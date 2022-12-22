SAN FRANCISCO -- Netherlands-based home furnishing powerhouse Ikea is scheduled to open on Market Street between 5th and 6th streets in San Francisco in 2023 and locals hope it will breathe new life into the struggling mid-Market neighborhood. Ikea hasn't announced a specific date but has said it should open sometime in the fall.Ikea will anchor a multi-story shopping mall at 945 Market Street. At around 87,000 square feet, it will be smaller than a typical Ikea outlet. For example, it's about a third the size of the Ikea in Emeryville, at 274,000 square feet."Even though it might be...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO