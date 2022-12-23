ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Ferry services to the islands, around Boston canceled due to storm

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BNDvk_0jsRvJgx00

Storm cancels much of regularly scheduled ferry service to the islands 00:18

BOSTON -- Friday's storm is making getting to the islands nearly impossible.

Hy-Line Cruises has already canceled all of its ferry services for Friday.

The Steamship Authority said it won't be running any trips to Nantucket. Martha's Vineyard routes are canceled through 10 a.m. Friday, but more cancellations are possible as time goes on.

All Charlestown, East Boston, and Hingham/Hull ferry service by the MBTA, was canceled for the day because of high winds as well, the agency tweeted .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Travelers at Logan Airport stressed about possible delays after winter storm in NY

BOSTON -- It was tough for travelers to truly unplug and enjoy the holiday weekend. Many were glued to their phones, constantly checking to see if their flights were departing on time - or at all. "It's a very hectic time," Becca Morrill told WBZ-TV before her family getaway to Florida. It's been a bit of a headache for passengers trying to make it to their post-Christmas destinations after a monstrous winter storm walloped much of New York state over the weekend. The impacts are still lingering, with FlightAware tracking more than 200 delays in and out of...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Southwest customers stranded at Logan Airport as airlines cancels 70% of service

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TV BOSTON -- Hundreds are passengers are left stranded as Southwest Airlines cancels 69% of their flights countrywide. The chaos left some people stranded at Logan Airport, and others scrambling to get on other flights."Trying to get to Little Rock, and flight just got canceled with Southwest. Now I am just like, 'When am I going to get there?' questioned Victor Cruz, a member of the US Air Force working in intel gathering, "I need to report by tomorrow. The whole leadership is waiting for me. It has been a mess. This has happened before. I am supposed...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Southwest customers stranded as airline cancels dozens of flights

BOSTON -- The Department of Transportation is looking into why hundreds of Southwest Airlines passengers were suddenly left stranded Monday and Tuesday.Southwest canceled 69% of their flights nationwide Monday and more were canceled Tuesday morning. The chaos left some people stranded at Logan Airport and others scrambling to get on other flights.Related: Flight canceled? Expert advice on what you can doAccording to Flight Aware, 29 of the 43 cancellations at Logan Tuesday were Southwest flights. Some passengers said they're able to rebook but can only get flights on January 1 or 2."There are zero flights available online. I've been on...
BOSTON, MA
Q97.9

Take a Trip From Maine to Boston on the Amtrak for Just $20

According to Amtrak Downeaster, you could travel from Maine to Boston for only $20!. Here's why: It is their 21st birthday, and they are celebrating those 21 years by offering an amazing discount. Amtrak has carried more than 8.4 million riders since they began operating in 2001, according to the...
MAINE STATE
WCVB

Massive Southwest Airlines disruption leaves customers stranded

BOSTON — A major winter storm that impacted much of the United States before the Christmas holiday continues to provide headaches for travelers and some airlines days later. For Southwest Airlines, the headaches across its network have become migraine-proportioned, leading to about two-thirds of its flights being canceled on Monday and Tuesday.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Damage to This Plum Island House Shows the Power of Friday's Winter Storm

The powerful storm that hit New England Friday washed away a wall on the first floor of a beachfront house on Massachusetts' Plum Island, firefighters said Saturday. The already-vacant house on 73rd Street at Reservation Terrace was being monitored by the Newburyport fire and building departments Saturday, according to fire officials. It "has long been a victim of ongoing erosion on Plum Island," they said in a statement.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
CBS Boston

Airlines busy at Logan Airport as travelers head home after the holidays

BOSTON - Logan Airport was one of the busiest spots in Boston Monday morning as people started to head home after the Christmas holiday weekend.The Transportation Security Administration said the busiest times for travel would be between 5 and 7 a.m. and later in the day between 4 and 6 p.m.According to Flight Aware, there were more than 40 cancellations and more than 90 delays at Logan Monday.Dorett Smith's flight was one of those cancelled."The ticket agent said there's nothing she can do for me. She has nothing for later, she had nothing for Tuesday, she has nothing for Wednesday...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Long Wharf in Boston flooded during Friday's storm

BOSTON -- Long Wharf in Boston was completely underwater during Friday's storm. Outdoor seating at the Chart House was submerged in water. Around 11 a.m., a linen company was trying to make a delivery at Chart House but they were unable to. "I've actually been doing this for about three years now and I've never seen it like this before. This is insane, we've had many storms but nothing to this magnitude, this is insane," said Jacob Smith of Preferred Services Co. "Give me a raft or something, a canoe. Maybe Santa is bringing me a canoe."   High tide, matched with heavy rain and strong winds, left the communities along the coast concerned about flooding. The New England Aquarium across from Long Wharf tells WBZ that it's become more common for them over the past decade. "Our staff and our scientists have really put a lot of effort into looking at this issue and seeing how collectively our community can come together and make a more resilient waterfront for Boston," said Luz Arregoces, Community Relations Director for the New England Aquarium.The MBTA closed the Long Wharf entrance to the Aquarium T station before high tide as a precaution. 
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Person rescued from freezing pond in Amherst, New Hampshire

AMHERST, N.H. -- A person needed to be rescued from the frigid waters of a pond in Amherst, New Hampshire. First responders were called to Honey Pot Pond on Monday. "If you are wondering if the ice is safe yet, it is not," Amherst Fire Rescue posted on Facebook. The person was taken out of the water quickly and taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. "Please avoid the ice on lakes, ponds, and especially rivers until we have several weeks of freezing temps," they continued. 
AMHERST, NH
whdh.com

WATCH: Chain-reaction crash in East Boston caught on camera

BOSTON (WHDH) - A chain-reaction crash in East Boston that left several vehicles damaged and two people hospitalized on Christmas was caught on camera. Surveillance video shows a driver slam into the back of a parked car on Bennington Street, which area residents say has seen numerous crashes in the past.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston firefighters save 2 people from burning Dorchester home

BOSTON - Boston firefighters saved two people from a burning home in Dorchester late Tuesday morning.A person living in the three-story house on Mora Street called 911 around 11:15 a.m. after flames broke out on the first floor and quickly spread outside to the roof, according to Boston Fire spokeswoman Sharon Galloway.She said two residents were trapped on the second floor and were rescued on ladders. Retired firefighter Ted Mathis lives across the street. He said the firefighters got there just in time."They would have been dead, no doubt about it," he told reporters. One resident was taken to the hospital because of smoke inhalation. The other is o.k. The third floor is vacant, Galloway said.Charlene Wilkins has lived in the house for five years. She left work after getting a call that her home was on fire."This is just horrible," Wilkins said. "Everything is in there. I was just going to move."There's no word yet on how the fire started.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

"Several residents rescued" in Dorchester fire

BOSTON - First responders came to the rescue of multiple people in a Dorchester house fire on Tuesday morning.There was fire on all floors of the three-story wood frame building at 74 Mora St., the Boston Fire Department said, adding that there were "several residents rescued."The department said at about noon that heavy fire had been knocked down and EMTs are treating two of the residents while firefighters continue to put out hot spots. 
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston schools look into possible temporary mask mandate after winter break

BOSTON - Boston Public Schools are looking into the possibility of bringing back a "temporary masking mandate" when students and teachers return to classes after the holiday break next week.In a letter to families and staff, Superintendent Mary Skipper said administrators will meet with the Boston Public Health Commission during the break to "discuss any possible changes to our COVID protocols, such as a temporary masking mandate for the first two weeks of school after the break."Any decision would come by the end of this week, Skipper said."This will ensure that we are using the most up-to-date data when making...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Haverhill Family Loses Home to Massive Fire Morning After Christmas

A fire destroyed a home in Haverhill, Massachusetts, just one day after Christmas, with firefighters being forced to use water from the Merrimack River to put the fire out, officials said. The homeowners called 911 early Monday morning about what they believed was an electrical issue with the hot tub...
HAVERHILL, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
96K+
Followers
29K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy