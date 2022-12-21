Read full article on original website
Boil advisory for parts of Lafayette may be lifted Tuesday afternoon
A boil water advisory that some 9,000 Lafayette Utilities System customers have been under since Saturday could be lifted early this afternoon. The boil water advisory has been in effect for residents and businesses in the areas north of I-10, south of Gendarme Road, west of Wilderness Trail and east of Janvier Road.
Cold snap leaves hundreds without water in Baton Rouge: 'We're working around the clock'
On a typical day, Veterans Plumbing Repairs fields between 10 and 15 calls for service. On Tuesday, they had 37 calls before lunch. That was nothing, however, compared to the flood of nearly 300 calls owner Shawn Carney said he received between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. “We’re working around...
East and West Feliciana Council on Aging activities for Dec. 28, 2022
Editor's note: Be sure to check with the site to verify holiday hours. The schedules for West and East Feliciana Council on Aging facilities are as follows:. 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. First and third Monday: Line dance. Fourth Monday:...
Acadiana Briefs for Dec. 25
Flipped Calcasieu homes go for 2.5 times purchase price. The typical flipped home in the Lake Charles area sold for more than 2½ times the price the flipper initially paid for it during the third quarter, data shows. Flipping homes in the area that is still recovering from two...
Planning Commission, State Police urging caution, safety approaching New Year's
The Acadiana Planning Commission, working alongside Louisiana State Police Troop I and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, is encouraging drivers from this region to follow common-sense driving rules this week to avoid dangerous and potentially fatal accidents. Ashley Moran, a planner II for APC, said the focus is...
Around Zachary for Dec. 28, 2022
Mayor-elect David McDavid and newly elected members of the Zachary City Council, chief of police and city court judge will take their oaths of office at 7 p.m. Jan. 9. The ceremony will take place at Fellowship Church, 1555 E. Mount Pleasant Road. The public is invited. The ceremony will...
Kent Lowe: 2022 bowling year, Storm Youth Championships discussed
So, this will not be as much of a year-in-review as originally planned because some items have come up lately. But my question to all of you was this: “How was your bowling year 2022?” Did you win or cash in a league or tournament? Did you raise your average? How did things start off this fall?
Baton Rouge Assembly presents debutantes at annual ball
The Baton Rouge Assembly introduced 10 young women at its annual Debutante Presentation Ball on Nov. 25 at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center. Caroline Wheaton Bardwell, daughter of Anna Katherine and Scott Bardwell. Anne Joyner Brown, daughter of Kate and Tee Brown. Caroline Annesley Creech, daughter of Katherine Elliott...
Southwest Airlines flight cancellations cause holiday havoc, but Baton Rouge airport spared
Thousands of commercial flights were unexpectedly grounded during Christmas weekend, the fallout of a massive winter blizzard that blitzed Louisiana and many other states with days of arctic temperatures while dousing areas of the U.S. with snow storms. But Baton Rouge's airport escaped the flurry of cancellations relatively unscathed, local...
LSU player signs an NIL deal to stay in a 'Cheez-It paradise' hotel room for the Citrus Bowl
LSU backup quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has signed an NIL deal that will allow him to stay in a "Feelin' the Cheeziest" hotel room during his stay in Orlando for the Citrus Bowl vs. Purdue. The other players who inked deals with Cheez-It are Florida State wide receiver Mycah Pittman, Oklahoma...
Feu follet or atmospheric mirage? The story behind the mysterious light in Pointe Coupee
If you want to see the light, you'll need to plan a trip to Pointe Coupee Parish's countryside. Wait, you were thinking about the other light — the light at the end of the tunnel — weren't you? Or maybe the kind found in the enlightenment of truth?
A few suggestions for ringing in 2023, a gnocchi workshop and a whiskey and cigar dinner
There are only a few days left in 2022, which means the clock is ticking on those New Year's Eve dinner reservations. If you haven't yet made yours, there still may be time. Here are a few suggestions for places to go:. Rouj Creole. Tickets are on sale for the...
LSU basketball team opens SEC play against defensive-minded Arkansas club
Matt McMahon didn’t need to do too much digging to learn why the Arkansas basketball team is ranked No. 9 in the country. All he had to do was look at the defensive end of the floor. While the "Forty Minutes of Hell" days that made Arkansas a feared...
St. Thomas More, St. Martinville tourneys top long list of holiday hoops events
The week after Christmas is a special time for prep basketball fans with the area's two preeminent tournaments set to tip off on Tuesday. The 40th annual Sunkist Shootout gets started at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Thomas More with Opelousas Catholic (7-3) taking on Teurlings Catholic (4-3). The 16-team...
Scott Rabalais: As LSU men's basketball enters SEC play, building will take time
In the LSU First-year Coaches' Derby, Matt McMahon has some tough standards to meet. Brian Kelly’s football team won the SEC West, and his Tigers are poised for a 10-win season if they can beat Purdue in Monday’s Citrus Bowl. In her first season, Kim Mulkey led women’s basketball to 26 wins and a top-10 ranking. In his rookie season, baseball coach Jay Johnson’s Tigers were close to hosting a super regional and have since landed the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class and a No. 1 preseason ranking.
Abbeville upends Acadiana in St. Martinville tourney opener
The Abbeville boys basketball team hasn't had a problem winning basketball games, but the Wildcats have had an issue with playing quality basketball for four quarters. Coach Trevor Eaton's team downed Acadiana 63-50 in the first round of the Darrel Mitchell Sr. Holiday Classic on Tuesday in St. Martinville. It...
Angel Reese having breakout season in her first year playing for LSU women
Kateri Poole has 30 assists this season for the LSU women's basketball team, but her biggest one came before the first ball was rolled out for practice. It was Poole's intervention that steered Angel Reese toward considering a transfer to LSU. The two made the visit the same weekend, and Reese almost immediately dropped her other two suitors.
Southern receives $6.2 million grant for interactive virtual classroom technology
Students at Southern University will have the opportunity to engage in an expanded virtual learning experience soon through to a $6.2 million grant awarded to the university for virtual reality equipment, increased broadband internet access and more. Southern will use the grant to expand virtual immersion teacher training at the...
LSU women's basketball team moves up to No. 9 in AP poll entering SEC play this week
LSU (12-0) opens Southeastern Conference play Thursday at Arkansas. Tip off is set for 6 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN2. Arkansas (13-2) peaked at No. 17 last week, but the Razorbacks dropped seven spots to No. 24 after back-to-back losses to now No. 17 Oregon (85-78) and South Florida (66-65).
Man robbed five Baton Rouge businesses at gunpoint in about a month, police say
A Baton Rouge man has been arrested, accused of robbing five Baton Rouge businesses since Nov. 20, Baton Rouge police said. Kevin Johnson, 55, was booked on five counts of armed robbery with a firearm, according to a news release Tuesday. He is accused of robbing the:. Dollar General on...
