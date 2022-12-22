ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

AP_000876.398ce0a934284ab1ab161235b0ace6f3.1905
3d ago

Could it be that the driver wouldn’t get out of the left lane? There were rules of the road. Why didn’t people know them? There is a lack of Respect and Responsibility for everything. Individual Rights can be hazardous to your health. Blue Cities prove that! 🙏🇺🇸

fox29.com

State Police: Man charged after driving drunk through fatal crash investigation scene in Delaware

BEAR, Del. - A Delaware man has been arrested and is facing charges for driving impaired through the scene of a deadly accident, police say. According to Delaware State Police, 29-year-old Javier Rodriguez of Newark, Delaware, faces several charges, including reckless endangerment, disregarding a police officer signal, traffic offenses and driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
BEAR, DE
abc27.com

Police search for suspect on bicycle in York County

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for a suspect on a blue bicycle in York, after the suspect broke a car window and stole a wallet and a jar of change from the vehicle. According to the Spring Garden Township Police Department, this morning at approximately...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Gas station at Concord Pike & Naamans Rd. robbed

Delaware State Police are investigating a hold-up at the Exxon station at Concord Pike and Naamans Road. Shortly before 5:00 a.m. Monday, a male suspect came into the store and demanded money from an employee, while showing a handgun. The robber received an undisclosed amount of cash. The employee was not hurt.
DELAWARE STATE
NBC Philadelphia

Man Charged in Christmas Eve Hit-and-Run Where Girl, 2 Others in Minivan Died

A man faces charges after three people, including a 9-year-old girl from Pennsylvania, were killed in a Christmas Eve crash where Delaware police said the driver who struck their minivan ran away from the wreckage. The hit-and-run took wreck took place along Lewes-Georgetown Highway (Route 9) approaching Minos Conaway Road...
LEWES, DE
Shore News Network

53-year-old man struck and killed in Bear on Christmas

BEAR, DE – A 53-year-old man walking on the shoulder of Route 40 was struck and killed on Christmas night. According to the Delaware State Police, detectives are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Sunday night in the Bear area involving a pedestrian. At approximately 9:33 p.m., a 53-year-old Philadelphia man exited a vehicle on Route 40 westbound at Scotland Drive and began walking eastbound on the right shoulder. In the left lane of Route 40, the victim began walking east. As the victim entered the westbound lanes, a silver 2020 Kia Sportage was traveling westbound in The post 53-year-old man struck and killed in Bear on Christmas appeared first on Shore News Network.
BEAR, DE
LehighValleyLive.com

Driver killed on Christmas in Lower Macungie after striking tree

A 21-year-old Catasauqua man died on Christmas Day after the car he was driving struck a tree. Dante Kaintz was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities said Kaintz driving in the 2200 block of Light Horse Harry Road in Lower Macungie Township at 7:19 p.m. when his vehicle veered off the road and hit the tree. The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office ruled the death an accident.
LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Gunned Down Inside NJ Apartment on Christmas Eve

A Philadelphia resident is accused of gunning down a man in Trenton, New Jersey, on Christmas Eve. Trenton police responded to a Walnut Avenue apartment Saturday night to find 40-year-old Junior Rodriguez suffering from a gunshot wound to his head, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri's Office said Sunday. Rodriguez...
TRENTON, NJ
WGAL

Person wounded in shooting in West York

WEST YORK, Pa. — One person was wounded in a shooting in West York. Emergency dispatchers said the shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of Dewey and West Market streets. There is no word on the severity of the victim's injuries.
WEST YORK, PA
Daily Voice

Two Men ID'd After Deadly Head-On Collision In Lancaster County: State Police

Two men have been identified following a deadly head-on collision in Lancaster County on Thursday afternoon, authorities say. Michael Harrington, 49, of Wilmington, Delaware, was driving a silver 2020 Jeep Renegade west on State Route 322/Division Highway in Caernarvon Township when, for an unknown reason, he drove into the eastbound, slamming into a silver 2002 Dodge Caravan driven by David Hurst, 63, of East Earl on Dec. 22 at 3:15 p.m., according to a release by the Pennsylvania state police on Friday.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Two people killed in head-on crash in Lancaster County

CAERNARVON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were killed in a head-on crash Thursday afternoon in Lancaster County. Pennsylvania State Police said the fatal crash happened on the 6800 block of Route 322/Division Highway in Caernarvon Township around 3:15 p.m. Police said A 202 Jeep Renegade was driving east on...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

