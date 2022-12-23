Read full article on original website
Related
financefeeds.com
Quantbase taps Alpaca’s API to launch investment platform for advisors
“The company aims to decrease the barrier to entry for financial firms and creators who don’t want to deal with fund operations.”. Quantbase, a Y Combinator-backed investment company that helps financial companies and individuals with an audience to turn their investment research/data into an investable strategy, has tapped Alpaca to launch its investment platform.
financefeeds.com
MUFG invests $200m in Southeast Asia digital bank Akulaku
Akulaku has a presence in Indonesia, the Philippines, and Malaysia. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) has made a $200 million investment in Akulaku, a banking and digital finance platform in Southeast Asia, headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Akulaku plans to use the funds expand its banking services across Southeast Asia with...
financefeeds.com
Crypto.com elevates COO Eric Anziani to president
Crypto.com has promoted its chief operating officer Eric Anziani to take on an expanded role as the new president of the Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency exchange platform. In his expanded role, Anziani’s areas of responsibilities include customer experience, onboarding and global payments functions. The company said in a media statement that he will continue to lead strategy, product, sales, international expansion, data, research and blockchain integration.
financefeeds.com
Crypto wallet BitKeep loses $8 million in ongoing hack
Asia’s most popular crypto wallet BitKeep, which claims to have more than six million users, was hacked for around $8 million worth of different tokens, developers said on Monday. According to a tweet from PeckShield, a blockchain security and data analytics company, the stolen assets include nearly 4373 $BNB,...
financefeeds.com
UK regulator exposes Recovery Global scam
Britain’s financial regulator today published warnings against unauthorized activities of multiple boiler rooms, recovery scams and cloned firms that are unlawfully targeting investors, as per an official statement. Following the liquidation of many failed brokers, investors are now being warned that scammers are making false claims that their funds...
Comments / 0