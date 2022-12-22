Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Las Vegas
The average daytime temperature in Las Vegas during the summertime regularly exceeds 100°F. Understandably, you’ll be looking for a means to cool off and combat the heat when the thermometer reads triple digits. Naturally, swimming should be at the forefront of your list of things to do in Las Vegas.
luxury-houses.net
A Custom Guard Gated 2 Story Home with Incredible Interior and Spacious Backyard Seeks $3 Million in Las Vegas, Nevada
10 Fire Rock Court Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 10 Fire Rock Court, Las Vegas, Nevada in prime location surrounding the Southern Highlands Golf Course, boasting of incredible interior with fresh paint, brand-new light fixtures, and wood-framed windows that bathe the entire house in natural light. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 5,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10 Fire Rock Court, please contact Rob W. Jensen (Phone: 702-521-8832) at Rob Jensen Company for full support and perfect service.
travelweekly.com
Food hall at the Aria Resort brings together a world of tastes
Proper Eats, a 24,000-square-foot food hall with a dozen culinary options, has opened on the second-level promenade of the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. "This is a dream destination for me," said Andy Masi, founder of Clique Hospitality, curator of the venue. "Our team is bringing together cocktails and cuisine from some of our favorite places in the world in one strikingly beautiful space in the middle of the Las Vegas Strip."
8newsnow.com
Midnight mass held at Catholic churches across the valley
Midnight mass took place at Catholic churches across the nation, and in Las Vegas, locals and tourists alike came together to celebrate Christmas. Midnight mass held at Catholic churches across the …. Midnight mass took place at Catholic churches across the nation, and in Las Vegas, locals and tourists alike...
Christmas on a Monday: Here’s when holidays, important dates fall in 2023
The majority of the major holidays celebrated in the United States fall during the week in 2023, with Christmas occurring on a Monday and Halloween on a Tuesday.
Las Vegas ranks third best city for Christmas 2022 — tops for shopping
If shopping is your passion, there's no better place in America than Las Vegas to spend Christmas this year.
Rosa Mexicano Is Headed to Vegas
The New York-born chain’s growth spurt is bringing it to Sin City
lasvegastribune.net
Las Vegas ranks No. 3 in the Nation for Metros with the largest share of 65-and-older Homeowners with a Mortgage
Las Vegas ranks No. 3 in the nation for metros with the largest share of 65-and-older homeowners with a mortgage, according to new LendingTree research. The study looks at where homeowners are likely to still be paying off their mortgage near or past the age of retirement, using the latest U.S. Census Bureau data.
kjzz.org
Annual water conference ends as new cuts loom over Colorado River users
Colorado River Basin states recently gathered in Las Vegas for their annual water users convention. The states are trying to figure out how to get by with less water. The conference focused on a variety of topics, such as new technology, conservation and funding that will guide water users into the next century.
lasvegasmagazine.com
Brezza offers Las Vegas visitors unique Italian cuisine
This is definitely one of my favorite Italian restaurants in Las Vegas. Elegant-yet-supremely comfortable Brezza in Resorts World Las Vegas opened when the property did in 2021, and since then has had its customers on repeat. Inside, a casual bar sweeps across the end of the kitchen, and a wood-fired...
Meet Richard Miller, Albertson's volunteer Santa Claus
Every year after Thanksgiving, Richard Miller starts spreading Christmas cheer at 23 Albertson's locations in the Las Vegas valley.
Travel woes continue at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas
The holiday travel woes continue at Harry Reid International, and on the eve of Christmas, travelers are still dealing with delays and cancellations
Las Vegas receives $140 million for water treatment improvements
According to state leaders, the project will ensure clean water for future generations.
Vegas ‘life coach’ accused of running Ponzi scheme to fund gambling addiction
A Las Vegas man is accused of running a Ponzi scheme where, instead of investing money in the stock market, he wagered millions of dollars at casinos, spending tens of thousands of dollars a day, investigators allege.
Americajr.com
PHOTOS: The Rock Rink at Downtown Summerlin (Las Vegas, NV)
AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo stopped by The Rock Rink at Downtown Summerlin (Las Vegas) on Christmas Eve. Downtown Summerlin is pleased to announce the return of Rock Rink presented by Live Nation! – the signature 8,000 square foot real-ice skating rink located near the Pavilion at The Lawn. Skate under the stars set to the backdrop of festive holiday music and an impressive 40-foot glittering holiday tree overlooking the rink. Skate rentals start at $16, and all ages are welcome. Stay warm with Sterling’s Hot Cocoa offering a variety of signature holiday beverages sure to please.
Las Vegas shoppers snag post-Christmas deals
The day after Christmas is a busy one for many retailers as shoppers are looking to snag some deals and discount items.
thevintagent.com
Top Ten at Mecum Las Vegas 2023
It’s the most wonderful time of the year. No, not the one involving jolly old Saint Nick. Instead, almost exactly a month after the cheery (or perhaps not so cheery) glow of Christmas fades, Mecum’s motorcycle buying and selling extravaganza takes over the South Point Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas from Jan. 24 to 28, 2023. There are some 2,000 motorcycles to be sold, from rare antiques such as a 1906 FN Four to more modern machines including a 2004 Honda Rune. From the quotidian to the exotic, from barn finds to fresh from the painters, platers and powder coaters, all manner of motorcycles are now available for viewing in the company’s online auction catalog. Presented with the Herculean task of picking just 10 motorcycles to watch from that extensive listing, here is my in-no-particular-order selection of machines that caught my eye. Trust me, opinions will vary.
lvsportsbiz.com
Brother, Can You Spare $5 Million? I Want To Take My Friends To The Las Vegas Grand Prix Next November; Caesars Offers $5M ‘Emperor Package’ For F1 Race Weekend
Even by Las Vegas standards, where over-the-top promotions are ho-hum commonplace, paying $5 million for you and 11 of your buddies to watch a car race on the Strip seemed laughable at first. But Las Vegas-based Caesars Entertainment is serious about charging $5 million for a dozen Formula 1 fans...
