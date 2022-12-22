Read full article on original website
Popculture
Mindy Kaling Reveals Why She's Not Dating B.J. Novak
It's long been rumored that Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak are a romantic item. But, what does Kaling have to say about those rumors? During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Kaling explained why she's not dating Novak. As E! News noted, Kaling and Novak previously dated and...
Amanda Seyfried’s Rare Photos With Her Kids, Parenting Quotes Over the Years
Amanda Seyfried’s sweeties! The actress shares two children with husband Thomas Sadoski and has given rare glimpses into their family life over the years. The Mamma Mia! star began dating the Newsroom alum in 2016 after previous relationships with Dominic Cooper and Justin Long. The pair tied the knot in March of the following year. […]
Netflix cancels another highly rated series after just eight episodes
At this point it's become something of a meme that Netflix cancels shows after just one season. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled the following shows after their first season: I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Irregulars. That, my friends, is just a very small sample.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Reportedly ‘Disappointed’ With the ‘Drama and Victimhood’ in ‘Harry and Meghan’, Commentator Says
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle feel Netflix's 'Harry & Meghan' docuseries 'leans too much into the drama and victimhood' and that they 'want to put the past behind them.'
Catherine Zeta-Jones Embraces The 'No-Pants' Trend In A White Button-Up For Telegraph Magazine
Catherine Zeta-Jones just showed off her flawless, seemingly never-ending pins in an editorial photoshoot for The Telegraph Magazine‘s latest issue – and we are seriously in awe!. Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Stunning Telegraph Magazine Photoshoot. The 53-year-old Chicago actress (yes, you read that number right) is fully embracing the...
Owner of 'A Christmas Story' House Curses Out Actor Who Was Taking Pictures with Fans on Property: 'Scammer'
The homeowner has since apologized to actor Yano Anaya, who played Grover Dill in the iconic holiday movie The owner of the infamous A Christmas Story house was not quite in the holiday spirit earlier this week. In a video posted by TMZ, actor Yano Anaya — who played Grover Dill in the 1983 Christmas comedy — gets cursed out by the property's owner, Brian Jones, for taking pictures with fans on the house's front steps. "Get the f— off my house," Jones yells at the actor repeatedly in...
One-Time Box Office Champ Vince Vaughn Begging A-List Pals To Save Struggling Career
Fallen former A-list star Vince Vaughn has been begging old pals to help revive his near-dead career, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to sources, the 52-year-old actor has reportedly reached out to former costar Ben Stiller, pleading to reunite in a remake of one of Vaughn’s last big hits – 2004’s Dodgeball. “Vince is desperate to get his career back on track and he thinks the FASTEST way is to revisit a beloved film they made together,” spilled a source. Vaughn was one of the biggest stars of the early 2000s, with massive hits like Old School and Wedding Crashers, until...
Mum left mortified after buying Christmas decoration without realising how rude it looks
The most wonderful time of the year is finally upon us, and for a lot of people, this means decking the halls with whatever they see fit. While people's choice of Christmas decorations vary, generally speaking, they create a happy, festive vibe, which is why this mum's decoration fail is so hilarious.
Alicia Keys Reacts to Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Singing "Girl on Fire"
Watch: Will There be Another Alicia Keys & Jay-Z Collab? She Says…. Alicia Keys is "Fallin'" for Gabrielle Union's little karaoke queen. After Union's 4-year-old daughter Kaavia James Union Wade recently covered the Grammy winner's hit 2012 anthem "Girl on Fire" in an adorable Instagram video, the singer revealed what it means to her to have a new generation finding inspiration in her music.
Candace Cameron Bure Shows Off Her Gray Hair in New Photo
Candace Cameron Bure isn’t ashamed to admit that her blonde locks aren’t completely natural. The Fuller House star recently took to Instagram to prove that she ages just like the rest of us. And her formerly flaxen roots are starting to come in grey. In September, the 46-year-old...
