ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Four migrants who died in Channel were in dinghy ‘wholly unsuitable to make the crossing’

By Holly Bancroft
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49pXjb_0jsPDy5C00

Four people who died in the Channel this month were in a dinghy that was “wholly unsuitable to make the crossing”, an inquest has heard.

The victims of the 14 December tragedy are still unidentified, Kent coroner Katrina Hepburn said on Friday morning.

She recorded a provisional cause of death from drowning for the four.

It is “possible” two of them were Afghans , while the others were Senegalese, a report by detective inspector Ross Gurden of Kent Police said.

Another 39 people were safely brought to shore during the rescue, which involved the Royal Navy, French Navy, Coastguard and RNLI.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GyxEG_0jsPDy5C00

Women and children were believed to be among those who needed hospital treatment after the incident.

A group of fishermen were the first to discover the stranded migrants, with one crew member telling Sky News at the time that he had heard people “screaming for help”.

Skipper Raymond said: “It was like something out of a second World War movie, there were people in the water everywhere, screaming.”

Raymond’s fishing crew then spent two hours pulling people from the water. They gave the migrants a “lukewarm shower” and new clothes to keep warm.

Pictures of the vessel, when it was still in the Channel, showed the migrant’s dinghy above the water but contorted and folded in on itself.

Mobile phones and paperwork were recovered from the scene but have been damaged by seawater, the coroner said.

Detective inspector Ross Gurden wrote in a report that a private fishing vessel had encountered the migrants’ boat, a dinghy with a motor, in distress at 3:24am .

The boat was described as “wholly unsuitable to make the crossing”.

The coroner said on Friday: “The provisional cause of death is consistent with drowning.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nYHG7_0jsPDy5C00

Ms Hepburn suspended proceedings until a later date amid an ongoing police investigation.

Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are investigating the circumstances of the tragedy. Ibrahima Bah, 19, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

He was charged on Sunday with knowingly facilitating the attempted arrival in the UK of people he knew or had reasonable cause to believe were asylum seekers.

He has pled not guilty to the offence in court.

Comments / 7

Related
The Independent

Police officer punched through ice to try and rescue children as three die in frozen lake

Rescuers punched through ice on a frozen lake in Solihull during in a bid to rescue children, it emerged yesterday as police confirmed three boys, aged eight, 10 and 11, died after falling into the water.Another child – a six-year-old boy – remains in a critical condition in hospital.Superintendent Richard Harris from West Midlands Police described efforts to rescue the children from the lake in Babbs Mill Park in the town near Birmingham. Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk“Police officers did go into the water,” he told a press conference. “They were joined by other...
The Independent

Man’s body found on undercarriage of plane that flew from Gambia to UK

A man’s body has been found in the undercarriage of a plane that flew from Gambia to the UK, police have said.Sussex Police said the discovery was made at Gatwick Airport at around 4am on 7 December.In a statement, the force said: “Police were called after the body of a man was found in the undercarriage of an aircraft at Gatwick Airport, arriving from Gambia, at about 4am on 7 December.“Officers are investigating and a report will be prepared for HM Coroner.”A flight from Gambia takes around six hours on average. The aircraft landed at the major airport while icy temperatures swept through the UK, with highs of just 5C recorded at Gatwick.More follows Read More Rishi Sunak says the Scottish want focus to be on ‘pressing issues’ not independenceMan charged with murder of 68-year-old womanPilot’s poor flying led to 11 unlawful deaths in Shoreham Airshow, coroner rules
The Independent

Race to rescue ‘unconscious’ boy trapped in 400ft well in central India

Authorities in India’s central state of Madhya Pradesh are racing against time to rescue an eight-year-old boy who fell into a 400-feet deep borewell on Tuesday.The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district, police said to news agency Press Trust of India.The boy has been identified as Tanmay Diyawar.He was playing in the field when he fell into the borewell, which had been dug recently, Aathner police station in-charge Anil Soni was quoted as saying.State disaster management teams have been rushed from capital Bhopal and Hoshangabad city.Madhya Pradesh: 6-year-old child trapped in 400 feet deep pit of borewell...
The Independent

What happened at the Shoreham Air Show disaster that killed 11 people?

An inquest into the deaths from a disaster at Shoreham Airshow that killed 11 people is due to get underway. It comes seven years after the tragedy in West Sussex, which saw a Hawker Hunter jet taking part in an aerial display crash into the A27 in the summer of 2015. The hearing will cover the deaths of the victims and is due to run for three weeks from Wednesday.The pilot of the Hawker Hunter plane, Andrew Hill, was charged with 11 counts of manslaughter by gross negligence but found not guilty on all counts in March 2019. He...
americanmilitarynews.com

A young woman beaten, shot dead, and was forced to make a confession that she was a “military informant,” according to a video circulating on social media

A video clip on social media showed a young woman who was beaten, forced to confess to being a “military informant,” and later shot dead on a pavement spread. The video clip is only more than 3 minutes long and does not include the exact location of the incident but those shared the video clip wrote that the incident took place in Tamu and was done by Tamu PDF (People Defense Forces) No.4 Battalion.
New York Post

Turkish woman shares eerie selfie moments before fatal plane crash

A young Turkish beautician chillingly posted a selfie video with a caption bidding farewell moments before the small plane she was flying in crashed to the ground, killing her and the pilot. Burcu Saglam, 22, and Hakan Köksal, the 54-year-old president of the Yunuseli Sports Aviation Association, had taken off from Pamukova, Turkey, on the ill-fated trip Thursday afternoon, according to Central European News. Saglam was all smiles as she posted footage and pictures of herself from the cockpit on Instagram with the caption, “Byee.” The single-engine jet they were traveling in plunged to the ground when its wing hit an overhead power...
People

At Least 21 Campers Dead, 12 Missing After Landslide Tears Through Family Campsite in Malaysia

Another 12 people remain missing after the torrent of mud slammed into the campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali A landslide has claimed the lives of at least 21 people, including five children, after a torrent of mud slammed into a campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali, Malaysia, where another 12 remain missing. At least seven people have been hospitalized while, fortunately, others were able to walk away from the debris amid the ongoing rescue at an organic farm, where more than 90 people were sleeping...
Tri-City Herald

People scream as boat propeller kills woman retrieving sandals on Colombia vacation

A woman on vacation in Colombia was fatally struck by a boat propeller when she tried to retrieve her sandals, according to media reports. Natalia Andrea Larrañaga Fajardo, 26, visited San Andrés island’s White Watta beach on vacation, Colombian news outlet La Razon reported. At the beach, she saw some people she recognized on a boat and climbed aboard.
Daily Beast

River Baptism Ceremony Ends in Tragedy After Flash Flood Kills 14

Fourteen people have been found dead after a congregation of 33 attending a river baptism were caught in sudden flash flooding in South Africa’s Jukskei River on Saturday afternoon. At least one person had been rescued from the rising stormwaters while several others from a church in Alexandra were...
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
The Independent

The Independent

999K+
Followers
320K+
Post
510M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy