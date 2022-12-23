ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flight cancellations, delays stacking as New York City braves heavy rain, harsh wind

By News 12 Staff
Friday's heavy rain and high wind in New York City is affecting flights ahead the holiday rush.

According to Flight Aware, there are about 62 cancellations at the John F. Kennedy International Airport, 54 at the Newark airport, La Guardia topping the chart at 345 cancellations.

MORE: Guide: Tips to protect your pets during winter storms and extreme cold

Delays are also stacking with 50 delays at JFK, 12 at Newark, and 10 at La Guardia.

Those numbers are soaring around the country with over 6,000 delays and over 5,000 cancellations today. Add in the holiday weekend, and that's over 1,000 cancellations on Saturday and about 70 cancellations on Sunday.

Fliers should check their flight information several times before bundling up to brave today's wind and rain. The Transportation Security Administration suggests arriving early to flights and to be ready for any possible changes.

MORE: Does your car battery have enough juice to make it through winter? Here are some tips to maintain it

