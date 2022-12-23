ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Year resolutions you should make in 2023 based on your star sign

By Katie Wright
 11 days ago

As we head into the New Year, thoughts turn to all the ways we’re going to turn over a new leaf in 2023 and quit the bad habits we haven’t quite been able to shake – yet.

From healthy eating habits and exercise regimes to career changes and travel plans, it can be hard to know where to start sometimes, but your horoscope can help.

Your star sign characteristics and the movement of the planets over the next 12 months can offer some guidance on what areas you should concentrate on to reap the most reward.

Here, astrologists advise on the resolutions you should make according to your zodiac sign…

Aries

“You’re a fiery and driven sign, but you struggle to last the distance,” says celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman (inbaal.com), which is why, as an Aries, you might come up with lots of resolutions but abandon them all within days.

“This year’s resolution is to stick at something all year long,” she continues, and the choice is up to you.

“It can be to take a daily supplement or to keep a journal – the change isn’t important, but sticking to it is.

Taurus

After an intense year, things are looking up for Taureans in 2023.

Jupiter , the great benevolent teacher, will be moving into Taurus on May 16, where it will spend the rest of the year,” says astrologist Bex Milford aka Cosmic Cures (cosmiccures.co.uk).

“Jupiter brings confidence and blessings, connecting us with a sense of optimistic enthusiasm.”

Take advantage of that optimism to set new career goals, she advises: “Your resolution is to embrace authority, shift out of your comfort zone – not always easy for the stubborn bull – and prioritise chasing your dreams.”

Gemini

It’s time to focus on romantic relationships for “sociable and friendly” Geminis, says Honigman: “If you could change anything about yourself, it would be to be able to concentrate on one person in your life.”

Whether you’re in a relationship or looking for love, you should resolve to get rid of dating distractions.

“Plan a regular date night, ask your partner what’s on their bucket list, and make sure your phone is on flight mode whenever you’re around them,” she recommends. “Actually, a daily hour without the phone would be a good Gemini resolution in itself.”

Cancer

The timing of eclipses next year is fortuitous for hardworking Cancerians, Milford says: “Since solar eclipses are supercharged new moons, you’re being given a cosmic nudge to climb the career ladder and really decide what it is you’d like to be celebrated for.”

Questions you should ask yourself are: “What will your legacy be? What does a harmonious balance of work and home life look like? If you’ve been planning a big move or renovation of your living space, then 2023 is also the ideal year to make this a priority.”

Leo

It’s time for confident Leos to tackle those fears they’ve been keeping hidden.

“Your most useful New Year resolution would be to do things that scare you,” says Honigman. “Singing in public, trying a new sport, leaving the house with no make-up on.”

You’ve got a lot to gain by stepping out of your comfort zone, she adds: “It would make you even more confident if you knew for sure that you can do hard things. And the only way to know it, is to do it.”

Virgo

Next year’s new moons signal it’s time for Virgos to get serious about finances.

“If you’ve been planning to start a new business, pay off your debts, or focus on investing, then 2023 bodes well for money-focused resolutions,” says Milford.

“It’s also an auspicious year to finally take that long-distance holiday or invest in a course of higher education, giving you opportunities for learning and adventure.”

Libra

For perfectionist Librans , your New Year resolution should be to go easy on yourself and try to find the silver lining in even tricky situations.

“If you miss the plane, take the opportunity to explore the airport perfume shop and relax while the landside team find you a new trip,” says Honigman.

“If you get some mud on your sleeves – roll them up. Accept imperfection and you’ll be a happier, more chilled version of your already perfect self.”

Scorpio

The movement of Jupiter means romance is in the air for Scorpios next year.

“If you’re single and ready to mingle, then promise yourself you’ll prioritise being open to love,” says Milford.

“If you’re already partnered up then focus on expansion in your relationship – can you take things to the next stage, go on a trip, or recommit to one another somehow?”

Sagittarius

For adventure-loving Sagittarians, your resolution should be to make firm plans and get organised.

“Get the early-bird tickets, snag those savers prices, and enjoy the anticipation of the trip, planning all the fun things you’re going to do,” Honigman advises.

“This resolution will save you that last-minute scramble for overpriced tickets, and will give you something to look forward to.”

Capricorn

“This will be a year of having a little more fun,” says Milford, which is why you should think about pleasing what your inner child desires and make resolutions playful rather than serious.

“How can you welcome levity into life and perhaps return to a hobby that once brought your pleasure? By prioritising self-fulfilment, you may find other things in life effortlessly slot into place.”

Aquarius

“Your kindness and humanity are also your heaviest burdens, because you prioritise other people’s needs above your own,” says Honigman.

To find a better balance, your ideal New Year resolution should “allow you to be yourself and put yourself first, while also remembering your endless generosity of spirit. Resolve to take care of your own needs before you agree to further commitments.”

Pisces

Bring that ‘back to school’ feeling into the New Year by signing up to a class or committing to a self-taught hobby.

“What talent or skill would you like to add to your resume?” Milford asks.

“Make it a resolution to learn something brand new in 2023. This is also a time to think about cutting that addictive habit or shedding something – or someone – that no longer serves you.”

