Fulton, MD

Business Monthly

Redevelopment plans progressing in Downtown Columbia, Gateway

While development in Downtown Columbia’s Merriweather District is progressing, the county’s general plan update is set to have an impact on redevelopment in Columbia’s “final frontier,” Columbia Gateway Business Park. The Merriweather District’s most recent addition is The Marlow, a 472-unit residential project on the...
COLUMBIA, MD
Business Monthly

Medical services building to rise on Columbia lakefront

The Howard Hughes Corp. broke ground on 10285 Lakefront in December, moving forward with the next phase in the revitalization of Downtown Columbia’s urban core. The four-story, $458 million state-of-the-art medical office building is the first building to rise in the Lakefront District under the Downtown Columbia Plan. “As...
COLUMBIA, MD
Business Monthly

Tools for growth and support for Howard County businesses

During the last four years, I have worked to enhance and expand the tools provided to support and grow our local businesses. Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to our county resources, we partnered with the Howard County Economic Development Authority (HCEDA) and federal and state agencies to provide critical grants, programs, educational opportunities, and financing options. With the New Year, I want to highlight a few events and opportunities in January.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Business Monthly

Maryland cannabis businesses bracing for growth

The recent decision by Maryland voters to legalize recreational cannabis marked a new day for businesses that are preparing for a new way to operate and the owners of Remedy Columbia moved into this new environment by getting a leg up in the race to a newly-laid finish line. Remedy...
MARYLAND STATE
Business Monthly

Step into 2023 with the Howard County Chamber

With 2022 behind us, the Howard County Chamber Board and staff are optimistic about 2023 and hope to carry on the success and momentum of last year. This past year, the Chamber pressed forward full steam by bringing back our in-person events with much fanfare. We planned and executed several major efforts led by our Women’s Leadership Conference, Cyber Conference, YPN Summit, and Signature Event. With heightened expectations, we will continue to build on the energy of last year by hosting these events again in the 2023 calendar year.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Business Monthly

Snowbirds in Maryland? Winter fun right here at home

If you’re thinking of catching the next plane to Florida, think again! Maryland has a lot of wintertime fun — and food — waiting for you. According to the Maryland Office of Tourism, 62% of people across the country find Maryland to be an enticing place to visit.
MARYLAND STATE
Business Monthly

Social Capital Builders founder touts value of real connection

If you can learn one key bit of information from Ed DeJesus, grasp his main axiom: networking by making the acquaintance of anyone and everyone doesn’t really work. What does work, according to the founder of Social Capital Builders, a resident company at the Howard County Economic Development Authority’s Maryland Innovation Center, is focusing on a smaller base of “more effective contacts in the right places and nurturing those relationships.

