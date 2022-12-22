With 2022 behind us, the Howard County Chamber Board and staff are optimistic about 2023 and hope to carry on the success and momentum of last year. This past year, the Chamber pressed forward full steam by bringing back our in-person events with much fanfare. We planned and executed several major efforts led by our Women’s Leadership Conference, Cyber Conference, YPN Summit, and Signature Event. With heightened expectations, we will continue to build on the energy of last year by hosting these events again in the 2023 calendar year.

HOWARD COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO