17 Trends That People Are SO GLAD Aren't A Thing Anymore, And DO NOT Want To See Ever Again
Whether we like it or not, fads and trends are a part of our culture. Some are good, and some are...not so good.Bunny Meyer
So when Reddit user u/Animeking1108 asked the the people of the internet, "What fad are you glad died out?" I was curious to see what everyone had to say. Here are some of the most upvoted responses:
1. "Double polo shirts with the popped collars."
2. "Overuse of the word 'epic.' For a while, everything was 'epic.' Ugh."NBC
3. "YOLO culture. Not like the YOLO where you take a vacation that you’ve always wanted, but doing stupid shit because, 'YOLO.'"E!
4. "LuLaRoe. I never understood the trend. Weird fabric with ugly patterns."
5. "The clowns standing in the middle of the street or in the woods. Glad that's over."
6. "Moustache finger tattoos."
7. "Ed Hardy shirts."
8. "Low-fat or no-fat everything. I didn’t know yogurt could taste so good, and I thought everyone cooked with light oil spray. Thanks, mum."
9. "Live Love Laugh signs."
10. "Paper-thin and over-plucked eyebrows."
11. "Those rubber Livestrong-style bracelets. They had a different color for everything."
12. "Wearing jeans underneath skirts and randomly throwing on a tie with any outfit."
13. "Those jelly shoes. No matter what style, just sweaty feet and insane blisters."
14. "Furbies. No, I will not be taking questions about them waking me up like happy little demons at 2:30 a.m. at this time."
15. "3D TVs and movies. They were something no one ever asked for before they were basically forced on us."
16. "Kale in EVERY FOOD for 'health.' I am mildly allergic, and it causes my entire mouth and throat to itch as if I've eaten a cactus. Even fast-food places were adding 'healthy kale' to their salads and sandwiches."
17. And finally, "planking."
Are there any fads/trends you were happy to see die out? Tell us in the comments.
Note: Responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.
