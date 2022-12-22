ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Yardbarker

Report reveals big reason behind Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett decision

The Denver Broncos acted quickly Monday to fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett before he could even finish his first season. There was apparently one significant reason the Broncos acted now instead of waiting for the end of the season to make a change. As bad as the play on the...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Steelers Hall Of Famer Franco Harris Angrily Demanded Ball For First Time Ever Before 22-Yard TD Run In Super Bowl XIII

Super Bowl XIII pitted the Pittsburgh Steelers, who had won Super Bowl IX and X, against the Dallas Cowboys, who had won Super Bowl VI and Super Bowl XI. It was the game of the century and a showdown to see who would be the team of the decade in the 1970’s. It drew a 47.1 Nielsen rating and was the most watched Super Bowl in history at the time of the game.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

The biggest reason the Eagles blew it in Dallas

ARLINGTON, Texas — Miles Sanders knew what was coming and he opted to just get it over with. Still in full uniform and standing by his locker, Sanders took ownership for his major blunder on Saturday afternoon in the Eagles’ 40-34 loss to the Cowboys. “Fumbled. Gotta hold...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

TCU making same mistake with Michigan that Ohio State made?

It is no secret that the Michigan Wolverines lean heavily on their run game to produce offense. Opponents have to find a way to slow it down to have success against them, but that may be turning into a trap for opponents. TCU coach Sonny Dykes said in an appearance...
FORT WORTH, TX
ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ comeback vs. Eagles clinches league-wide record proving this season is wild

The Dallas Cowboys gifted their fans a nice present on Christmas eve, coming back from a 10-point deficit against the Philadelphia Eagles and pulling off a 40-34 victory at home. That come-from-behind victory was a notable one, as it saw the 2022 NFL regular season set a new league-wide record for the most wins snatched from the jaws of defeat in a single NFL calendar, per ESPN Stats & Info.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

How the heck did the Eagles give up a 3rd-and-30 in Dallas?

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Eagles had the Cowboys right where they wanted them. After back-to-back sacks in the fourth quarter from Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat, the Cowboys were faced with a seemingly impossible 3rd-and-30 from their own 29-yard line. If you skipped watching the game to enjoy Christmas...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Report: Jets expected to make big move with Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson’s tenure with the New York Jets has been a disaster. This year has been especially tough with the 2021 No. 2 pick being benched multiple times. Many people have said that Wilson needs to go elsewhere to have a shot at succeeding in the NFL. Apparently the Jets are planning to do just that.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Report: Sean Payton assembling coaching staff that includes top DC

Sean Payton has made it clear that he plans to return to coaching in the NFL, and he is reportedly operating as if he will be back on the sideline next season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was told by sources that Payton has been trying to assemble a coaching staff to bring with him to his next team. One potential assistant he has been in contact with is former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Eagles Suffered Crushing Injury Loss Against The Cowboys

Arguably the best offensive line in football lost its anchor on Christmas Eve. But according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, there's an outside chance the Eagles get Lane Johnson back for the playoffs. Per the NFL insider, "Eagles’ are hopeful that four-time Pro Bowl OT Lane Johnson will return for the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Troy Aikman shares the big winner of the Nathaniel Hackett firing

The Denver Broncos on Monday fired Nathaniel Hackett, who was in his first season as the team’s head coach. The firing came after the 4-11 squad got destroyed 51-14 by a 5-10 Los Angeles Rams team. The Broncos were arguably the biggest disappointment of the NFL season, with the...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Report reveals why Randy Gregory threw punch at Rams player

Randy Gregory got into a physical altercation with Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi following Sunday’s game, and we may now know what led to the incident. Gregory and Aboushi traded punches on the field as Baker Mayfield was being interviewed by CBS (video here). Gregory threw the first swing. The Denver Broncos linebacker was asked about the scuffle after his team’s 51-14 blowout loss, and he didn’t have a whole lot to say.
DENVER, CO

