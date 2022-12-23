2023 IPL auction: The list of sold and unsold players

The full list of players sold and unsold at the 2023 IPL player auction in Kochi. (Conversion rates as follows: USD 1 = INR 82 approx; INR 50 lakh = USD 60,000 approx; INR 1 crore = USD 120,000 approx; INR 10 crore = USD 1,200,000 approx)



2023 IPL auction sold players

Abdul Basith sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 20 lakh (USD 24,000)

Raghav Goyal (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 20 lakh (USD 24,000)

Yudhvir Singh (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to LSG for INR 20 lakh (USD 24,000)

Naveen-Ul-Haq (Base price INR 50 lakh) sold to LSG for INR 50 lakh (USD 60,000)

Akash Vasisht (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 20 lakh (USD 24,000)

Mandeep Singh (Base price INR 50 lakh) sold to KKR for INR 50 lakh (USD 60,000)

M Ashwin (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 20 lakh (USD 24,000)

KM Asif (Base price INR 30 lakh) sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 30 lakh(USD 36,000)

Anmolpreet Singh (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to SRH for INR 20 lakh (USD 24,000)

Adam Zampa (Base price INR 1.5 crore) sold to INR Rajasthan Royals for INR 1.5 crore (USD 182,000)

Akeal Hosein (Base price INR 1 crore) sold to SRH for INR 1 crore (USD 121,000)

Litton Das (Base price INR 50 lakh) sold to KKR for INR 50 lakh (USD 60,000)

Rilee Rossouw (Base price INR 2 crore) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 4.6 crore (USD 560,000)

Shivam Singh (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Punjab Kings for INR 20 lakh (USD 24,000)

Bhagath Varma (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to CSK for INR 20 lakh (USD 24,000)

Nehal Wadhera (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 20 lakh (USD 24,000)

Mohit Rathee (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Punjab Kings for INR 20 lakh (USD 24,000)

Ajay Mandal (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to CSK for INR 20 lakh (USD 24,000)

Kulwant Khejroliya (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to KKR for INR 20 lakh (USD 24,0000)

Sonu Yadav (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to RCB for INR 20 lakh (USD 24,000)

Kunal Rathore (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to RR for INR 20 lakh (USD 24,000)

Avinash Singh (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to RCB for INR 60 lakh (USD 73,000)

Nitish Kumar Reddy (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to SRH for INR 20 lakh (USD 24,000)

David Wiese (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to KKR for INR 1 crore (USD 121,000)

Swapnil Singh (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to LSG for INR 20 lakh (24,000)

Mohit Sharma (Base price INR 50 lakh) sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 50 lakh (USD 60,000)

Josh Little (Base price INR 50 lakh) sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 4.4 crore (USD 536,000)

Suyash Sharma (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to KKR for INR 20 lakh (USD 24,000)

Rajan Kumar (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to RCB for INR 70 lakh (USD 85,000)

Vidwath Kaverappa (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Punjab Kings for INR 20 lakh (USD 24,000)

Vishnu Vinod (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 20 lakh (USD 24,000)

Urvil Patel (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 20 lakh (USD 24,000)

Donovan Ferreira (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 50 lakh (USD 60,000)

Prerak Mankad (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to LSG for INR 20 lakh (USD 24,000)

Duan Jansen (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 20 lakh (USD 24,000)

Mayank Dagar (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to SRH for INR 1.8 crore (USD 219,000)

Manoj Bhandage (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to RCB for INR 20 lakh (USD 24,000)

Harpreet Bhatia (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Punjab Kings for INR 40 lakh (USD 48,000)

Amit Mishra (Base price INR 50 lakh) sold to LSG for INR 50 lakh (USD 60,000)

Piyush Chawla (Base price INR 50 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 50 lakh (USD 60,000)

Kylie Jamieson (Base price INR 1 crore) sold to CSK for INR 1 crore (USD 121,000)

Daniel Sams (Base price INR 75 lakh) sold to LSG for INR 75 lakh (USD 91,000)

Romario Shepherd (Base price INR 50 lakh) sold to LSG for INR 50 lakh (USD 60,000)

Will Jacks (Base price INR 1.5 crore) sold to RCB for INR 3.2 crore (USD 390,000)

Manish Pandey (Base price INR 1 crore) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 2.4 crore (USD 292,000)

Himanshu Sharma (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to RCB for INR 20 lakh (USD 24,000)

Mukesh Kumar (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 5.5 crore (USD 670,000)

Shivam Mavi (Base price INR 40 lakh) sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 6 crore (USD 731,000)

Yash Thakur (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to LSG for INR 45 lakh (USD 54,000)

Vaibhav Arora (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to KKR for INR 60 lakh (USD 73,000)

Upendra Yadav (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to SRH for INR 25 lakh (USD 30,000)

KS Bharat (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 1.2 crore (USD 146,000)

N Jagadeesan (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to KKR for INR 90 lakh (USD 109,000)

Nishant Sindhu (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to CSK for INR 60 lakh (USD 73,000)

Sanvir Singh (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to SRH for INR 20 lakh (USD 24,000)

Samarth Vyas (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to SRH for INR 20 lakh (USD 24,000)

