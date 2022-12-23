ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Thunderbolt 12 checks out the road conditions across Long Island

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

A storm is bringing heavy rain, wind and coastal flooding to the area.

News 12 meteorologists say the storm will give way to frigid temperatures into the weekend.

WEATHER CENTER

