Wortham sweeps Avalon on the

It was a clean sweep for the Wortham boys and girls basketball teams on Dec. 13, when they hosted -- and defeated -- Avalon at Wortham High School.

The Bulldogs earned a 61-43 victory, while the Lady Bulldogs claimed a 37-18 win. The Lady Bulldogs also dropped their District 18-2A opener against Axtell pm Friday, Dec. 16, 64-28, in Wortham.

In the Lady Bulldogs’ victory on Dec. 13, they led 6-0 after one quarter of play and never looked back. Wortham (2-12, 0-1 in 182A) also led 16-6 at halftime and 22-8 at the end of the third quarter.

JaKayla Williams led all scorers with 12 points. Justice Atkins had 8 points, while Kimberly Harrington and Ty Medlock each had 6.

In Friday’s loss to Axtell, the Lady Horns stampeded their way to a 26-3 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back. Ameeya Rhodes and Braidee Taylor each had 12 points for the Lady Bulldogs.

Wortham visited Mart in another district contest Tuesday morning, Dec. 20. The Lady Bulldogs lost, 2713. Statistics were not available at press time.

Wortham was slated to visit West for a non-district game Wednesday, Dec. 21. The Lady Bulldogs return to District 18-2A play when they host Riesel at 1 p.m. on Dec. 30.

Bulldogs 61, Avalon 43

In the Bulldogs’ victory against Avalon, they used a 21-4 second-quarter run to build a 38-18 halftime lead. Wortham (7-5) also led 5028 heading into the final quarter.

Anthony Fortoul led the Bulldogs with 16 points. Derek Bullard (14 points), James Johnson (11 points) and Kymani Johnson (9 points) also contributed.

The Bulldogs open 182A play on Dec. 30, when they host Riesel at noon.