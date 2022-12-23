BITTER BLAST: Frigid temperatures prevail this holiday weekend throughout the Hudson Valley

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says frigid temperatures will prevail throughout the Hudson Valley this holiday weekend.

NOW: Winds continue and after the frontal passage the bitter blast begins through the holiday weekend.

NEXT: Areas of black ice gradually forming, cold through Monday but still windy Christmas Eve and sunny through the weekend.

A wind chill advisory is in effect for Dutchess and Ulster Counties for now, but sub-freezing wind chills likely all over the lower Hudson Valley into the overnight.

FORECAST:

OVERNIGHT: DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS -- It will feel anywhere from around 0 to -20 with the wind into Saturday. Partly to mostly cloudy and dry with areas of black ice to watch out for.

SATURDAY: CHRISTMAS EVE - BITTER BLAST - Sun and clouds, breezy and frigid. Highs around 14 degrees, but feeling colder with the wind. Lows near 10.

SUNDAY: CHRISTMAS DAY - BITTER BLAST - Mostly sunny and still very cold. Highs around 24. Lows around 16.

MONDAY: KWANZAA - BITTER BLAST - Sunny skies. Still cold. Highs near 29 and lows near 20.