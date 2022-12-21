ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TODAY.com

Is Cher engaged? Twitter post featuring diamond ring sparks rumors

The pop icon posted a photo of a massive, pear-shaped diamond ring on Twitter on Dec. 25. "THERE R NO WORDS," Cher wrote in the caption, adding her boyfriend's name, "ALEXANDER,A.E." Cher posted the same photo a few hours later, clarifying the nails in the photo belong to her boyfriend,...
TODAY.com

Hugh Jackman teases return of Wolverine in ‘Deadpool 3’

In a recent interview with "The Empire Film Podcast,” Hugh Jackman talked about returning as Wolverine in the next “Deadpool” movie and teased the dynamic between the two iconic comic book characters.Dec. 27, 2022.
TODAY.com

Chris Rock to host a live comedy special for Netflix

Chris Rock will return to the stage for his second Netflix special — but this time it will be livestreamed around the world. The event will take place on March 4, 2023.Dec. 26, 2022.
TODAY.com

Conductor with no experience wows audience at holiday concert

Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including a man stealing the show after winning a raffle to conduct a song at a holiday concert, a camel’s adorable reaction to seeing snow for the first time and more!Dec. 25, 2022.

