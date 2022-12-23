Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
'Good Morning America': Ginger Zee Is Taking Time Off
Another major Good Morning America personality will be missing in action from the morning show. The Sun reported that meteorologist Ginger Zee is taking time off from GMA. She later explained the reason behind her absence via Instagram. On Instagram, Zee explained that she's taking some time off to spend...
People apparently spent Christmas break pranking their families by telling them popular celebs and political figures died
No celebrity was immune from being used as prank fodder — people falsely claimed musicians, actors, and politicians had passed away.
Drew Barrymore Shares The Most 'Confusing' Part Of Her 2016 Divorce
The actor split from her third husband, Will Kopelman, with whom she shares two children.
Comments / 0