Thunderbolt 12 checks out the road conditions across Long Island
A storm is bringing heavy rain, wind and coastal flooding to the area.
News 12 meteorologists say the storm will give way to frigid temperatures into the weekend.
A storm is bringing heavy rain, wind and coastal flooding to the area.
News 12 meteorologists say the storm will give way to frigid temperatures into the weekend.
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.https://news12.com
Comments / 0