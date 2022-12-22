Read full article on original website
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Shopping Mall That Houses Charleys Philly Steak and H&M Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
NYC doctor stabbed to death in Marcus Garvey Park by man with violent pastEdy ZooNew York City, NY
Christmas Alone in New York CityReyin JasmineNew York City, NY
Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,119 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
15 Best Fireplace Bars And Restaurants In NYC To Cozy Up At
It’s cold out there! And with a “winter bomb cyclone” set to approach NYC and the Northeast this weekend, it’s time to stay warm by any means necessary. Whether that means snuggling up in your apartment, or meandering to grab a drink around the town, it should be done with thought! To make things easier, we’ve rounded up some of the coziest bars in NYC. Complete with fireplaces and all, here are the best bars and restaurants to curl up into on a frosty night: This Brooklyn fun house has a cozy library, a bocce ball court AND a fireplace! There are also fun events like karaoke nights, comedy and variety shows, and comfort food bar eats like loaded burgers, chili and tacos. Where: 702 Union St, Brooklyn The Blind Tiger Ale House was arguably one of the first craft beer bars in NYC. Tucked away in Greenwich Village, we’d recommend hitting them up for a late brunch and then working your way through the beer menu—fireside, of course—into the afternoon.
The $87M Restoration Of Orchard Beach Is Now Underway In The Bronx
The Bronx’s Orchard Beach, which forms part of Pelham Bay Park on the westernmost end of the Long Island Sound, was constructed as a parks initiative in 1936 by then-commissioner, Robert Moses. As the beach’s pavilion stands today, it’s largely in a state of disrepair and is “dilapidated [and] structurally unsound,” according to former Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. Fortunately, back in December of 2018, NYC Parks along with NYC Economic Development Cooperation held a community meeting to discuss a redevelopment project that would restore the beach. Plans were approved back in May of 2021, and as of last Tuesday, December 13, construction is officially underway. “Today marks a major milestone in our efforts to enhance the visitor experience at Orchard Beach, and we are thrilled to break ground on the Pavilion project to restore this historic landmark,” said NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue.
A Complete Guide To Celebrating New Year’s Eve In Times Square
With 2023 on the horizon, it’s almost time for one of the world’s most iconic rituals to ring in a new year, The Times Square Ball Drop! Every year over 50,000 people gather to NYC’s most iconic square to exchange hugs, New Year’s kisses, and celebratory photos in the confetti-filled hub. While we know how polarizing the idea of spending NYE in Times Square is, we’re here to answer some of your questions about it if you’re looking to do it! Here’s all you need to know about this year’s celebration: Yes, Times Square will be open for New Year’s...
$250M Redevelopment Of Domino Sugar Factory Replaces Iconic Sign Over Brooklyn’s Waterfront
Whenever crossing the Williamsburg Bridge, you’re sure to see the old, iconic Domino Sugar Factory on Brooklyn’s waterfront. The Thomas Havemeyer building was originally constructed in the early 1800s, operating as a sugar refinery warehouse. According to the New York Times, the factory was pushing out 5,000 barrels of sugar a day in the 19th century. Though its days of refining raw sugar are long over, it’s been under construction to become a 460,000-square-foot rentable office space called The Refinery. The all-electric and net-zero carbon building will feature 2,800 rental apartments, 600,000 square feet of commercial office space, 200,000 square feet of retail and 6-acres of public park space. One of the most identifiable features to the building’s architecture was undoubtedly the Domino Sugar sign. The recognizable sign marked the building for over 80 years. However, the original sign was taken down following the factory’s closure in the early 2000s.
This NYC Chef’s Tasting Table Was Just Named The 20th Best Italian Restaurant Outside Of Italy
The multi-concept pasta destination is comprised of a retail shop, a coffee and cocktail bar, a spaghetti to-go counter, and a casual dining area, A Tavola, offering an á la carte menu. The pièce de résistance takes physical form however at The Oval–a 30-seat, open kitchen serving a fine-dining pasta tasting menu. Here you’ll find food so authentically and mouth-wateringly delicious that it was just recently named one of the Top 50 Italian Restaurants Abroad by 50 Top Italy and is the first New York restaurant to be awarded three forks by Gambero Rosso, Italy’s top food guidebook. Conceptualized by Giuseppe Di Martino, third generation Owner of renowned Pastificio Di Martino, and helmed by Michelin-starred chef Peppe Guida and Chef Alessio Rossetti, The Oval showcases classic Neapolitan recipes through both lunch (four courses, $95) and dinner (seven courses, $175) tasting menus.
A ‘Pedestrian Pathway’ May Be Coming To Fifth Avenue, Extending From Bryant Park To Central Park
Building upon the success of NYC’s largest-ever holiday season-specific open streets program, ‘Fifth Avenue For All,’ and new “Making New York Work for Everyone” action plan, Mayor Eric Adams has outlined a future vision for a ‘pedestrian-centered boulevard’ to be a permanent part of Fifth Avenue. The proposed plan focuses on improving the corridor between Bryant Park at 42nd Street to Central Park at 59th Street. Essentially, a pedestrian pathway/world-class boulevard would be constructed, prioritizing “cyclists, mass transit and the public realm.” The project proposal includes the addition of green spaces, enhanced lighting and new tree plantings along the avenue. “As a world-class city and destination, New York City needs a world-class, pedestrian-forward avenue,” said Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi. “From historic Central Park to the iconic Bryant Park, Fifth Avenue has the potential to become an even grander corridor, open to New Yorkers and international tourists alike. This morning, I experienced the vibrancy of Midtown Manhattan and the possibilities we have to create a “New” New York City.
Secret NYC’s Guide To The Best Hanukkah Events In NYC In 2022
This weekend marks the first night of Hanukkah and there are plenty of ways to celebrate! From menorah lightings to dining at one of NYC’s best kosher restaurants, we have a whole list of ways to celebrate the “Festival of Lights.” So get ready to light the 8 candles, enjoy some delicious latkes, and have a celebration! Here are the best events and happenings for Hanukkah this year: This Hanukkah-themed pop-up bar is in NYC through December 31, and they’re serving up tasty treats and delicious themed cocktails. Come for the latkes and stay for the drinks, like the Hebrew...
Vibe To The Best Songs Of 2022 At This Candlelight Concert & NYE Party in N.J.
Near the Jersey Shore, there will be a memorable Candlelight Concert on New Year’s Eve celebrating the biggest hits of 2022. This classy celebration will take place at Wave Resort located in Long Branch, NJ. Candlelight Concerts offer a broad repertoire of musical styles from pop, R&B, rock hits and more with a classical twist. Performed by the Highline Quartet, some notable 2022 songs on the setlist include “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift, “Cuff It” by Beyonce, “Easy On Me” by Adele, “About Damn Time” by Lizzo, “Late Night Talking” By Harry Styles and many more! Guests will also get to enjoy fireworks and a full NYE celebration after-party with food, and a DJ performance! Full bar and table service will be available for separate purchase.
Brooklyn’s Largest Menorah Will Illuminate Grand Army Plaza Starting This Weekend
With the holiday festivities underway in NYC, Brooklyn is gearing up for the return of the borough’s largest menorah to be lit in Grand Army Plaza. A tradition dating back to 1985, the Brooklyn menorah lighting has been around for just under four decades. Though the menorah stands tall in the Grand Amy Plaza, is it not to be mistaken for Manhattan’s Grand Army Plaza, where another larger-than-life menorah stands each year. The first night of Chanukah begins on Sunday, December 18th. Also known as the ‘Festival of Lights, it’s a time that honors the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem during the second century BC. Celebrations take place across eight consecutive nights. Rabbi Shimon Hecht, among other community leaders, philanthropists and special guests will use a 60-foot boom lift to light this year’s ginormous menorah.
Hectic Holiday Travel Ahead: Impacts Of Winter ‘Bomb Cyclone’ Expected To Hit The Northeast
Just because no snow is predicted to fall over NYC this Christmas, it doesn’t mean you’re in the clear for holiday travel. A possible ‘bomb cyclone,’ dubbed Winter Storm Elliott by The Weather Channel, is expected to travel through Central and Eastern US just before Christmas. A bomb cyclone occurs when a storm drops 24 millibars in pressure in one day. According to CNN, this week’s storm “will bomb out Friday night into Saturday morning, making this a bomb cyclone before entering the Northeast and New England.” Though the Midwest is expected to be hit the hardest (looking out for our friends in Chicago), the blizzard conditions are forecasted to bring high winds and plenty of rain to the New York area, according to The Weather Channel. Such strong winds could lead to possible power outages stretching along the Midwest to the Northeast, reports the National Weather Service.
New Study Names NYC America’s ‘Grinchiest City’
FinanceBuzz took a look at data from 50 of the biggest cities in the U.S. to determine which ones have the least holiday cheer, and in results that we definitely do not agree with, NYC ranked in as the number 1 ‘Grinchiest’ city. Between frigid temps, short days, and the stress of holiday shopping, there are tons of factors that can make someone a bit Grinchy this time of year, and FinanceBuzz looked at more than a dozen of these factors to determine how they play into one’s holiday cheer. Communal celebrations and decorations, holiday shopping, holiday season of giving, holiday cheer, and holiday jeer were all considered and broken down into more specific metrics. For example, when considering holiday shopping, FinanceBuzz looked at: Each data point was given a number on a 0-to-5 scale, which were then added to create a score out of 20 for each category. Each category score was then added to give each city an overall score on a 0-to-100 scale.
An ‘Emily In Paris’ Christmas Market Is Coming To NYC’s ‘Little Paris’ Neighborhood
Sure we’ve all binged Emily in Paris, but did you know about Emily in Little Paris? Netflix is bringing an ‘Emily in Paris’ Christmas Market to Lower Manhattan’s ‘Little Paris’ neighborhood this December—so you can forget about a 7-hour flight! From December 15-17, local businesses along Centre Street between Broome and Grand will partake in the Insta-worthy Christmas market with fabulous decorations and holiday activations that will turn NYC into the City of Lights. Dust up on your French and hold onto your beret as fan-favorite photo moments from the show, giveaways and holiday-themed installations will have you exclaiming “Ooh La La!”
10 Best Kosher Restaurants In NYC Right Now
With Hanukkah approaching in a few weeks, you may be searching for a kosher restaurant around NYC to enjoy a nice meal at. Since there’s nearly a 15% Jewish population across the city, it’s no secret why there’s so many amazing kosher places to pick from. Plus, because ingredients at these spots are curated under such strict dietary restrictions, the quality is as fresh as you can get. To help your search, here are some of the best kosher kitchens across NYC: This no frills kosher joint in Queens serves shish kebabs, fresh-cut salads, famous rice pilaf and so much more. With a focus on Central Asian specialties (think Uzbekistan, Turkey, Russia), their beautifully prepared food is something you should definitely experience. Where: 9209 63rd Drive, Queens This contemporary kosher steakhouse in Downtown Manhattan serves up mouthwatering meats and a French-Asian menu that includes sushi & Wagyu beef. Plus, their vast wine room and open restaurant floor plan makes it one of our favorite spots for a group or family dinner! Of course, we recommend the meats!
A New 10,000-Square-Foot Food Hall Is Opening In Union Square
Urbanspace, NYC’s beloved market maker, is opening their newest food hall in Union Square on Wednesday, December 14th just a stones throw away from their festive holiday market (one of the best rated holiday markets in the world!). Spanning 10,000 square feet at Zero Irving with an extensive back patio, the food hall will feature 13 food vendors from well-known establishments to budding concepts. “The Union Square-14th Street neighborhood has been eagerly awaiting the opening of Urbanspace Union Square at the new Zero Irving tech center and we are thrilled the day has arrived,” said Ed Janoff, Acting Executive Director...
Central Park Entrance To Be Named In Honor Of The ‘Central Park Five’
On Monday, December 12, The NYC Public Design Commission unanimously approved a vote in a public meeting to name a Central Park entrance after the ‘Central Park Five.’ The group of Black and Latino teenagers—Yusef Salaam, Korey Wise, Raymond Santana, Antron McCray and Kevin Richardson—were wrongfully convicted of a jogger attack on a white woman in Central Park more than three decades ago. According to the New York Times, the group had served between six to 13 years in prison before being exonerated in 2002. Now grown men, the ‘Central Park Five,’ otherwise known as the ‘Exonerated Five,’ will be honored with the ‘Gate of the Exonerated‘ located on the park’s northern perimeter at the 110th Street entrance between Fifth Avenue and Malcom X Boulevard. Apparently, the project has been in the works for a few years, as noted during the public meeting. Nonprofit group, the Central Park Conservancy, had been having “extensive dialogue” on ways to publicly acknowledge the injustice for three years now.
