team in Week 17 as they begin preparation for the Baltimore Ravens. Head coach Mike Tomlin spoke on three injuries during his weekly press conference but said he feels confident all will be available by the weekend. Safety Terrell Edmunds missed...
Where Ticket Prices Stand For Raiders-49ers Week 16 Match-Up
The Las Vegas Raiders may be nearing the end of their season, but ticket prices for their Week 16 match-up against the San Francisco 49ers are still as high as ever. Sunday's New Year's Day showdown will be the Silver and Black's second-to-last home game this season. Time is running...
Tony Pollard ‘Counted On’ - But Cowboys Have Emergency Plan
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard "looks good for the game,'' said team owner Jerry Jones of the Thursday night visit to Tennessee. "We’re counting on him playing.”. Sounds good. But for the second straight day, there will not be much evidence on the practice field to...
Zac Taylor Comments on Andrew Whitworth Speculation Following La’el Collins’ Injury
CINCINNATI — There's been plenty of speculation about Andrew Whitworth coming out of retirement to join the Bengals following La'el Collins' season-ending ACL injury. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was asked about Whitworth on Tuesday. "We got good people in the building that we trust," Taylor said bluntly. Hakeem...
Russell Wilson’s ‘Decline Cannot be Ignored’ per NFL.com
Santa saved his biggest lump of coal for the Denver Broncos this Christmas. A 51-14 loss to a Los Angeles Rams team that has been a major disappointment this year soured Broncos Country’s holiday cheer. After what could be the most embarrassing loss the Broncos have suffered in their...
Cowboys at Titans Derrick Henry Injury? Status Revealed
The Dallas Cowboys could see their chances of reaching a 12th win grow significantly if the Tennessee Titans continue their current late-season practice approach. Ahead of Thursday's meeting between the two teams in Nashville, the Titans seem to be playing the resting game. Tennessee star running back Derrick Henry did not practice Monday due to a hip injury, per the team's injury report.
Jim Leonhard a Possibility as Next Cleveland Browns Defensive Coordinator?
If the Cleveland Browns move on from defensive coordinator Joe Woods, which seems likely, don't be surprised if Cleveland has an interest in a former player for the coaching position. Allbright works as a radio host covering the Denver Broncos, but he has some connections in NFL circles. With Leonhard...
Sean Payton: Cowboys Icon Troy Aikman Top Hire as Broncos Coach
FRISCO - About as much as anybody. Troy Aikman has down the pulse of the NFL. And he knows who he would hire if he was the person in charge of the Denver Broncos. Aikman, the legendary Hall of Fame Dallas Cowboys QB now the color commentator on “Monday Night Football,” has revealed the view that the Broncos should make a play for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.
Cardinals vs. Falcons Week 17 Odds: Both Teams Try to Snap Long Losing Streak
Two teams already preparing for April’s NFL Draft draft will face off when the 5-10 Falcons host to the 4-11 Cardinals in Week 17. Arizona, who has lost seven of their last eight games (1-7 SU; 3-5 ATS), could be starting third-string quarterback Trace McSorley for the second consecutive week if backup Colt McCoy isn’t able to clear concussion protocol. In his first NFL start, McSorley was able to help bettors cash as 7.5-point underdogs on Christmas night, despite the Cardinals losing to the Buccaneers in overtime.
Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, Nick Foles, None Are a Solution for Colts
Jeff Saturday made one final change. It did not work. With the offense of the Indianapolis Colts continuing to sputter, Saturday made the call to bring up Nick Foles as the starting quarterback ahead of their showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers. The decline of Matt Ryan has been obvious over the past couple of weeks, as the Colts have failed to push the ball down the field. Saturday thought Foles could give the offense a spark moving forward.
ESPN’s Joe Buck and Scott Van Pelt Face Off in Uncomfortably Testy Exchange
ESPN’s Joe Buck appeared to grow increasingly irritated with his colleague Scott Van Pelt during an on-air exchange Monday night, prompting Van Pelt to acknowledge the “awkward” conversation after Buck complained about his lack of air time.Buck, who is the network’s Monday Night Football play-by-play announcer, joined his longtime broadcast partner Troy Aikman on Van Pelt’s program shortly after the Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Indianapolis Colts 20-3.After asking Buck the first question of the segment about the Chargers’ postseason hopes, Van Pelt then turned to Aikman and pressed the Hall of Fame quarterback for several minutes about Los Angeles’...
Josh Norman Chooses a New Jersey Number
One of the best corners in Carolina Panthers franchise history, Josh Norman, is back with the team after signing to the practice squad Monday afternoon. The deal happened largely due to the unknown status of starting corner Jaycee Horn, who broke his wrist in Saturday's win over Detroit. In his...
Bills P Sam Martin Earns POTW Honors Following Performance vs. Bears
There are few positions in football that earn less recognition than the punter. Despite that, they are of utmost importance for teams looking to win games. This was learned by the Buffalo Bills in their 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears on Christmas Eve. The weather conditions were far from ideal, but that didn't stop Bills punter from being named one of Peter King's Special Teams Players of the Week.
Colts Promote Linebacker Ahead of Monday Night Football
The Indianapolis Colts have elevated linebacker Segun Olubi to the active roster from the practice squad in preparation for their matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. Olubi (6'2", 220, 22 years old) signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent this offseason but...
Bills RB James Cook: Should Rookie Play Even Bigger Role?
The Buffalo Bills clinched their third straight division title against the Chicago Bears. with the 35-13 win on the road featuring a performance from rookie running back James Cook that has felt like a long time coming. Yes, he's just a rookie. So maybe it just felt like a "long...
Micah: ‘Grade the Heart!’ What Cowboys Star Says About Dallas - And to Eagles
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys "Lion-backer'' Micah Parsons has put into words what he thinks of the two teams that did battle on Christmas Eve, the two teams who might just be the best of the NFC. On his own Cowboys, 40-34 winners over the Eagles on Saturday, he is speaking...
