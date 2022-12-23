Read full article on original website
Tottenham need more than just Bethany England to rescue their season
Bethany England looks on course to join Tottenham from Chelsea in a WSL record transfer - but Spurs have deeper issues than an expensive striker alone will fix.
World Cup final referee admits he made mistake during Argentina vs France
Szymon Marciniak has admitted he made a mistake during the World Cup final between France and Argentina.
Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth: Player ratings as Blues end winless run
Chelsea's run of six games without a Premier League win came to an end with a routine 2-0 victory at home to Bournemouth on Tuesday evening.
Graham Potter reveals how Reece James has coped with missing World Cup
Chelsea manager Graham Potter gives an update on how Reece James is mentally & physically coping after injury caused him to miss 2022 World Cup.
Brentford 2-2 Tottenham: Player ratings as Spurs secure comeback draw
Tottenham came from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Brentford on Boxing Day.
Man City Women 2022/23 mid-season review: Standout performer, best signing & more
Midseason review for Manchester City Women during the 2022/23 campaign, including standout performer, highlight and best signing.
Tottenham face their latest crossroads as Antonio Conte deadline looms
A hard-fought comeback to draw away at one of the league's most consistent banana skins, in isolation, doesn't seem like a bad result. For Spurs, however, Brent
Man Utd don't need Cody Gakpo - Liverpool have done them a favour
Manchester United need an out-and-out striker instead of Liverpool-bound Cody Gakpo.
Arsenal 3-1 West Ham: Player ratings as Gunners show their mettle
Who impressed and who did not as Arsenal beat West Ham 3-1 in the Premier League?
Inter trying to beat Premier League clubs to Marcus Thuram
Inter are readying an offer for French international Marcus Thuram as they look to persuade him to move to Serie A in 2023, 90min understands. Thuram is out-of-
Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool: Player ratings as Salah strikes in Reds win
Goals from Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Stefan Bajcetic helped Liverpool beat Aston Villa 3-1 on Boxing Day.
Liverpool reach agreement for Man Utd target Cody Gakpo
Liverpool look to have sealed a deal for top Manchester United target Cody Gakpo.
What did Brentford fans chant at Harry Kane?
Harry Kane took to the field for the first time since his penalty miss in England's World Cup quarter-final against France. But how did the Brentford fans greet him?
Jonathan David makes major Premier League transfer confession
Jonathan David has spoken about a move to the Premier League.
Do Liverpool even need Cody Gakpo?
Liverpool have signed Cody Gakpo but how does he fit into a team already containing Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz?
Paris Saint-Germain vs Strasbourg - Ligue 1: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 meeting with Strasbourg, including TV channel, team news, lineups and prediction
Jurgen Klopp happy with 'exceptional' Darwin Nunez despite wasted chances
Jurgen Klopp has dismissed any criticisms of Darwin Nunez following Liverpool's win at Aston Villa.
Transfer rumours: Bellingham's bargain release clause; Man City eye White
Tuesday's transfer rumours, with updates on Jude Bellingham, Ben White, Joao Felix, Frenkie de Jong, Mykhaylo Mudryk & more.
