17 Trends That People Are SO GLAD Aren't A Thing Anymore, And DO NOT Want To See Ever Again

By Shelby Heinrich
 6 days ago

Whether we like it or not, fads and trends are a part of our culture. Some are good, and some are...not so good.

Bunny Meyer

So when Reddit user u/Animeking1108 asked the the people of the internet, "What fad are you glad died out?" I was curious to see what everyone had to say. Here are some of the most upvoted responses:

1. "Double polo shirts with the popped collars."

u/Free0rDead

Netflix

2. "Overuse of the word 'epic.' For a while, everything was 'epic.' Ugh."

NBC

u/JamesSWing1

3. "YOLO culture. Not like the YOLO where you take a vacation that you’ve always wanted, but doing stupid shit because, 'YOLO.'"

E!

u/signaturefox2013

4. "LuLaRoe. I never understood the trend. Weird fabric with ugly patterns."

u/TropicalDolphin28

Medianews Group / MediaNews Group via Getty Images

5. "The clowns standing in the middle of the street or in the woods. Glad that's over."

Middlesboro police catch man in scary clown costume. More on @WKYT @WYMT

@philtvnews 03:01 PM - 23 Sep 2016

6. "Moustache finger tattoos."

u/themasalaisburning

Filadendron / Getty Images

7. "Ed Hardy shirts."

u/Content-From-Reddit

Arun Nevader / FilmMagic

8. "Low-fat or no-fat everything. I didn’t know yogurt could taste so good, and I thought everyone cooked with light oil spray. Thanks, mum."

u/cavmum

Dannon

9. "Live Love Laugh signs."

u/Electronic-Look-4156

Upyanose / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. "Paper-thin and over-plucked eyebrows."

u/yeah-bb-yeah

Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

11. "Those rubber Livestrong-style bracelets. They had a different color for everything."

u/RobertCBowman

John Shearer / WireImage

12. "Wearing jeans underneath skirts and randomly throwing on a tie with any outfit."

u/Soggy_Willingness_65

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

13. "Those jelly shoes. No matter what style, just sweaty feet and insane blisters."

u/TheTinyBurrito

Isabel AlcalÃƒÂ¡ / Getty Images

14. "Furbies. No, I will not be taking questions about them waking me up like happy little demons at 2:30 a.m. at this time."

u/hellorhighwaterice

Picture Alliance / picture alliance via Getty Images

15. "3D TVs and movies. They were something no one ever asked for before they were basically forced on us."

u/bh0

Poba / Getty Images

16. "Kale in EVERY FOOD for 'health.' I am mildly allergic, and it causes my entire mouth and throat to itch as if I've eaten a cactus. Even fast-food places were adding 'healthy kale' to their salads and sandwiches."

u/LikelySuperBored

The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images

17. And finally, "planking."

uBrother_Delmer

NBC

Are there any fads/trends you were happy to see die out? Tell us in the comments.

Note: Responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.

