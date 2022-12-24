BITTER BLAST: Temperatures plunge overnight; Christmas Eve morning will be in the single digits

NOW: Temperatures rapidly dropping overnight. Any untreated surfaces wet will become frozen.

NEXT: Saturday will be one of the coldest Christmas Eves on record. Highs will barely reach 20 and wind chills will be subzero in the morning.

MORE: News 12 Storm Watch Team Blog

OVERNIGHT: BITTER BLAST - It will feel like below zero by midnight. The worst of this cold arrives Saturday morning. Lows in the single digits.

CHRISTMAS EVE: BITTER BLAST - Sun and clouds, breezy and frigid. Highs near 20 but feeling colder. Lows near 10, but feels like near zero.

CHRISTMAS DAY: BITTER BLAST - Unseasonably cold. A touch less breezy. Highs in the 20s. Lows in the teens.

KWANZAA: Unseasonably cold. Highs in the low-30s. Lows near 20.

REST OF THE WEEK: Dry and warming up by late week. Temperatures are mild for New Year's, with a chance for rain by the weekend.