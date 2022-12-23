Herrington shares his picks for best films, actors, actresses of 2022

The year 2022 was the best of the decade so far for movies.

OK, so that isn’t really saying much. This third year of the 2020s was not as fully rocked by COVID as the previous two, enabling a return to some kind of new normal at the movies, though the old normal seems gone for good.

But a year ago this time, I’d only seen two of my 2021 Top 10 movies in an actual theater. This time, it’s six of 10, and only one of the others was never available on a big screen in Memphis. Perhaps the magnitude of the theatrical experience swayed me on a couple of these picks. You can probably guess which ones.

Yes, theatrical windows are smaller, the number of notable releases that bypass our theaters completely (minus exceptional one-off showings at the annual Indie Memphis festival) is growing and so much of what might once have been cinema is now television: Favorites series such as “The Bear” and “We Own This City” might have been movies in another era.

But a good movie in a theater is still an experience worth seeking out, not just for the bigger picture and better sound, but for the rare cocoon effect it provides. It’s easier to get lost in a good stew of light, sound and story in that setting.

But your TV room will do if it must.

Like most local publications around the country now, we don’t do weekly film reviews. But I’ve maintained a vote in the Southeastern Film Critics Association. I figure if I’m sending a list to them, I should be sharing my faves with local readers as well. In a nod to the times, I’ll note where each movie can currently be found.

Before my list, a quick acknowledgement of a couple of major titles you won’t find in my Top 10.

I feel bad for not loving “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” which very much wants to be loved and which deserves it for its performances (especially star Michelle Yeoh) and its root concern for mother-daughter relationships. But the storytelling style is tied heavily to the multiversal language of comic book movies and the strung-together action quests of video games and both are decidedly not my jam. I found its frenzy more exhausting than energizing, even as I liked so much about it.

And then there’s “Elvis,” the movie of the year for Memphis even though not a single frame was shot here. Speaking of an exhausting frenzy … look, I don’t like any Baz Luhrmann movies. Maybe the relentless assault of rhinestone-glittering bad taste fits the subject this time, especially given the movie’s Hollywood-and-Vegas focus, but that doesn’t mean I can handle nearly 160 unceasing minutes of it.

Austin Butler stars as Elvis in Warner Bros. Pictures’ drama “Elvis,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. (Courtesy Warner Bros.)

Austin Butler is great as the Big E, better than could have possibly been expected. But I have grumbles about what it has to say about Elvis the musician and the world from which he came. That was inevitable.

The real deal-breaker: Col. Tom Parker. Everything about it, from the manager’s essentially co-equal status in the story to the distracting casting of Tom Hanks to a characterization that stands with the copious bad parts of “Babylon” (opening Friday, Dec. 23) and the script and direction of the Marilyn Monroe biopic disaster “Blonde” as the worst things I saw all year.

But enough about the bad. What was the good stuff? My picks:

Top 10

Cate Blanchett stars in "Tár,” which touches on a number of social issues. (Focus Features via AP)

1. “Tár”

With Cate Blanchett in high form as fictional classical music superstar (yes, really) Lydia Tár, the movie-of-the-year that too few saw hits topical notes on social media, “cancel culture” and the complexity of separating art from artist, sure. But it grows more mysterious than that, both deeper into its run-time and on repeat viewings, with black-comic and gothic notes rising to the fore. Writer-director Todd Field conducts this cinematic symphony with a command Tár herself would have to acknowledge, from the pay-close-attention pre-credit scene and pointed opening credits to a rueful final laugh. (Currently available for streaming rental.)

2. “The Banshees of Inisherin”

This fable-like return to form from Irish playwright turned filmmaker Martin McDonagh (“In Bruges,” “Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri”) tells the deceptively simple story of a couple of old friends (Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson) on an Irish island who just stop being friends one day, though not by mutual choice. The spare, searching story and tones both comic and philosophical earn comparison with Irish theater forebear Samuel Beckett. (Streaming on HBOMax and for rental.)

"The Banshees of Inisherin" centers on the mysterious decision made by Brendan Gleeson’s character to stop being friends with Colin Farrel’s character (seen in window). (Searchlight Pictures via AP)

3. “Nope”

“Get Out” was a one-brilliant-idea movie that captured the zeitgeist. Since then, writer-director Jordan Peele has grown as a visual filmmaker but has made movies (first “Us,” now this) that contain almost too many ideas. “Nope” is both Spielbergian sci-fi and Kubrickian horror. A heist movie and a triumphant (kinda) paean to filmmaking. It took me two viewings to wrangle this beast and what came through most the second time wasn’t its profundities but its pleasures: Moments of sibling camaraderie, sly nods to film history (what’s that mysterious thing in the sky but a kind of Maltese Falcon, “the s— dreams are made of, baby!”) and a dramatic recitation of “One-Eyed, One-Horned Flying Purple People Eater.” Though often the pleasurable and profound intersect, as in the equal parts deep characterization and portrait of a people in every instance of Daniel Kaluuya lowering his eyes and muttering the title. (Streaming on Peacock Premium and for rental.)

