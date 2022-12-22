Read full article on original website
5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very far. Retirement at Any Age: Get Top Retirement Tips for Every Stage...
The Coldest Cities in Florida: You Won't Believe How Cold They Get
Florida's subtropical climate has earned it the nickname "The Sunshine State." It features long, moderate winters and extremely hot summers. Typically, summertime temperatures vary from 87°C to 92°F.
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never tried any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
What DeSantis has on tap for 2023. Once the New Year gets here, of course.
Hi, I am Antonio Fins with the USA Today Florida Network and this is our recap of the week that was in Sunshine State politics. It ain't 2023 yet, but it seems like Gov. Ron DeSantis has plenty on tap for next year, from more abortion restrictions to expanded gun-toting rights. And this week, the state Supreme Court played Santa by delivering DeSantis' Christmas wish for a statewide grand jury to probe what has alleged are “crimes and wrongdoing committed against Floridians related to the COVID-19 vaccine.”
Florida is the fastest-growing state
December 24, 2022 - According to a report issued by the U.S. Census Bureau Thursday, Florida was the fastest-growing state from July 1, 2021, through July 1, 2022. Data shows the state’s population increased from 21,828,069 to 22,244,823, or 1.9%. Kristie Wilder, a demographer with Census Bureau, said this was the first year Florida held the largest population percent increase since 1957. The influx of new residents exacerbated the ongoing local affordable housing crisis.
Florida unveils two new available license plates
License Plates – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Jane Rix. The Sunshine State is offering some new swag to add to vehicles. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles released and made two brand-new license plates available statewide. In July, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a...
Best Places To Live In Florida In 2023: Top 5 Sunshine State Cities, According To Experts
People are on the move. A new poll found that one in four people have moved in the last five years. The most popular destination? Florida. And the migration is not slowing down. Florida tops the list of states Americans are moving to right now, and it’s also the third-most popular state Americans want to move to in the future! Currently, the population is nearing 22 million in the Sunshine State, and that got us thinking about the best places to live in Florida.
Central Florida gets cold weather, but does it get snow?
ORLANDO, Fla. — A cold Christmas is unfolding this year in Central Florida, but not a white one. Still, we wanted to take a look at some of the very rare instances of snow in Central Florida. Yes, it can happen, but not very often. January 1977 — Not...
Most of South Florida moves past 'low' coronavirus transmission
For the first in nearly three months, most of South Florida is no longer designated "low" coronavirus transmission by the CDC, with Miam-Miami-Dade the only state "high."
Cold Temperatures For Florida This Christmas Day
Christmas Day is off to a cold start and with a wind chill advisory for the Gulf coast and the interior until 10 am, so bundle up if you’re going outside. The day features lots of clouds and the chance of a passing shower, so plan on indoor festivities. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s also a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward, Miami-Dade, and Collier counties. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-50s in the east coast metro area and the low 50s along the Gulf coast — not a record for December 25, but too close for comfort.
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Florida residents
As we all know, Floridians are already facing so much financial trouble due to the cost of living crisis, the climate crisis, and high inflation, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of residents in Florida could receive a payment of $4,000.
Ron DeSantis' Policies Make Florida Fastest-Growing State
Although Florida is famous for snowbirds, not all of them have been heading back north once winter ends. The Sunshine State is the fastest-growing state in the Union for the first time since 1957, attributing the governance of Ron DeSantis (R) as the driver for this milestone. According to the...
Florida freeze may impact home landscaping
Across the Tampa Bay region, temperatures are expected to dip below freezing over Christmas weekend.
WATCH: Freezing temperatures create 'ice palace' in Central Florida backyard
A cold blast from a major winter storm brought freezing temperatures to Central Florida on Christmas Eve. Sherry Werner in DeLand shared video with FOX 35 of "ice trees" that she helped create by setting up an oscillating sprinkler to run overnight as temperatures dropped – which turned her backyard into an enchanting ice palace on Christmas Eve!
How to protect your plants as Florida temperatures drop
Florida is having winter weather, so here's what to know to protect your plants.
Snow fell in Florida earlier this year: Will it happen during the cold Christmas weekend?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Freezing temperatures are forecasted for this holiday weekend in Florida, bringing what could possibly be the coldest Christmas in more than 30 years! With temperatures expected to drop into the 20s and 30s in most areas, could we see a ‘White Christmas’ in the Sunshine State?
New Florida laws take effect on Jan. 1
A new year means new laws. A handful of laws are kicking in the first of the year. One of the new laws intends to stabilize the property insurance system statewide. Florida's insurance industry faced challenges long before we were blasted by Hurricane Ian with its powerful wind and massive downpours with a follow-up weeks later by a very damaging Nicole.
When Is The Arrival Of The $450 Checks In The Mail From Florida And Who Are The Ones Receiving Them?
When Is The Arrival Of The $450 Checks In The Mail From Florida And Who Are The Ones Receiving Them?. For families in Florida, a $450 check may have been sent to your mailbox. According to the letter signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, The one-time, $450-per-child payment will help a total of 59,000 families in the state amid rising inflation. The price can be used for anything, but the state expects it to be used for back-to-school expenses or filling up at the pump.
WATCH: Florida Governor DeSantis Sends Christmas Greetings
Ron DeSantis calls Christmas a "time for hope and joy"
DeSantis to Make Major Changes to Property Insurance. What does It mean for Homeowners?
Property insurance has been a painful part of Florida's story. However, Florida leadership has now introduced major changes to property insurance after insurance companies fled the state earlier this year, leaving millions without proper coverage.
