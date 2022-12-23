ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, CT

8 Things To Do This Weekend: Lights in Motion, Disney on Ice & Shark-Diving Santa

By Sarah Cody
 4 days ago

(WTNH) — Looking for weekend activities? News 8 has eight ideas for you that take place Saturday, Dec. 24. Some even extend into vacation week!

Now through Jan. 2, you can see the Festival of Silver Lights at Hubbard Park and Castle Craig with more than 250,000 twinkling lights.

Open most nights through Jan. 1, see the Hebron Lions Lights in Motion at the Fairgrounds. Enjoy the holiday spirit from the comfort of your own car.

Until the end of December, tune the radio to 101.5 and watch Ivoryton Illuminations which synchronizes the light display to music.

Through Dec. 31, see the Holiday Wonderland at the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum with historic-era trees and decorations.

This one is always fun for the kids to see! Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 31, see Shark-Diving Santa, in the tanks, at The Maritime Aquarium .

Through Christmas Eve, visit Carl Bozenski’s Christmas Village , a holiday tradition in Torrington for 75 years! See Santa and his elves in the Toy Shop.

It’s a popular place to take a picture at Christmas time. Stop by the Town Green in our little town of Bethlehem, Connecticut to see a special scene.

Such a treat! See Mickey and his friends perform Disney on Ice : Into the Magic at Total Mortgage Arena. There are seven performances over Christmas weekend.

Email information about upcoming events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Happy Holidays, everyone!

WTNH

