Las Vegas, NV

Bryan Dijkhuizen

5 Must-Visit Nightclubs in Las Vegas

Photo byUnsplash+ | In collaboration with Getty ImagesonUnsplash.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Bryan Dijkhuizen

5 Delicious Sushi Places in Las Vegas

Photo byPurchased Through Unsplash+ | Image In collaboration with Pablo Merchán Montes on Unsplash.
LAS VEGAS, NV
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Las Vegas

The average daytime temperature in Las Vegas during the summertime regularly exceeds 100°F. Understandably, you’ll be looking for a means to cool off and combat the heat when the thermometer reads triple digits. Naturally, swimming should be at the forefront of your list of things to do in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

A Custom Guard Gated 2 Story Home with Incredible Interior and Spacious Backyard Seeks $3 Million in Las Vegas, Nevada

10 Fire Rock Court Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 10 Fire Rock Court, Las Vegas, Nevada in prime location surrounding the Southern Highlands Golf Course, boasting of incredible interior with fresh paint, brand-new light fixtures, and wood-framed windows that bathe the entire house in natural light. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 5,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10 Fire Rock Court, please contact Rob W. Jensen (Phone: 702-521-8832) at Rob Jensen Company for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
travelweekly.com

Food hall at the Aria Resort brings together a world of tastes

Proper Eats, a 24,000-square-foot food hall with a dozen culinary options, has opened on the second-level promenade of the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. "This is a dream destination for me," said Andy Masi, founder of Clique Hospitality, curator of the venue. "Our team is bringing together cocktails and cuisine from some of our favorite places in the world in one strikingly beautiful space in the middle of the Las Vegas Strip."
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Midnight mass held at Catholic churches across the valley

Midnight mass took place at Catholic churches across the nation, and in Las Vegas, locals and tourists alike came together to celebrate Christmas. Midnight mass held at Catholic churches across the …. Midnight mass took place at Catholic churches across the nation, and in Las Vegas, locals and tourists alike...
LAS VEGAS, NV
kjzz.org

Annual water conference ends as new cuts loom over Colorado River users

Colorado River Basin states recently gathered in Las Vegas for their annual water users convention. The states are trying to figure out how to get by with less water. The conference focused on a variety of topics, such as new technology, conservation and funding that will guide water users into the next century.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Brezza offers Las Vegas visitors unique Italian cuisine

This is definitely one of my favorite Italian restaurants in Las Vegas. Elegant-yet-supremely comfortable Brezza in Resorts World Las Vegas opened when the property did in 2021, and since then has had its customers on repeat. Inside, a casual bar sweeps across the end of the kitchen, and a wood-fired...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Americajr.com

PHOTOS: The Rock Rink at Downtown Summerlin (Las Vegas, NV)

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo stopped by The Rock Rink at Downtown Summerlin (Las Vegas) on Christmas Eve. Downtown Summerlin is pleased to announce the return of Rock Rink presented by Live Nation! – the signature 8,000 square foot real-ice skating rink located near the Pavilion at The Lawn. Skate under the stars set to the backdrop of festive holiday music and an impressive 40-foot glittering holiday tree overlooking the rink. Skate rentals start at $16, and all ages are welcome. Stay warm with Sterling’s Hot Cocoa offering a variety of signature holiday beverages sure to please.
LAS VEGAS, NV
thevintagent.com

Top Ten at Mecum Las Vegas 2023

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. No, not the one involving jolly old Saint Nick. Instead, almost exactly a month after the cheery (or perhaps not so cheery) glow of Christmas fades, Mecum’s motorcycle buying and selling extravaganza takes over the South Point Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas from Jan. 24 to 28, 2023. There are some 2,000 motorcycles to be sold, from rare antiques such as a 1906 FN Four to more modern machines including a 2004 Honda Rune. From the quotidian to the exotic, from barn finds to fresh from the painters, platers and powder coaters, all manner of motorcycles are now available for viewing in the company’s online auction catalog. Presented with the Herculean task of picking just 10 motorcycles to watch from that extensive listing, here is my in-no-particular-order selection of machines that caught my eye. Trust me, opinions will vary.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lvsportsbiz.com

Brother, Can You Spare $5 Million? I Want To Take My Friends To The Las Vegas Grand Prix Next November; Caesars Offers $5M ‘Emperor Package’ For F1 Race Weekend

Even by Las Vegas standards, where over-the-top promotions are ho-hum commonplace, paying $5 million for you and 11 of your buddies to watch a car race on the Strip seemed laughable at first. But Las Vegas-based Caesars Entertainment is serious about charging $5 million for a dozen Formula 1 fans...
LAS VEGAS, NV