Dessert Shop Kith Treats’ Sweet New Collab Will Have Your Mouth Watering This Holiday Season
Kith Treats, lifestyle and retail brand Kith’s cereal bar and ice cream shop, is teaming up with General Mills’ Cocoa Puffs and world-renowned pastry chef and chocolatier Jacques Torres to spoil NYers with the gift of giving this holiday season. The 10-day-long collab, will offer NYers a special line of Kith Treats for Cocoa Puffs apparel, accessories, and home goods including t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, gloves, tumblers, mugs, cereal bowls, and more–perfect for those looking to pick up any last minute holiday gifts. An exclusive menu of chocolatey confections developed with Jacques Torres will also be available at participating Kith Treat locations. Sweet tooths can indulge in tasty, sweet treats including ice cream swirls, milkshakes, and hot chocolate available in several different flavors including The Pod, made with Kith Cocoa Puffs marshmallow mix, Jacques Torres dark chocolate blueberries, and a white chocolate blueberry drizzle, and The Roast, made with coffee ice cream, Jacques Torres dark chocolate-coated Kith Cocoa Puffs marshmallow mix, cocoa powder, and a caramel drizzle.
Proposals For A Re-Envisioned BQE Were Just Revealed
Mayor Eric Adams recently revealed this past Tuesday, December 13, new proposals that will set out to fix a patch of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway (BQE) in Brooklyn Heights. The process surrounding the long-term fix was announced back in September of this year by Mayor Adams along with NYCDOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez. Their focus is on the city-owned section from Atlantic Avenue to Sands Street along with the possibility of improving BQE corridors in Brooklyn to the north and south. Three design options are being considered by the DOT, each one placing the roadway in a slightly different position. All options include two lanes of traffic with a third lane to be used either as a breakdown lane or for high occupancy vehicles. Space will be left alongside the road to provide the area with greenspace.
20 Best Restaurants Open On Christmas Day And Christmas Eve In NYC
Christmas time isn’t complete without a tasty dinner surrounded by friends and family! Here in NYC, there are a bunch of restaurants serving one-of-a-kind Christmas menus that will have you feeling full and jolly. Since there’s a few weeks before the big holiday, we’ve hand selected a few spots for you…so you can get a reservation in now! These are our favorite restaurants open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (and their specialty food options): It’s well documented how much we love the cozy yurts at The Standard in East Village, and they’ll be available for reservation on both Christmas...
A 9-Foot-Tall Sculpture Of Biggie Smalls Is Standing Tall Near The Brooklyn Bridge
The DUMBO Improvement District (Dumbo) and the Downtown Brooklyn Partnership (DBP) announced this past Tuesday, December 6, the unveiling of a sculpture of Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G” Wallace at the entrance to the Brooklyn Bridge. Created by Sherwin Banfield, the sculpture, titled Sky’s the Limit in the County of Kings, is dedicated to the art, life, and legacy of the Brooklyn legend. The reflective 9-foot tall stainless steel and bronze structure represents Biggie’s African American artistry, lineage, and evolution as the “King of New York” while also challenging the traditions of western public sculpture. “This is a spectacular piece that will greet countless New Yorkers. Giving space to new kinds of monuments and works is what a public art fund is all about. We are very proud to be hosting this work.” said Alexandria Sica, President of the Dumbo Improvement District. The sculpture, comprised of a crowned bust sitting atop an angular steel frame, highlights Biggie’s achievements and contemporaries.
NYers May Be Able To Catch A Glimpse Of A NASA Rocket Launching Through The Sky Tonight
The nighttime sky is putting on quite the performance this week–the mesmerizing Geminids meteor shower just peaked this past Tuesday, December 13, and now tonight, Friday, December 16, we may get the chance to watch as a rocket soars over our heads! Rocket Lab, a private spaceflight company that provides launches for small satellites to Earth orbit, will launch an Electron rocket from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia tonight–its first-ever mission from U.S. soil. Its launch will light up most of the East Coast’s skies, giving us each the chance to catch a glimpse of it as it soars overhead. The mission, named “Virginia is for Launch Lovers,” was originally scheduled for last Friday, December 9, but due to poor weather conditions in the Wallops area it had to be rescheduled.