Vivrant Sharma (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to SRH for INR 2.6 crore (USD 317,000)

Shaik Rasheed (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to CSK for INR 20 lakh (USD 24,000)

Mayank Markande (Base price INR 50 lakh) sold to SRH for INR 50 lakh (USD 60,000)

Adil Rashid (Base price INR 2 crore) sold to SRH for INR 2 crore (USD 243,000)

Ishant Sharma (Base price INR 50 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 50 lakh (USD 60,000)

Jhye Richardson (Base price INR 1.5 crore) sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 1.5 crore (USD 182,000)

Jaydev Unadkat (Base price INR 50 lakh) sold to LSG for INR 50 lakh (USD 60,000)

Reece Topley (Base price INR 75 lakh) sold to RCB for INR 1.9 crore (USD 231,000)

Phil Salt (Base price INR 2 crore) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 2 crore (USD 243,000)

Heinrich Klaasen (Base price INR 1 crore) sold to SRH for INR 5.25 crore (USD 640,000)

Nicholas Pooran (Base price INR 2 crore) sold to LSG for INR 16 crore (USD 1,951,000)

Ben Stokes (Base price INR 2 crore) sold to CSK for INR 16.25 crore (USD 1,981,000)

Cameron Green (Base price INR 2 crore) sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 17.5 crore (USD 2,134,000)

Jason Holder (Base price INR 2 crore) sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 5.75 crore (USD 701,000)

Sikandar Raza (Base price INR 50 lakh) sold to Punjab Kings for INR 50 lakh (USD 60,000)

Odean Smith (Base price INR 50 lakh) sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 50 lakh (USD 60,000)

Sam Curran (Base price INR 2 crore) sold to Punjab Kings for INR 18.5 crore (USD 2,256,000)

Ajinkya Rahane (Base price INR 50 lakh) sold to CSK for INR 50 lakh (USD 60,000)

Mayank Agarwal (Base price INR 1 crore) sold to SRH for INR 8.25 crore (USD 1,006,000)

Harry Brook (Base price INR 1.5 crore) sold to SRH for INR 13.25 crore (USD 1,615,000)

Kane Williamson (Base price INR 2 crore) sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 2 crore (USD 243,000)

2023 IPL auction unsold players

Prashant Chopra (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Luke Wood (Base price INR 1 crore)

Johnson Charles (Base price INR 50 lakh)

Dilshan Madushanka (Base price INR 50 lakh)

Tom Curran (Base price INR 75 lakh)

Rehan Ahmed (Base price INR 50 lakh)

G Ajitesh (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Sanjay Yadav (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Sumeet Verma (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Himanshu Bisht (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Shubhang Hegde (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Deepesh Nailwal (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Trilok Nag (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Shubham Kapse (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Utkarsh Singh (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Jitendar Pal (Base price INR 20 lakh)

B Surya (Base price INR 20 lakh)

R Sanjay (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Priyank Panchal (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Varun Aaron (Base price INR 50 lakh)

Richard Gleeson (Base price INR 50 lakh)

Jamie Overton (Base price INR 2 crore)

Yuvraj Chudasama (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Tejas Baroka (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Paul van Meekeren (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Akash Singh (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Karan Shinde (Base price INR 20 lakh)

B Indrajith (Base price INR 20 lakh)

J Suchith (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Suryansh Shedge (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Will Smeed (Base price INR 40 lakh)

Blessing Muzarabani (Base price INR 50 lakh)

Dushmanth Chameera (Base price INR 50 lakh)

Taskin Ahmed (Base price INR 50 lakh)

Sandeep Sharma (Base price INR 50 lakh)

Riley Meredith (Base price INR 1.5 crore)

Dasun Shanaka (Base price INR 50 lakh)

Jimmy Neesham (Base price INR 2 crore)

Wayne Parnell (Base price INR 75 lakh)

Mohammad Nabi (Base price INR 1 crore)

Daryl Mitchell (Base price INR 1 crore)

Dawid Malan (Base price INR 1.5 crore)

Travis Head (Base price INR 2 crore)

Sherfane Rutherford (Base price INR 1.5 crore)

Rassie van der Dussen (Base price INR 2 crore)

Paul Stirling (Base price INR 50 lakh)

S Midhun (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Shreyas Gopal (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Izharulhaq Naveed (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Chintal Gandhi (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Lance Morris (Base price INR 30 lakh)

Mujtaba Yousuf (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Mohammed Azharuddeen (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Dinesh Bana (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Sumit Kumar (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Shashank Singh (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Abhimanyu Easwaran (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Corbin Bosch (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Saurabh Kumar (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Priyam Garg (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Himmat Singh (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Rohan Kunnummal (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Shubham Khajuria (Base price INR 20 lakh)

LR Chethan (Base price INR 20 lakh)

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Base price INR 1 crore)

Tabraiz Shamsi (Base price INR 1 crore)

Joe Root (Base price INR 1 crore)

Shakib Al Hasan (Base price INR 1.5 crore)

Kusal Mendis (Base price INR 50 lakh)

Tom Banton (Base price INR 2 crore)

Chris Jordan (Base price INR 2 crore)

Adam Milne (Base price INR 2 crore)