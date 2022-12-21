ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Boil advisory for parts of Lafayette may be lifted Tuesday afternoon

A boil water advisory that some 9,000 Lafayette Utilities System customers have been under since Saturday could be lifted early this afternoon. The boil water advisory has been in effect for residents and businesses in the areas north of I-10, south of Gendarme Road, west of Wilderness Trail and east of Janvier Road.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Acadiana Briefs for Dec. 25

Flipped Calcasieu homes go for 2.5 times purchase price. The typical flipped home in the Lake Charles area sold for more than 2½ times the price the flipper initially paid for it during the third quarter, data shows. Flipping homes in the area that is still recovering from two...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Planning Commission, State Police urging caution, safety approaching New Year's

The Acadiana Planning Commission, working alongside Louisiana State Police Troop I and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, is encouraging drivers from this region to follow common-sense driving rules this week to avoid dangerous and potentially fatal accidents. Ashley Moran, a planner II for APC, said the focus is...
LOUISIANA STATE
Around Zachary for Dec. 28, 2022

Mayor-elect David McDavid and newly elected members of the Zachary City Council, chief of police and city court judge will take their oaths of office at 7 p.m. Jan. 9. The ceremony will take place at Fellowship Church, 1555 E. Mount Pleasant Road. The public is invited. The ceremony will...
ZACHARY, LA
Kent Lowe: 2022 bowling year, Storm Youth Championships discussed

So, this will not be as much of a year-in-review as originally planned because some items have come up lately. But my question to all of you was this: “How was your bowling year 2022?” Did you win or cash in a league or tournament? Did you raise your average? How did things start off this fall?
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Assembly presents debutantes at annual ball

The Baton Rouge Assembly introduced 10 young women at its annual Debutante Presentation Ball on Nov. 25 at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center. Caroline Wheaton Bardwell, daughter of Anna Katherine and Scott Bardwell. Anne Joyner Brown, daughter of Kate and Tee Brown. Caroline Annesley Creech, daughter of Katherine Elliott...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Scott Rabalais: As LSU men's basketball enters SEC play, building will take time

In the LSU First-year Coaches' Derby, Matt McMahon has some tough standards to meet. Brian Kelly’s football team won the SEC West, and his Tigers are poised for a 10-win season if they can beat Purdue in Monday’s Citrus Bowl. In her first season, Kim Mulkey led women’s basketball to 26 wins and a top-10 ranking. In his rookie season, baseball coach Jay Johnson’s Tigers were close to hosting a super regional and have since landed the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class and a No. 1 preseason ranking.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Abbeville upends Acadiana in St. Martinville tourney opener

The Abbeville boys basketball team hasn't had a problem winning basketball games, but the Wildcats have had an issue with playing quality basketball for four quarters. Coach Trevor Eaton's team downed Acadiana 63-50 in the first round of the Darrel Mitchell Sr. Holiday Classic on Tuesday in St. Martinville. It...
ABBEVILLE, LA
Angel Reese having breakout season in her first year playing for LSU women

Kateri Poole has 30 assists this season for the LSU women's basketball team, but her biggest one came before the first ball was rolled out for practice. It was Poole's intervention that steered Angel Reese toward considering a transfer to LSU. The two made the visit the same weekend, and Reese almost immediately dropped her other two suitors.
BATON ROUGE, LA

