Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Dallas. Do you agree?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Mavericks honor Dirk Nowitzki with a statue featuring his signature fadeawayJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Dallas, Texas is Opening More Homeless Shelters to Deal with the Continued Arctic Blastjustpene50Dallas, TX
Related
Jimmy Johnson has solution to Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s interception problems
Dak Prescott has seven interceptions in the Cowboys’ last four games
Cowboys Coach Dan Quinn to Broncos as Hackett Fired?
Dan Quinn to Denver to replace the fired coach Hackett? What happens with Quinn if he and the Super Bowl-minded Cowboys “finish their business”?
Dak Prescott’s 2-word warning to Eagles on potential playoffs clash with Cowboys
After leading the Dallas Cowboys to victory over the league-leading Philadelphia Eagles, Dak Prescott sent a rather bold warning against their NFC East rivals heading to the playoffs. The Eagles played well against the Cowboys and even found themselves leading for the most part during Saturday’s Week 16 game, but...
Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans TV, time, kickoff, line
The Cowboys visit Nashville in Thursday Night matchup
Everything Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said after losing to the Dallas Cowboys
Postgame quotes from the postgame press conference
Yardbarker
Report reveals big reason behind Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett decision
The Denver Broncos acted quickly Monday to fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett before he could even finish his first season. There was apparently one significant reason the Broncos acted now instead of waiting for the end of the season to make a change. As bad as the play on the...
Yardbarker
Steelers Hall Of Famer Franco Harris Angrily Demanded Ball For First Time Ever Before 22-Yard TD Run In Super Bowl XIII
Super Bowl XIII pitted the Pittsburgh Steelers, who had won Super Bowl IX and X, against the Dallas Cowboys, who had won Super Bowl VI and Super Bowl XI. It was the game of the century and a showdown to see who would be the team of the decade in the 1970’s. It drew a 47.1 Nielsen rating and was the most watched Super Bowl in history at the time of the game.
How the Dallas Cowboys beat the Philadelphia Eagles 40-34
The Dallas Cowboys hand Philadelphia only its second loss of the season.
NBC Sports
The biggest reason the Eagles blew it in Dallas
ARLINGTON, Texas — Miles Sanders knew what was coming and he opted to just get it over with. Still in full uniform and standing by his locker, Sanders took ownership for his major blunder on Saturday afternoon in the Eagles’ 40-34 loss to the Cowboys. “Fumbled. Gotta hold...
Yardbarker
TCU making same mistake with Michigan that Ohio State made?
It is no secret that the Michigan Wolverines lean heavily on their run game to produce offense. Opponents have to find a way to slow it down to have success against them, but that may be turning into a trap for opponents. TCU coach Sonny Dykes said in an appearance...
Dak Prescott did it again. Rallies Dallas Cowboys over Eagles, and throws another pick-six.
Dak Prescott’s interception streak continues, but he rallies the Cowboys twice to beat the Philadelphia Eagles
Cowboys’ comeback vs. Eagles clinches league-wide record proving this season is wild
The Dallas Cowboys gifted their fans a nice present on Christmas eve, coming back from a 10-point deficit against the Philadelphia Eagles and pulling off a 40-34 victory at home. That come-from-behind victory was a notable one, as it saw the 2022 NFL regular season set a new league-wide record for the most wins snatched from the jaws of defeat in a single NFL calendar, per ESPN Stats & Info.
NBC Sports
How the heck did the Eagles give up a 3rd-and-30 in Dallas?
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Eagles had the Cowboys right where they wanted them. After back-to-back sacks in the fourth quarter from Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat, the Cowboys were faced with a seemingly impossible 3rd-and-30 from their own 29-yard line. If you skipped watching the game to enjoy Christmas...
Yardbarker
Report: Jets expected to make big move with Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson’s tenure with the New York Jets has been a disaster. This year has been especially tough with the 2021 No. 2 pick being benched multiple times. Many people have said that Wilson needs to go elsewhere to have a shot at succeeding in the NFL. Apparently the Jets are planning to do just that.
Look: Skip Bayless Has Blunt Reaction To Dak Prescott's Interception vs. Eagles
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had a rough start to this Saturday's game against the Eagles. A pass intended to Dalton Schultz was intercepted by Josh Sweat and returned for a touchdown. Fox Sports' Skip Bayless, who is known for being a Cowboys fan, was obviously upset about Prescott's early pick-six.
OBJ Obsession: Cowboys 'Final' Decision
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has revealed what he plans to do when it comes to bringing in the three-time Pro Bowl receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Yardbarker
Report: Sean Payton assembling coaching staff that includes top DC
Sean Payton has made it clear that he plans to return to coaching in the NFL, and he is reportedly operating as if he will be back on the sideline next season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was told by sources that Payton has been trying to assemble a coaching staff to bring with him to his next team. One potential assistant he has been in contact with is former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio.
Eagles Suffered Crushing Injury Loss Against The Cowboys
Arguably the best offensive line in football lost its anchor on Christmas Eve. But according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, there's an outside chance the Eagles get Lane Johnson back for the playoffs. Per the NFL insider, "Eagles’ are hopeful that four-time Pro Bowl OT Lane Johnson will return for the...
Yardbarker
Troy Aikman shares the big winner of the Nathaniel Hackett firing
The Denver Broncos on Monday fired Nathaniel Hackett, who was in his first season as the team’s head coach. The firing came after the 4-11 squad got destroyed 51-14 by a 5-10 Los Angeles Rams team. The Broncos were arguably the biggest disappointment of the NFL season, with the...
Yardbarker
Report reveals why Randy Gregory threw punch at Rams player
Randy Gregory got into a physical altercation with Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi following Sunday’s game, and we may now know what led to the incident. Gregory and Aboushi traded punches on the field as Baker Mayfield was being interviewed by CBS (video here). Gregory threw the first swing. The Denver Broncos linebacker was asked about the scuffle after his team’s 51-14 blowout loss, and he didn’t have a whole lot to say.
Comments / 0