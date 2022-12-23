Thunderbolt 12: Checking out road conditions in Westchester County
News 12's Ben Nandy was in Thunderbolt 12 checking out road conditions at Greystone Station in Yonkers amid dropping temperatures.
News 12's Ben Nandy was in Thunderbolt 12 checking out road conditions at Greystone Station in Yonkers amid dropping temperatures.
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.https://news12.com
Comments / 0