Under the right circumstances, just about any Colorado road could be dangerous, but Wolf Creek Pass is near the top of the list. A variety of factors can make a particular road hazardous. A road could be especially narrow with minimal shoulders on either side. A curvy, winding road can be dangerous - especially under the darkness of night, or when it is snow-packed and covered with ice. Add unfamiliarity with the road to the mix - and there is potential for disaster.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO