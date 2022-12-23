Read full article on original website
Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in Single Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway on LA 425
Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in Single Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway on LA 425. Catahoula Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police have confirmed that LSP Troop E responded to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 425 near Clayton on December 25, 2022, at around 2:30 p.m. Thomas W. Pritchard, 63, of Vidalia, Louisiana, died as a result of the collision.
Impaired Louisiana Driver Arrested After Fatal Christmas Day Crash on LA 308 Claimed the Life of a Passenger
Impaired Louisiana Driver Arrested After Fatal Christmas Day Crash on LA 308 Claimed the Life of a Passenger. Lafourche Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police stated on December 26, 2022, that on December 25, 2022, soon after 8:00 p.m., Troopers of LSP Troop C responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 308 near Marcello Boulevard. A passenger whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin perished in the collision.
Louisiana Driver Arrested, Unrestrained Passenger Killed in Two-Vehicle Head-On Crash on US 61
Louisiana Driver Arrested, Unrestrained Passenger Killed in Two-Vehicle Head-On Crash on US 61. Gonzales, Louisiana – A two-vehicle collision on US 61 in Ascension Parish, Louisiana resulted in the death of a Louisiana woman and injuries to three other people. The driver of one of the vehicles was arrested for negligent homicide, negligent injuring, and careless operation and was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.
Single-Vehicle Crash in Louisiana Claims Life of Driver on LA 10
Single-Vehicle Crash in Louisiana Claims Life of Driver on LA 10. Saint Francisville, Louisiana – On Saturday, December 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that LSP Troop A was dispatched to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on LA 10 at Bains Road in West Feliciana Parish soon before 7:00 PM. The driver was fatally injured in the collision. The driver’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.
Louisiana Man Killed in Fiery Early Morning Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 347
Louisiana Man Killed in Fiery Early Morning Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 347. St. Martin Parish, Louisiana – Troopers from LSP Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 347 north of the city limits of St. Martinville in St. Martin Parish shortly after midnight on December 24, 2022, according to the Louisiana State Police. John Thomas Hayes, 34, of St. Martinville, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
Driver fatally crashes into tree in Saint Francisville, investigators say
A man is dead after crashing into a tree in Saint Francisville, according to Louisiana State Police.
UPDATE: Mississippi church van reportedly stolen by escaped inmate Christmas Day recovered in Texas
Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones reports that a church van reportedly stolen by at least one escaped detainee has been recovered in Texas. Jones confirmed on Twitter that a white church van stolen from Belmont Church Christmas morning was recovered in a body of water in Anna, Texas, later Christmas Day.
Crash closed I-10 on Christmas Day
Cops closed all lanes of the Interstate from Downtown New Orleans toward Slidell Christmas day after a pileup. “The NOPD… is investigating an accident with injury on I-10 East at the High-rise
73-year-old Louisiana Driver Killed and Another Injured in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 165
73-year-old Louisiana Driver Killed and Another Injured in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 165. Caldwell Parish, Louisiana – A two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 165 in Louisiana on December 22 resulted in the death of a 73-year-old Louisiana resident and injured another driver. The cause of the collision is under investigation.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Two Men Suspected of Possessing Multiple Stolen Vehicles
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Two Men Suspected of Possessing Multiple Stolen Vehicles. Authorities in Louisiana report that arrest warrants have been issued for two men in Louisiana suspected of illegally possessing stolen vehicles. According to investigators with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, two Keithville, Louisiana men have been...
Christmas morning crash on I-10 kills two men
Two men are dead and other individuals were taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run on I-10.
Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Suspect in Connection with Christmas Eve Fire at a Walmart Store
Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Suspect in Connection with Christmas Eve Fire at a Walmart Store. Hammond, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM), in conjunction with the Hammond Fire Department, is actively seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a person wanted in connection with a fire that occurred on Christmas Eve night inside a crowded Walmart in Hammond, Louisiana.
Louisiana man dies in head-on crash
GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana State Police (LSP) is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish that happened Thursday (Dec. 22) afternoon. According to LSP, the initial investigation showed that Michael Head, 62 of Geismar, was driving a 2014 Cadillac SRX westbound on LA 928, while the driver of a 2013 Toyota 4-Runner […]
US 90 Crash Kills Houma Youngster: DWI Driver Accused
US 90 Crash Kills Houma Youngster: DWI Driver Accused: A pickup truck and an SUV collided on an elevated section of U.S. 90 near Amelia on Thursday, killing a 19-year-old Houma man who was traveling in the SUV, according to State Police. The SUV then flew off the road and crashed onto the pickup’s roof on the ground below.
Elizabeth Vowell, husband welcome baby boy
‘Working on putting a team here’: Announcement of full-time hockey team in BR could come soon. The sellout for the next hockey match is good news for the city’s chances of bringing a hockey team back to Baton Rouge permanently next season. New La. carbon monoxide detector law...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Teen Reported Missing on December 21
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Teen Reported Missing on December 21. Louisiana – On December 23, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that their Missing Persons Division is asking for assistance from the public in locating 15-year-old Gloria Barcelona, who was reported missing on December 21, 2022, from the Sherwood Meadow area. Barcelona is 5’3”, 110 lbs. and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a multi-colored shirt with letters on the sleeve, blue jeans, and white shoes.
Two shot on Expressway near CCC
NOPD say bullets were flying on the elevated Pontchartrain Expressway early Monday morning. “The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting on US 90 at the Tchoupitoulas Exit,” Officer Reese Harper said in an email.
St. Martinville man loses his life in early morning crash
St. Martinville, La (KLFY) – On Saturday, Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified of single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 347 north of the city limits in St. Martin Parish. According to LSP, the crash claimed the life of Thomas Hayes, 34 of St. Martinville. The initial investigation reveals that the crash occurred as Hayes […]
28-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing a Family Member’s Vehicle, Shooting at People, and Other Crimes
28-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing a Family Member’s Vehicle, Shooting at People, and Other Crimes. Lake Charles, LA – A 28-year-old Louisiana woman allegedly shot at family members and other victims and fled in a stolen truck before stealing another vehicle and being arrested on December 22. The woman was charged with armed robbery and other offenses. One victim sustained minor injuries.
WATCH: Fire destroys Hammond business early Monday morning
HAMMOND - Crews tackled a massive fire at a barber shop in Tangipahoa Parish early Monday morning. The Hammond Fire Department responded to HD Cuts & Salon on West Thomas Street (US 190) early Monday. Firefighters arrived to find the business engulfed in flames. Social media video posted shortly after...
