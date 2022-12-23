Casting Literally Makes Or Breaks A Film, And These 17 Examples Of Horrible And Great Casts Proves It

First of all, it's awesome to see a Latine actor actually cast as Wednesday! Jenna Ortega does an amazing job as Wednesday — it's hard to make such a deadpan role so compelling to watch, especially with an older Wednesday (watching a little kid talk about the macabre with a straight face is always funny, though, of course, Christina Ricci nailed it in the earlier films).

The rest of the cast is great, too — especially Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán as Morticia and Gomez. Emmy Myers provides a great contrast to Wednesday as Enid, and most of the kids overall actually look like teenagers, which is refreshing after so many teen dramas where all the teenagers look like adults