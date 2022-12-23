ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Lawyers brace for divorce surge in 2023 after major 2022 law change

By Sophie Watson
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=082HJl_0jsT8F5T00

Solicitors are bracing for a surge in warring couples racing to get divorced in 2023 after a law change made it easier to separate.

The first working Monday in January is dubbed “Divorce Day” because marital problems often worsen over the Christmas period.

Stress caused by the cost-of-living crisis, together with the usual pressures of the festive season, is expected to push even more couples over the edge.

Solicitors say they are already expecting a spike in couples splitting up in the New Year following the passing of the no-fault divorce law in April.

The law, which applies in England and Wales, allows couples to split without apportioning blame.

A statement of irretrievable breakdown, made individually or together, is seen as “conclusive evidence”.

Family lawyer Louise Hunt, of Blythe Liggins Solicitors, said she was expecting a wave of divorce inquiries after Christmas.

She said: “A spike in divorce is often due to a stressful Christmas period, when tension and financial pressures increase.

“Typically for most family lawyers, January sees a noticeable surge in enquiries received from people who want to start divorce proceedings.

“This is certainly our experience, and we find that enquiries about divorce often start to come in between Christmas and New Year, with a noticeable peak around ‘divorce day’ and throughout January.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uD7DX_0jsT8F5T00

The law change brought in a 20-week period for “meaningful” reflection from starting proceedings to applying for a conditional order.

There were 33,566 in April to June — a fifth more than the same period in 2021, figures show.

Under the old law, there were 19,758 decree absolutes in April to June, a 35 per cent fall on the same period last year.

Ms Hunt – who charges couples £593 for quickie divorces - added: “The change in the law has resulted in married couples being able to divorce without having to apportion blame for the breakdown of the relationship.

“Instead, couples are now able to apply on a no-fault basis, effectively ending the ‘blame game’.

“Parties also now have the option to apply for a divorce on a joint basis, which has the benefit of allowing them to start proceedings in a more conciliatory way.

“The act also introduces a new minimum period of 20 weeks between the start of divorce proceedings and the application for conditional order, which is the middle stage of divorce proceedings.

“This should provide couples with a period of reflection and also enables them to cooperate and plan for the future, in terms of finances and achieving financial separation.

“It is also no longer possible to contest or defend a divorce, except on very limited grounds.”

Comments / 613

Dee Slinger
6d ago

in a good strong marriage you fight to keep your family together and don't just quit trying because of stress etc. if everyone left because of the stress of life, nobody would be married or in long term relationship. It's called being able to work through everything together like adults.

Reply(25)
148
Truth Teller
6d ago

Oh here we go! A study led by the American Sociological Association determined that nearly 70% of divorces are initiated by women. And the percentage of college-educated American women who initiated divorce is even higher.Jun 22, 2022

Reply(107)
63
Britt Edwards
6d ago

It's actually pathetic how little people put into their marriages. As soon as there's a little blip they call divorce.

Reply(22)
89
Related
HackerNoon

Divorce

An Englishman looks at the world by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. The time is fast approaching when it will be necessary for the general citizen to form definite opinions upon proposals for probably quite extensive alterations of our present divorce laws, arising out of the recommendations of the recent Royal Commission on the subject. It may not be out of place, therefore, to run through some of the chief points that are likely to be raised, and to set out the main considerations affecting these issues.
Tyla

Mum who gave birth to nine babies is finally allowed out of hospital

A mum has been allowed to return home after giving birth to nine children. Halima Cissé, 27, spent 19 months in hospital in Morocco after welcoming the world’s first documented nonuplets. The mum was flown to Morocco for specialist care where they received medical support at the Ain...
People

'90 Day' : Debbie's Doubts About Canada Grow as Colt's Wife Says She 'Gained a Son' Without His Mom Around

Debbie Johnson has been happily living life in Canada with boyfriend Tony — but she still has some reservations about staying. During Monday's 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all special, Debbie confirmed she's still gladly living in The Great White North. But concerns about her Visa are on the horizon, as well as her own emotions regarding most of her life at home being in storage.
The Independent

Landlords told to ‘get a grip’ as almost a quarter of private rented homes do not meet standards

Landlords have been told to ‘get a grip’ after new figures revealed almost a quarter of privately rented homes in England are failing to reach basic standards of decency.The warning comes from housing secretary Michael Gove, who said it was clear there were “very serious issues” with the quality of homes in England and announced he was considering new legislation to ensure that tenants’ complaints are listened to.The findings of the English Housing Survey came as an inspector’s report found “significant failings” in the way a housing association dealt with damp and mould not only at the home of Awaab...
New York Post

Prince Harry pictured in stunned silence at brother William’s text following explosive Oprah expose

A stunned Prince Harry was filmed holding an apparently grim text from older brother Prince William, whom Harry portrayed as a screaming bully who forced him “out of the family.” The final episode of “Harry & Meghan” caught the explosive aftermath of Harry’s damning 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, after which heir to the throne William told a reporter, “I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will do.” The Netflix cameras were rolling when William, 40, sent that message — while Meghan Markle was on the phone with celebrity pal Tyler Perry. While Markle, 41, finished reading out the response of Queen Elizabeth...
Elle

If You Ask A Black Person Where They Are From, Accept Their Answer

How long do you need to be here, to be from here? To belong? I’m British. ‘But where are you really from?’ My dad was born and raised in England and so was I. What is it that you want? What is it that you're trying to get out of me? Since tracing my ancestry, I know that I am British Jamaican, with origins in West Africa. It is humanising, empowering and grounding to know this for myself. But why is it important for you to know? I have given you my answer. If you persist, you’re not asking the same question.
The Independent

The Independent

999K+
Followers
320K+
Post
510M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy