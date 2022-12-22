John McEnroe was one of the best players of his era and he managed to climb to the highest rank in the ATP Rankings in 1980. Now 63-year-old American won seven singles Grand Slam titles in his career and kept more than 80% win rate throughout his career. In 1980, he reached the world no. 1 spot for the first time in his career, not knowing that he will later become the player who held the spot a record 14 times. McEnroe reached the no. 1 spot for one last time in 1985 and he spoke about it in a recent interview.