ETOnline.com
Lupita Nyong'o Reveals She's Dating TV Host Selema Masekela
There's a new relationship alert, courtesy of Lupita Nyong'o and Selema Masekela!. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star and the TV host took to Instagram on Friday and revealed they're in a relationship. They each posted the same video, which shows the couple snapping their fingers and changing into new outfits. The post, set to Iniko's "The King's Affirmation," also included sweet captions from each of them.
Violet Affleck twins with mom Jennifer Garner during rare public appearance
Violet Affleck celebrated her 17th birthday by having dinner at one very special place: 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Alongside mom, Jennifer Garner, the birthday girl -- whose dad is Ben Affleck and currently married to Jennifer Lopez -- stepped out for a mother-daughter date at the White House State Dinner on Dec. 1.
talentrecap.com
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Reportedly Left a Suicide Note Before His Death
New details continue to emerge about So You Think You Can Dance star Stephen “tWitch” Boss’s death by suicide earlier this week. According to a new report from TMZ, Boss left a note at the scene of his death. Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Reportedly Left Suicide Note...
Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer says there was pressure to make dress ‘flawless’
Clare Waight Keller has reflected on the pressure of designing the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress.In the fourth episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, the former Givenchy artistic director reflected on designing the duchess’ gown for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.“Looking at the design of the dress, there were many conversations we had over how you want to present yourself to the world,” Waight Keller explained in an interview during the documentary.The British designer spoke about how the royal wedding, which was watched by 29 million people in the United States, amplified...
The Best Man: How Final Chapters Paid Tribute to Monica Calhoun's Mia
The following contains spoilers from the first four episodes of The Best Man: The Final Chapters. Proceed accordingly. The Best Man: The Final Chapters reunites the beloved friend group across eight, hour-long episodes as they tackle midlife crises and renaissances and enter a different stage of their lives. The gathering is bittersweet, though, with one friend missing from the festivities. Mia (played by Monica Calhoun) passed away from cancer at the end of 2013’s The Best Man Holiday, and her husband Lance (Morris Chestnut) has been grieving ever since. Despite her death, The Final Chapters found a way to bring back...
See How Kim Kardashian Is Preparing for the Holidays With Her 4 Kids
Watch: See How Kim Kardashian & Her 4 Kids Decorate for the Holidays. Kim Kardashian's household did not skimp on the holiday spirit. The SKKN founder gave a glimpse into the decorations inside her home for the upcoming Christmas holiday, sharing that her eldest daughter North, 9, was behind decorating the Elf on the Shelf set-ups for her younger siblings, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.
Netflix ‘Cheer’ Star Gabi Butler Called Out for Viral Blackface Photo
After a viral photo of Netflix Cheer star Gabi Butler wearing blackface went viral, the competitive cheerleader and new WWE trainee posted a statement to social media that only landed her in even more hot water. The photo originally went viral after being posted by @cheerfessions1 on Twitter, an anonymous...
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Baby Bump In Cute New Photo With Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey
The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco, 36, shared a sweet snapshot of her growing baby bump via her Instagram Story on Nov. 27, and we can’t get over the cuteness! “Future footballer comin [sic] at ya!”, the blonde bombshell captioned the post alongside her beau, Tom Pelphrey, 40. For the photo, Kaley rocked a casual look featuring black leggings and a blue New York Giants jersey with the number 30 on it. The Big Bang Theory actress opted out of wearing makeup and tied her blonde tresses up in a messy bun for the evening at home.
Khloe Kardashian shares rare glimpse of son after criticism
Khloe Kardashian has given fans a rare glimpse at her four-month-old son in a family Christmas photo.The Good American founder posted a glamorous photograph of her and her daughter True, four, wearing matching red dresses, with her baby son in one arm.It comes after Khloe and younger sister Kylie Jenner faced criticism for keeping their infant sons’ faces mostly hidden from the public eye, while not doing so with their daughters.Khloe’s Christmas picture, taken in front of a large silver Christmas tree, did not include Tristan Thompson, her former partner and the father of her children.She donned a strapless...
Margot Robbie said she was nervous and 'ready to run' during an intense fight scene with a rattlesnake on the set of 'Babylon'
The "Babylon" star told Entertainment Weekly that she asked the snake wrangler where the closest hospital was in case she got bit while filming.