Daniel Kaluuya stars in "Nope," which rewards a second watch. (Universal Pictures via AP)

4. “The Fabelmans”

Steven Spielberg’s most autobiographical film is the portrait of an artist as a young man, a movie-mad natural discovering, very early on, that his camera can both capture truth and create fiction, that his editing decisions can both reveal and distort. A family drama and self portrait far thornier and more idiosyncratic than its package suggests. (Currently in local theaters and a streaming rental.)

"The Fabelmans," starring Gabriel LaBelle, is Steven Spielberg’s most autobiographical movie. (Merie Weismiller Wallace/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment via AP)

5. “Aftersun”

This feature debut from Scottish filmmaker Charlotte Wells got a screening at October’s Indie Memphis Film Festival, its lone Memphis screening (so far?). Suffused with tenderness but never sentimental, it’s a young woman’s memory of a childhood summer vacation with her single, troubled father. (Currently unavailable.)

6. “Decision to Leave”

South Korean director Park Chan-wook (“The Handmaiden,” “Stoker”) has graced Memphis screens before, but his latest, for which he won Best Director at the Cannes Film Festival, is probably the most notable 2022 film to skip Memphis entirely. A kind of gloss on Alfred Hitchcock’s “Vertigo,” it’s about a homicide detective falling for the suspect in one of his cases, with a story full of twists and rooted in romantic obsession. (Currently streaming on Mubi and for rental.)

7. “Crimes of the Future”

The most “not for all tastes” movie on this list — yes, including the last one — is a kind of gutsy return to form for now 79-year-old Toronto master David Cronenberg, who reaches back to his own “body horror” past for a contemplation of humanity’s future — shocking, funny and gross in equal measure. (Streaming on Hulu and for rental.)

8. “Top Gun: Maverick” and 9. “Avatar: The Way of Water”

I don’t think the big-screen experience has to be reserved for large-scale spectacle, but if that’s what you’re promising, best to really deliver. Dual megalomaniacs actor-as-auteur Tom Cruise and titan-of-industry director James Cameron both delivered with these sequels, which are each deeply satisfying cinema experiences that may not linger much in the mind but thrilled plenty in the moment. In particular, these movies are united by action filmmaking — one in the Earth’s sky, the other in an imaginary extraterrestrial ocean — that’s more gripping and coherent than anything the Marvel universe has ever concocted. Best character across both movies: An outcast alien whale. (Both currently in local theaters, with “Top Gun” also available as a streaming rental.)

10. “Barbarian”

Cheap, under-the-radar horror movies often offer room for moviemakers to mess around, and writer-director Zach Cregger’s assured chiller set in a mostly abandoned Detroit neighborhood was a surprise hit that earned its success, at its best with a keep-you-guessing early set-up, some creeping dread and a laugh-out-loud surprise edit before it finally has to get down to the gnarly stuff. (Streaming on HBOMax and for rental.)

Special Jury (of One) Prize for Best Comic Book Movie

“The Batman” (Streaming on HBOMax and for rental.)

Special Jury (of One) Prize for Best Ending, non-“Tár” division

“Bodies Bodies Bodies” (Available for streaming rental.)

Special Jury (of One) Prize for Best Documentary Whose Call Went Unheard

“We Need to Talk About Cosby” (Streaming on Fubo and Showtime and available for rental.)

Special Jury (of One) Prize for Best Actress Who Deserved Better

Ana de Armas , somehow quite good in two of the year’s worst movies, “Blonde” and “Deep Water.” Somebody get her a real script.

Ten more (in alphabetical order)

“Armageddon Time” (streaming rental)

“Emily is a Criminal” (Netflix and streaming rental)

“The Eternal Daughter” (streaming rental)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (Fubo, Showtime and streaming rental)

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix starting Dec. 22)

“The Menu” (in theaters)

“Till” (streaming rental)

“Triangle of Sadness” (streaming rental)

“The Woman King” (streaming rental)

“Women Talking” (Set to open in theaters Friday, Jan. 6.)

Favorite performances:

Lead actress: Cate Blanchett (“Tár”), Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), Tang Wei (“Decision to Leave”), Ana de Armas (“Blonde”), Aubrey Plaza (“Emily the Criminal”)

Supporting actress: Dolly De Leon (“Triangle of Sadness”), Keke Palmer (“Nope”), Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Kristen Stewart (“Crimes of the Future”), Thuso Mbedu (“The Woman King”)

Lead actor: Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Daniel Kaluuya (“Nope”), Austin Butler (“Elvis”), Jeremy Pope (“The Inspection”), Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”)

Supporting actor: Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), Nicholas Hoult (“The Menu”), Michael Wincott (“Nope”)