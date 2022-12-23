ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Rail dispute unlikely to end without mandate for industry to negotiate – RMT

By Alan Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T0kpr_0jsOJ12P00

The rail dispute will continue into the new year unless the Government gives the industry a mandate to negotiate a settlement to the long running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, a union has warned.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) accused ministers of “abdicating their responsibility” to sort out the industrial unrest.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch has claimed the Government is blocking rail employers from making a deal.

Since meeting a minister last week there have been no further scheduled negotiations to try to prevent upcoming strikes on Network Rail , said the RMT.

It pointed out that it has agreed deals in every part of the railway network where the Department for Transport is not involved.

Pay offers from Network Rail (NR) and the train operating companies are “well below” what has been agreed in Scotland , Wales and where metro mayors have control of the rail franchise, the RMT said.

A rejected offer from NR was conditional on “ripping up” working conditions for railway workers, while on the train operators, RMT members would have had to accept a “paltry“ pay rise, driver only operations across the whole network, and the closure of all ticket offices, creating an inaccessible and less safe railway, said the union.

Mr Lynch said: “The union remains available for talks to resolve this dispute.

“But until the Government gives the rail industry a mandate to come to a negotiated settlement on job security, pay and condition of work, our industrial campaign will continue into the new year, if necessary.”

A Department of Transport spokesperson said: “Far from blocking a deal, the Transport Secretary and rail minister have facilitated talks and ensured a fair and reasonable offer was put forward, which the RMT rejected despite a significant number of members voting to accept.

“After two years of virtual Christmases, the British public deserve better than to have their festive celebrations impacted by strikes. We urge them to step back, reconsider and accept the fair offer put to them, so we can start 2023 by ending this damaging dispute.”

The RMT said pay deals it has secured include:

– Eurostar International: 8% pay rise.

-Eurostar – Mitie security: 10% pay rise for all staff and 29% for the lowest paid.

– ScotRail: 7-9% backdated to April this year.

– Transport for Wales, between 6.6% and 9.5%.

– Merseyrail 7%.

– MTR Crossrail: 8.2% (2021-2022).

– Docklands Light Railway: 9.25%.

– London Underground: 8.4% (2021).

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rail chaos at London Paddington as overrunning engineering delays post-strike trains

Bemused passengers at London Paddington who had followed advice to check trains before departure have discovered that the planned resumption of services has been delayed – with no certainty about when they might begin.Engineering work outside the terminus has overrun, blocking the entrance to North Pole depot – meaning trains are trapped.Many cancellations are anticipated for travellers between London, the West of England and South Wales.After a four-day stoppage by members of the RMT union working for Network Rail ended at 6am, trains from Paddington were due to resume at 9.18am with a departure to Swansea via Cardiff.But this...
The Independent

Eight new driving rules and changes coming in new year

Motorists are set to be slapped with a new set of driving rules and changes in 2023, with some alterations expected to impact thousands of Britons.The rules include an expansion of London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ), benefits for electric car owners, and adjustments to fuel duty.Here we take a look at the eight new rule changes for drivers to ready themselves for in 2023:ULEZ expansionULEZ is an area of London in which people driving the most polluting vehicles are charged as part of a push to limit the numbers of those that don’t meet emissions standards – in...
The Independent

UK democracy still recovering after another turbulent year, says Speaker

The Speaker of the House of Commons has acknowledged that the political turmoil of the last year left Britain an international laughing stock.Sir Lindsay Hoyle also suggested that British democracy was still trying to recover from the divisions of Brexit, as he reflected on a year which saw Boris Johnson’s administration collapse and Liz Truss forced from office after only a few weeks in Number 10.Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s PM programme, he also insisted that Parliament is a safe place for young women and men, despite allegations of sexual assault, harassment and inappropriate behaviour against various MPs.Asked if he...
The Independent

Post-Christmas rail chaos: ’All I want to do is get on my train, drink my Thatchers and be happy’

To the fury of rail passengers across Britain, the resumption of train services after a four-day Christmas strike turned into a shambles in many locations.At London Paddington, hub for the west of England and South Wales, thousands of travellers hoping to return home after Christmas breaks turned up to catch trains that did not exist.The first wave of departures to Cardiff, Oxford, Bristol and Plymouth was wiped out by overrunning engineering works at North Pole depot, close to Paddington.Adrian Bevan was trying to get home from Paddington to Newton Abbot in Devon. “My train is nearly two hours late already,”...
The Independent

UK firm develops vans which can charge electric vehicles

A British company is developing a fleet of vans that can charge electric vehicles (EV) no matter where they are.PLUG Charging, headquartered in Cardiff, uses off-grid green hydrogen and other green fuels with an onboard power generation system to allow people without a charging point to charge their vehicles anywhere, even if the driver isn’t present.Unlike other EV charging solutions that typically boost charge by 20 to 30 miles, the PLUG Charging solution will be able to charge from 0 per cent up to 80 per cent of battery capacity within 30 minutes, the company claims.The system will...
The Independent

Voices: The strikers are likely to win – but at what cost to the economy?

There is a perfectly respectable case for the nation’s nurses, and others, to be going on strike for higher pay and better conditions, which is that they are likely to be successful and thus it will be in their interests. Whether it will be beneficial to the nation as a whole is more debatable. In the end it is more a matter of politics than economics; it’s about how good we want our public services to be, and how much we are prepared to pay in tax to achieve those ends. In that sense, in forcing the issue, the strikers...
The Independent

UK weather: Ice warning in place for Scotland and heavy rain set to hit parts of England

Heavy rain is set to batter the south east of England on Wednesday, with warnings of potential flooding. Ice warnings are also in place in Scotland for Wednesday morning after a band of rain and snow moves north on Tuesday afternoon. The Met Office have warned that flooding on roads in south east England and Wales will make journey times longer. Flooding of some homes and businesses is also likely and there could be some interruption to power supplies. Rain will be “heavy and persistent” particularly over the high ground in south Wales and Dartmoor, forecasters have said. There are...
The Independent

The Independent

996K+
Followers
319K+
Post
508M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy