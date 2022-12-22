BEAR, DE – A 53-year-old man walking on the shoulder of Route 40 was struck and killed on Christmas night. According to the Delaware State Police, detectives are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Sunday night in the Bear area involving a pedestrian. At approximately 9:33 p.m., a 53-year-old Philadelphia man exited a vehicle on Route 40 westbound at Scotland Drive and began walking eastbound on the right shoulder. In the left lane of Route 40, the victim began walking east. As the victim entered the westbound lanes, a silver 2020 Kia Sportage was traveling westbound in The post 53-year-old man struck and killed in Bear on Christmas appeared first on Shore News Network.

BEAR, DE ・ 18 HOURS AGO