BITTER BLAST: Tumbling temps and dangerous wind chills for holiday weekend

WHAT'S NEW: The arctic cold front has passed and completely swung open the freezer door for us on Long Island with temps falling quickly and to dangerous levels.

WHAT'S NEXT: This will be a very cold Christmas weekend and we don't really thaw out until mid week next week. New Year's Eve and Day though is looking milder but comes along with a chance of rain showers.

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says tumbling temperatures and dangerous wind chills will be around for the whole Christmas weekend.

FORECAST:

OVERNIGHT: Strong winds and chilly air continue to invade the island. Feels Like: sub zero. Avg. Low: 28. Lows: mid-0s to low-10s.

SATURDAY: CHRISTMAS EVE – BITTER BLAST - Partly cloudy, windy and feeling FRIGID! The eastern half of the island may see a few snow showers. Feels Like: mid-singles to low-10s. Avg. high: 42. Highs: low-20s. Lows: low- to mid-10s.

Guide: How to protect yourself from extreme cold

SUNDAY: CHRISTMAS DAY – BITTER BLAST - Mostly Sunny and still chilly. Feels Like: mid-10s. Highs: upper-20s. Lows: upper-10s.

MONDAY: KWANZAA BEGINS – Sunny out with less breezy winds and still trending below average. Feels Like: mid-20s. Highs: upper-20s to low-30s. Lows: Mid-20s.

TUESDAY: Lots of sun and a lingering deep chill with less wind around. Highs: upper-30s. Lows: upper-20s to low-30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a light breeze. Highs: upper-30s. Lows: Upper-20s to low-30s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds and feeling seasonable. Highs: Low- to mid-40s. Lows: Mid-30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and feeling MUCH better. Highs: upper-40s to low-50s. Lows: Upper-30s to low-40s.

SATURDAY: NEW YEAR'S EVE – Mostly cloudy with a chance for scattered showers. Highs: Low- to mid-50s. Lows: Mid-40s.

Sunday: NEW YEAR'S DAY – Mainly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs: Mid-50s. Lows: Mid- to upper-40s.

MONDAY: Scattered shower chances linger. Highs: Upper-40s to low-50s. Lows: Upper-30s to low-40s.