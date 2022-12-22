Read full article on original website
Lake County News
Lady of the Lake: Merry Fishmas
I am wondering about the fish health of Clear Lake and what projects are being done to improve conditions for fish, especially the native Clear Lake Hitch?. Merry Fishmas to you too! Great question Frank and I have some fun answers for you. In today's column I will be talking...
lakecounty.com
Where to Wine & Dine in Lake County
No trip to Lake County is complete without visiting the stunning wineries that makes this part of Northern California so popular. With its mineral rich volcanic soil, ideal topography and climate, Lake County is a world class destination for wines. And at only two hours north of San Francisco it makes the perfect getaway location.
The Mendocino Voice
Flood watch in place for Mendocino and North Coast as “atmospheric river” brings 4-6 inches of rain in 24-hour forecast
MENDOCINO Co., 12/26/22 – Mendocino County and the North Coast are bracing for an “atmospheric river,” currently expected to arrive on Monday evening with multiple inches of precipitation. High winds are forecast throughout the region, and a flood watch is in effect for Mendocino County until Tuesday morning. Additional rain is predicted later in the week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
Courthouse News Service
Wet end to 2022 possible as atmospheric river takes aim at West Coast
(CN) — As much of the United States reels from a paralyzing arctic blast, California and the West Coast is looking to the Pacific where an atmospheric river is shaping up to bring much needed rain to close out the year. A chance of showers begins across much of...
Vehicle chased by Sonoma deputies leaves path of destruction; Driver jailed
SONOMA -- A man who led Sonoma County sheriff's deputies on a vehicle chase early Friday morning rammed a patrol vehicle and left a path of destruction before deputies shot at him with a less-than-lethal round and placed him under arrest.The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post the incident began just after 2 a.m. Friday when a Sonoma police deputy spotted a maroon Jeep driven by Luis Zamora-Corona on West Napa Street at 1st Street West in the City of Sonoma. The city contracts with the county sheriff's department to provide law enforcement services.The 32-year-old Zamora-Corona was wanted for...
mendofever.com
Female Subject Launching Rocks, Request For Officer To Pick Up Inappropriate Picture – Ukiah Police Logs 12.23.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Third death announced in rural Sonoma county crash
SEBASTOPOL - A third person has died as a result of a pair of Jeeps crashing down an embankment Monday evening in rural Sonoma County, the man's family announced.Sebastopol resident Justin Gregori, 49, died of injuries he suffered Monday while trying to rescue another man and his three sons, whose car had overturned and slid down an embankment of roughly 150 feet.The father, 32-year-old Santa Rosa resident Matthew Sousa, and one of his sons, 7-year-old Jason Sousa, died as a result of the crash. Matthew Sousa's two other sons were hospitalized for injuries from the crash.Matthew Sousa and his sons...
ksro.com
Deceased Couple in Santa Rosa Identified
The couple found shot to death inside a home in Santa Rosa on Wednesday morning have been identified. Police say 50-year-old Eric Nance and 44-year-old Melany Texeira were boyfriend and girlfriend. Officers found their bodies after a relative requested a welfare check. Both Nance and Texeira were shot once and a gun was found nearby. Investigators have not announced a motive.
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: Tragic End]Bay Area Man Remains Missing—Multiple Unconfirmed Sightings in Mendocino and Lake Counties
Michelle Salgado is worried about her husband, 24-year-old Angel Fulgado. He left their Berkeley home around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022 and never came back. Using a tracking function on his phone, his last reported location was near Ukiah on Sunday afternoon before he apparently turned off his phone.
2 women arrested in Santa Rosa following crazy crash in stolen vehicle
SANTA ROSA -- Two East Bay women are under arrest in Santa Rosa on various charges after they allegedly stole an SUV, crashed it into another car then fled the scene with a third female suspect who has not been found.Police responding Friday morning to reports of a disturbance in the 70 block of West Third Street found a silver-gray Toyota Highlander high-centered on the hood of a yellow Ford Mustang.Police said the driver of the Toyota had attempted to drive through a closed gate which was blocked by the Mustang even as its owner was in the process of...
ksro.com
Woman Who Died in Crash on Golf Course Drive West in Rohnert Park Identified
The 78-year-old woman who died in a crash in Rohnert Park has been identified. Jane Ables was driving alone in a black Mercedes on Golf Course Drive West when she tried to turn south onto Labath Avenue. But an oncoming GMC utility truck hit her in the intersection resulting in front end damage to both vehicles. Emergency personnel tried to save Ables but she was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver suffered moderate injuries. The investigation is ongoing but alcohol and drugs were not factors.
The Mendocino Voice
Search and rescue operation looking for missing man finds human leg bone north of Laytonville
Laytonville, 12/24/22 — Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office detectives working with search and rescue personnel found a dismembered human leg bone Wednesday while looking into the disappearance of a 58-year-old man reported missing 10 days earlier. The remains have not yet been identified, pending DNA analysis, but MCSO personnel believe the two discoveries are related and may be connected to their missing person.
ksro.com
Three Women Caught Stealing Catalytic Converters
Police are on the hunt for a third suspect accused of stealing catalytic converters and other crimes in Santa Rosa. Two of the women were arrested on Friday after police found a stolen SUV partially resting on top of a Ford Mustang. Police say the women tried to drive the SUV through a closed gate blocked by the Mustang but got stuck on top of it. Cops later found two catalytic converters inside the SUV, one of which had been taken from the Mustang. Two of the three women were found hiding after making a run for it.
kymkemp.com
Bear Killed on the Willits Grade Calls Attention to Rural California’s High Rates of Wildlife-Animal Collisions
Hopland resident Shawn Joaquin Padi was driving on Highway 101 this morning when he drove upon a dead black bear lying alongside the roadway on the Willits Grade. Last night or early this morning, a driver collided with the animal causing fatal injuries. Padi took a photo, posted it on...
ksro.com
DUI Driver Crashes in Santa Rosa Creek Early Friday Morning
A DUI driver has been arrested after crashing off the roadway and into the Santa Rosa Creek. Early this morning, a car was speeding on 4th Street near Alderbrook Drive, going over 70 miles-per-hour. The driver, later identified as Lorca Blanco, drifted off the roadway and crashed into a power pole before descending down into the creek. Large power lines were down in the roadway, crossing all lanes of traffic along eastbound and westbound 4th Steet. Blanco sustained minor injuries and no one else was hurt. She admitted to drinking prior to driving and a preliminary screening test showed her blood alcohol content to be more than twice the legal limit. Blanco was taken to a local hospital for treatment before being booked into jail.
sonomamag.com
The Most Delicious Doughnuts in Santa Rosa
It’s been over three years since we set out to find the best doughnuts around town, so we hit the ground running with big appetites to find Santa Rosa’s standouts. While visiting some of our favorite doughnut shops and cafes, we tasted a variety of sweets, from fritters to cronuts. And, of course, each doughnut received a rating which considered not only flavor but freshness and appearance, too.
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa father, 7-year-old son die after Jeep overturns down embankment in Sonoma County
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A Santa Rosa father and his 7-year-old son were among the victims killed in a crash Monday evening in rural Sonoma County, according to the victims' family. A third person also died while attempting to rescue the victims whose vehicle went down an embankment. Matthew Sousa,...
mendofever.com
Stabbing Victim At Location, Subject Tried To Take Locked Firearm – Ukiah Police Logs 12.22.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Subject Laying In Street Screaming, Female Taking Cloths Off – Ukiah Police Logs 12.20.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
58-Year-Old Man Took Off On Foot in the Rugged Hills Above Laytonville and Disappeared—Human Remains Located
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. On 12-11-2022 at approximately 4:09 PM a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to contact an adult female in distress on a piece of property located in the 46000 block of Fox Rock Road in Laytonville, California.
