ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Good Morning America': Ginger Zee Is Taking Time Off

Another major Good Morning America personality will be missing in action from the morning show. The Sun reported that meteorologist Ginger Zee is taking time off from GMA. She later explained the reason behind her absence via Instagram. On Instagram, Zee explained that she's taking some time off to spend...

Comments / 0

Community Policy