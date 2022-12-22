ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

The Medical Crisis in Oregon Will Continue Into the Coming Year

Medical Crisis: With the inauguration of Governor-elect Tina Kotek and a new leader at the helm of the Oregon Health Authority, the state of Oregon’s healthcare system will be starting over on January 1, 2023. Effective January 10, the day both Kotek and Gov. Kate Brown took office, James...
$71 million worth of emergency benefits will benefit Oregonians starting January

Starting January, emergency allotments from Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will be given to the majority of eligible residents in Columbia County and throughout Oregon. According to Parker (2022), the federal government has each month approved emergency allocations since March 2020. As a result, SNAP users receive extra assistance during...
Oregon population decline in 2022 nearly wipes out recent gains

(The Center Square) – Oregon’s population isn’t shrinking as much as California’s, or growing like its neighbors in the Pacific Northwest. That’s the upshot of the latest numbers released by the U.S. Census Bureau Thursday. Oregon saw a population decline of 16,164 people over Fiscal...
Federal data confirms Oregon spike in homelessness

A recently released national report shows the number of people experiencing homelessness nationwide has remained relatively steady since 2016 despite the pandemic. The report also shows what most Oregonians already know: The number of people sleeping on the streets in this state has spiked. There were 582,462 people sleeping on...
Additional Benefit: Oregon SNAP Benefit To Be Given This January

January Additional Benefit: Oregon SNAP Benefit To Be Given This January. Tons of Oregon residents who got Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP gains will receive continued emergency quota in January, the Oregon Department of Human Services declared on the fourth day of the week, Thursday. $71 million in extra...
New Project in Oregon Uses Financial Incentives to Fight the Meth Addiction Issue

Financial Incentives: Financial incentives are part of a new effort to fight methamphetamine addiction in Oregon. “Methamphetamine has long been the main drug in Oregon and much of the west coast,” says Oregon Health & Science University’s Dr Todd Korthuis (OHSU). The 2019-2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health shows that Oregon has the highest methamphetamine use rate among 12 and older persons. The stimulant can be smoked, snorted, injected, or swallowed.
First Big Wave Storm With Waves Up to 30 Feet is Expected for the Oregon and Washington Coasts

First Big Wave Storm: Predictions Show Oregon and Washington Coast Will See Its First Major Wave Storm, With Waves Approaching 30 Feet. Waves along the coasts of Oregon and Washington appear set to send 2016 out with a thud. The combination of period swells that are relatively long and waves that can reach heights of over 20 feet means that there is a good chance of significant erosion and beach safety warnings due to sneaker waves.
Witness in Oregon Claims to Have Seen a 100-foot-long Saucer-Shaped Object

100-foot-long Saucer-Shaped Object: As reported by the National UFO Reporting Center, on October 1, 2022, at around 8 p.m., a witness in Portland, Oregon saw a saucer-shaped object traveling from south to north in the sky (NUFORC). The eyewitness attempted to determine how many red lights were located around the object’s periphery.
The State Claims That Measure 114 Background Check Requirement, Which Eliminates the “Charleston Loophole,” Should Go Into Effect Immediately

114 Background Check Requirement: A court will rule by Jan. 3 whether to keep or lift his temporary order barring Measure 114’s background check requirement before selling or transferring a gun. The State Claims That Measure 114 Background Check Requirement. Harry B. Wilson, an Oregon special associate attorney general,...
Discover the Coldest Place in Oregon

Located in the Pacific Northwest, Oregon can experience temperatures that drop below freezing. In fact, it holds cold temperature records for all states in the PNW. Today, we’re learning about one famously cold town, along with factors that contribute to its frigid temperatures. From its elevation and geographical location to its weather patterns, we will discover the coldest place in Oregon! Let’s get started.
Warmer weather Saturday as thaw begins in Western Oregon, SW Wash.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Things are starting to warm up in Western Oregon and Southwest Washington on Saturday after a winter storm covered the region in ice and snow. Saturday started off with slick conditions on less-traveled roadways, with patches of ice in spots on busier streets and highways. Things...
