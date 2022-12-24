ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BITTER BLAST: Temperature plummets following heavy rainfall; icy conditions and high winds overnight

By News 12 Staff
NOW: Rain slows down tonight as freezing winds take over.

NEXT: Freezing weather for Christmas weekend

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XpkPU_0jsPtV6t00

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Allan Nosoff says to be careful for freezing temperatures and icy patches overnight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RWRel_0jsPtV6t00

OVERNIGHT: Temps continues to fall to 11 overnight. Feels like 5 below zero.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZjitU_0jsPtV6t00

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. Windy 30-40 mph gusts. Highs near 21. Lows near 15.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1URvg8_0jsPtV6t00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d7quT_0jsPtV6t00

SUNDAY: Sunny. Cold. Breezy. Highs near 27. Lows near 19. Coldest Christmas since 2000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MV4dA_0jsPtV6t00

MONDAY - FRIDAY: Gradually warming each day from 32 on Monday to 52 on Friday. Sunny with fair clouds. A windswept flurry on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kkM8x_0jsPtV6t00

