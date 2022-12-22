Read full article on original website
"Forces outside tennis are affecting her more than anything" - Navratilova on Osaka
Naomi Osaka is one of the most-discussed players on the WTA Tour despite not playing a lot and exactly that is the reason. The 25-year-old Japanese player is currently ranked 42nd, but that certainly doesn't reflect her capabilities. From 2018 until 2020, she finished in Top 5 of the WTA Rankings every time and even climbed to no. 1 spot. Osaka is also a four-time Grand Slam champion and so without a doubt she's one of the most-dangerous players on the WTA Tour. But she hasn't played much lately and that's exactly what another former world no. 1 Martina Navratilova discussed.
"Felt like it was a long time coming" - McEnroe on becoming world no. 1
John McEnroe was one of the best players of his era and he managed to climb to the highest rank in the ATP Rankings in 1980. Now 63-year-old American won seven singles Grand Slam titles in his career and kept more than 80% win rate throughout his career. In 1980, he reached the world no. 1 spot for the first time in his career, not knowing that he will later become the player who held the spot a record 14 times. McEnroe reached the no. 1 spot for one last time in 1985 and he spoke about it in a recent interview.
