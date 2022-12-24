BITTER BLAST: Temperature plummets following heavy rainfall; icy conditions and high winds overnight

NOW: Rain slows down tonight as freezing winds take over.

NEXT: Freezing weather for Christmas weekend

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Allan Nosoff says to be careful for freezing temperatures and icy patches overnight.

OVERNIGHT: Temps continues to fall to 11 overnight. Feels like 5 below zero.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. Windy 30-40 mph gusts. Highs near 21. Lows near 15.

SUNDAY: Sunny. Cold. Breezy. Highs near 27. Lows near 19. Coldest Christmas since 2000.

MONDAY - FRIDAY: Gradually warming each day from 32 on Monday to 52 on Friday. Sunny with fair clouds. A windswept flurry on Tuesday.