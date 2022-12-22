Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Five masked women make off with $9,000 in Produce World heistEdy ZooOrange, CA
Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After ChristmasVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
4 Best restaurants in Los Angeles for Christmas 2022TourineLos Angeles, CA
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Los Angeles (Downtown)Bryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
Yardbarker
JR Smith's Hilarious Reaction To Derrick Rose's Wife And Baby Mama Wearing The Same Christmas Pajamas
Former NBA MVP Derrick Rose made headlines in recent days, as the New York Knicks point guard has been very vocal when discussing a variety of topics regarding his career and his future after the NBA. Right now, he's not having the best time in New York, as the Knicks...
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Says Michael Jordan Is The Strongest Athlete Ever: "Hang Out 'Till 4 AM, Have Drinks, Play 18 Rounds Of Golf And Get 30 By Halftime"
Michael Jordan is widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time after all the impressive things he did for the Chicago Bulls. His Airness took the league to new heights with his impressive plays and desire to win every single game he played. Besides that fire to win at...
Yardbarker
Jeff Van Gundy Says LeBron James Is Responsible For The Lakers Bad Season And Roster
LeBron James' individual performance has been one of the only positive aspects of the Los Angeles Lakers' season this year. There's no doubt that the superstar has been playing at a high level for the team this year, and he is currently averaging 27.8 PPG, 8.1 RPG, and 6.6. APG.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Reveals His Favorite Teammate Ever
Kevin Durant has played for three teams during his 15-year NBA career, sharing touches with some incredible players, others who were really good at one specific role, and others who didn't have much playing time but still left a mark on those who spent time with them. That's the case...
Yardbarker
Time For Broncos to Take Action With Russell Wilson
In a nationally televised contest, the Denver Broncos waived the proverbial white flag without firing a shot against a depleted Los Angeles Rams squad. Broncos players and coaches performed like they had an eggnog hangover on this Christmas-Day game, as they offered minimal effort and took a 51-14 drubbing. Things...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Trade Idea Of Zach LaVine And Alex Caruso To The Los Angeles Lakers
Zach LaVine to the Los Angeles Lakers has been doing the rounds, and a mock trade of him and Caruso playing for the Purple and Gold has had fans buzzing. The Lakers have been linked to the Chicago Bulls for over a month now. DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic were the targets earlier, and recent reports suggest that LaVine wanted to play for Los Angeles.
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook had Christmas dinner with an unlikely person
Russell Westbrook pulled off what was nothing short of a Christmas miracle this year. Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley tweeted on Saturday night that he had just shared a highly unlikely Christmas dinner with his first-year teammate Westbrook. “Funny how life works,” wrote Beverley. “Just finished Christmas Eve dinner...
Yardbarker
Yankees sign 2 versatile infielders to round out depth
The New York Yankees have plenty of infielders heading into the 2023 season, especially with Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Josh Donaldson still on the roster. Donaldson is set to earn $21 million next season, but the Yankees have been looking to offload his contract and save a bit to reallocate. Kiner-Falefa signed a new one-year deal worth $6 million, but he’s also been rumored to be on the trade block.
Yardbarker
Dirk Nowitzki Says LeBron James Becoming The All-Time Scoring Leader Would Leave Michael Jordan Out Of Arguments For The GOAT Debate
The LeBron James and Michael Jordan debate has been around for a while now, and many people think it's closer than ever. LeBron James keeps making history with his displays in the league, and many people already call him the greatest of all time. However, not everybody shares that excitement...
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Could Land Three Toronto Raptors Players In A Proposed Trade By An NBA Analyst
The Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams that need a major revamp if they're going to achieve anything of significance this season. After a mini-resurgence, Anthony Davis getting injured again has tanked the team's record once more and they find themselves toward the bottom of the Western Conference once again.
Yardbarker
Fans Thrilled To See Brooklyn Nets Beat The Cavaliers For 9th Straight Win
The Brooklyn Nets looked like a team that might struggle to even make the playoffs through the first month of the season. The team kept losing games under head coach Steve Nash and was dealing with internal turmoil every day. Kyrie Irving was suspended, Kevin Durant was coming off a...
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Reacts To Ja Morant Getting His Signature Shoes: "It's A Sad Day Knowing Ja Will Never Hoop In The KD4s Again"
Ja Morant has announced big news today ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies Christmas Day matchup against the Golden State Warriors. The 2022 NBA MIP is playing at a great level right now, leading his team to fight for the top spot in the Western Conference standings. He's ready to take...
Yardbarker
Bombshell Details From Pacers’ Myles Turner Contract Talks
The Indiana Pacers have some big decisions to make in the coming weeks and months. Easily the biggest will be what to do with starting center Myles Turner. He has been involved in NBA trade rumors for years, but the franchise may change its stance as he plays out an expiring contract.
Yardbarker
Report reveals why Randy Gregory threw punch at Rams player
Randy Gregory got into a physical altercation with Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi following Sunday’s game, and we may now know what led to the incident. Gregory and Aboushi traded punches on the field as Baker Mayfield was being interviewed by CBS (video here). Gregory threw the first swing. The Denver Broncos linebacker was asked about the scuffle after his team’s 51-14 blowout loss, and he didn’t have a whole lot to say.
Yardbarker
Report: Sean Payton assembling coaching staff that includes top DC
Sean Payton has made it clear that he plans to return to coaching in the NFL, and he is reportedly operating as if he will be back on the sideline next season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was told by sources that Payton has been trying to assemble a coaching staff to bring with him to his next team. One potential assistant he has been in contact with is former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant On The Warriors Title Win: "I Hate That They Won..."
Kevin Durant revealed his feelings after the Golden State Warriors won the NBA championship last season. The forward shifted base to the Brooklyn Nets in 2019 and since then, he's made the playoffs only once. They were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round last year while the Warriors pipped the same Celtics unit to win the title.
Yardbarker
Iman Shumpert On How Smart LeBron James Is On The Court: "Everything He Is Saying You Just Watch It Happen"
Iman Shumpert had quite the start to his NBA career, as he was drafted in 2011 by the New York Knicks, who had All-Stars Carmelo Anthony and Amar'e Stoudemire on the roster. It normally doesn't get much better than that for a young player in the NBA but it did for Shumpert in 2015.
Yardbarker
Shocking Details About Wizards Trade Suns Rejected
The Phoenix Suns are continuing to scour the market for a team willing to make a deal centered around NBA veteran Jae Crowder. Crowder has remained away from the Suns since he was informed that his role would diminish this season as Cam Johnson would be taking his spot in the starting lineup.
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Gets Brutally Honest About LeBron James
The Los Angeles Lakers traveled to Texas on Christmas Day to take on the Dallas Mavericks. They walked away with stockings full of coal. Try as they might, the Lakers were not able to overcome the Mavericks after a huge third quarter from Luka Doncic and his crew. In the...
Yardbarker
Report: Jets expected to make big move with Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson’s tenure with the New York Jets has been a disaster. This year has been especially tough with the 2021 No. 2 pick being benched multiple times. Many people have said that Wilson needs to go elsewhere to have a shot at succeeding in the NFL. Apparently the Jets are planning to do just that.
