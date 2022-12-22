[JK: This is a guest post by Chris Mathiesen. He served three terms as Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner from January, 2012, to December, 2017.]. The proposal put forth by Commissioner Montagnino to have the City Council endorse the practice of regularly commenting on liquor license renewals and new applications for on-premise sales is not without merit. It is a way of slowly, incrementally achieving the goal of attaining an earlier last call hour. A better solution would be for more responsible regulations to be set City-wide, county-wide or state-wide but that apparently is not possible at this time.

