Ukraine war news – live: Zelensky warns of more Russian air strikes over Christmas

By Maryam Zakir-Hussain and Furvah Shah
 5 days ago

Volodymyr Zelensky has warned of a new wave of Russian attacks over Christmas.

In his nightly address on Friday following his return from a trip to the US, the Ukraine president said: “With the holiday season fast approaching, the Russian terrorists could again step up their activities,” he said. “They have no regard for Christian values or any values for that matter.”

His comments come as Vladimir Putin referred to Russia ’s 10-month-long invasion of Ukraine as “war” for the first time in public, as one of his ambassadors warned of the “high” risk of a clash with the US, with diplomatic relations in an “ice age”.

Having previously only called the invasion a “special military operation,” the president said he wants to end the war in Ukraine “the sooner the better” through an inevitable “diplomatic solution”.

“Our goal is not to spin the flywheel of military conflict, but, on the contrary, to end this war,” Mr Putin said. “We will strive for an end to this, and the sooner the better, of course.”

Related
The Independent

Russian soldiers surrender to Ukrainian troops circling them in trenches

Footage appears to show the moment Russian troops surrendered to Ukraine’s 10th Mountain Assault Brigade.Video shows a number of soldiers emerging from a trench with their hands up, before being marched away from the area.“After the onslaught of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, Russian invaders made the only correct decision - to surrender,” Ukraine’s official Ministry of Defence account tweeted.“That’s how it should be.”Volodymyr Zelensky also thanked his country’s 10th separate mountain assault brigade for capturing Russian troops in Donetsk during his nightly address.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveWhy did Russia invade Ukraine and what could happen next?
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
Ingram Atkinson

There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War

In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
The Independent

Jared Kushner ordered for Biden to be excluded from Covid planning after election, Jan 6 witness claims

Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law, personally ordered the Biden administration to be excluded from Covid-19 planning in the wake of the 2020 election, a Jan 6 committee witness has claimed.In the days and weeks after Joe Biden defeated Mr Trump, he frequently castigated the Trump administration for failing to enter a formal transition process, in which new, incoming staff are brought up to speed by their outgoing counterparts.With the nation gripped by the Covid-19 pandemic, he was particularly angered that by slowing the transition process, Mr Trump’s actions could lead to more deaths.Speaking in Delaware, two weeks after election...
The Independent

Elon Musk reacts to bizarre comments by top Putin ally predicting ‘Fourth Reich’: ‘Epic thread!’

Elon Musk responded to former Russian president and Vladimir Putin ally Dmitry Medvedev’s prediction for a 2023 US civil war by calling it “epic”.Among many outlandish predictions for the next year, the former Russian president predicted that “civil war will break out in the US” and that Elon Musk will “win the presidential election in a number of states”.The Tesla boss and multi-billionaire wrote: “Epic thread!!”Mr Medvedev on Monday, in a thread on Twitter, doled out his predictions for the following year. He said: “On the New Year’s Eve [sic], everybody’s into making predictions. Many come up with futuristic...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Biden won’t speak freely near Secret Service and thinks agents lied about dog bite incident, book reveals

President Joe Biden was so disturbed by the Secret Service’s handling of text messages sought by the House January 6 select committee that he stopped speaking candidly in the presence of special agents assigned to his protection detail, a new book on the Biden White House has revealed. In The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House, author Chris Whipple writes that Mr Biden’s discomfort with the post-Trump era agency began early on in his presidency, when it became clear that “some of” the agents charged with protecting him from assassination were strong supporters of the man...
Reuters

Putin says Russia wants end to war in Ukraine

Dec 22 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia wants an end to the war in Ukraine and that this would inevitably involve a diplomatic solution. Putin made the comments a day after U.S. President Joe Biden hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the White House and promised him continued and unwavering U.S. support.
The Independent

Former transportation secretary Elaine Chao tells media to stop repeating Trump’s racist nickname for her

Former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao has asked for the media to stop repeating the racist nickname her former boss, Donald Trump, gave her in a screed against her husband, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.Ms Chao — who resigned her position shortly before the Capitol riot in 2021 — appeared on CNN this week and commented that she hopes media outlets will stop repeating the racist nickname Mr Trump used in his insult.During the interview, correspondent Kaitlin Collins asked Ms Chao to respond to the insult but did not invoke the name in her question."Well I think it is very...
The Independent

Putin is threatening ‘nuclear blackmail’ in Ukraine – but the world must not give in, historian says

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine approaches its first anniversary, both sides are preparing for fresh offensives with flickering hopes of a ceasefire extinguished almost as soon as they surface.For the historian Timothy Snyder, this war in the heart of Europe, one of the most momentous in recent history, will end with paradigm shifts and a new reality in the international order – but not the cataclysmic nuclear apocalypse some fear.Speaking to The Independent, he says: “Putin has introduced nuclear rhetoric. There is a temptation to give in to nuclear blackmail, it has become a matter of obsessive importance to...
The Independent

Officials feared ‘turbulence’ because of Clinton letter about Northern Ireland

Government officials anticipated a “period of turbulence” following the election of Bill Clinton as US president in 1992 because of views he had expressed about Northern Ireland.In the letter to an Irish-American group, written just weeks before he won the presidential vote, Mr Clinton had called on the UK Government to “establish more effective safeguards against the wanton use of lethal force”.The letter was circulated among officials at the Northern Ireland Office who suggested the UK Ambassador to the US should seek an early meeting with Mr Clinton so his views were not left to “calcify, unchallenged”.The letter, a copy...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: Jan 6 probe shows ex-president wanted ‘blanket pardons’ for rioters as taxes release loom

The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol has released a trove of 18 additional transcripts from interviews with Donald Trump allies.The transcripts, released on Tuesday, included testimony from the likes of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, “Stop the Steal” rally organised Ali Alexander and the former president’s director of personnel Johnny McEntee.In Mr McEntee’s testimony, he told the panel that Mr Trump was considering “blanket pardons” for rioters who stormed the Capitol. Mr McEntee said that former White House counsel Pat Cipollone refused.Other revelations from the transcripts include Ms Hutchinson recalling a...
The Independent

GOP begins to turn on newly-elected George Santos over ‘despicable and unfathomable’ lies

Congressman-elect George Santos is already beginning to see his own party turn on him, days before he is to take office as one of the newest members of the House representing New York City.The Republican politician has faced a barrage of criticism since a flurry of news reports revealed that he never went to college where he said he studied, never worked where he said he was employed, and was not, as he had previously claimed, Jewish or descended from survivors of the Holocaust.It was a breathtaking series of lies that Mr Santos admitted to this week, following days...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Kabul university professor tears up his diplomas on live television: ‘If my mother and sister can’t study’

A Kabul University professor tore up his diplomas on live television, saying he did not need them anymore because Afghanistan was “no place for an education”.Speaking to a television host, the professor, whose name could not immediately be verified, added: “If my sister and my mother can’t study, then I don’t accept this education.”The video of the professor tearing up his diplomas one by one on TV has gone viral on social media and was shared widely.Former policy advisor to the minister for Afghan resettlement and minister for refugees Shabnam Nasimi shared the video on Twitter and wrote: “Astonishing scenes...
The Independent

Trump wanted supporters to ‘do more than protest’ on Jan 6 and enter US Capitol, federal judge suggests

Donald Trump’s fiery words to his supporters on January 6 could indicate he wanted them “to do something more” than peacefully protest and actually break the law by entering the US Capitol, a federal judge has ruled.A week after the House select committee investigating the insurrection completed its report and recommended four criminal referrals for the former president, a judge in Washington DC has made the first use of the findings in a judgment.Judge John Bates wrote that one defendant, Alexander Sheppard, could not seek to make use of the “public authority” defence at his trial. His lawyer had...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Tony Blair wanted Vladimir Putin to be at international ‘top table’

Tony Blair argued that Vladimir Putin should be given a seat at the international “top table” in the early 2000s despite concerns from officials, according to newly released official files.Papers released to the National Archives in Kew, west London, show the former prime minister believed the former KGB man was a “Russian patriot” at heart and it was important to encourage him to adopt western values.However, officials feared he represented a return to old Cold War attitudes and had misgivings about whether he could be trusted.An internal No 10 briefing note from January 2001 entitled “Putin’s progress” highlighted the concerns,...
The Independent

January 6 participant Ray Epps says right-wing conspiracies ruined his life after attack

A new batch of testimony released on Thursday by the House Select Committee investigating January 6 included an interview with Ray Epps, the man who found himself at the centre of allegations that he was an instigator working for a federal agency during the attack on Congress.The lengthy interview with Mr Epps was part of another batch of testimonies released this week by the committee as it wraps up the final legs of its investigation. The panel is set to disband once Republicans assume control of the House on January 3.In the final moments of his interview with lawmakers...
The Independent

