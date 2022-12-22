ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado considers changing its red flag law after mass shooting at nightclub

This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. A Nov. 19 shooting that killed five people and wounded 19 at a Colorado Springs nightclub has officials considering changes to strengthen Colorado's red flag law, particularly in self-declared "Second Amendment sanctuaries," where emergency petitions to remove a person's guns are filed less frequently and usually denied.
Dec. 26 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted

(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below. BRANDI LYNN BATES is a White Female, 30 years old, 5’3” tall, and 110 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. BATES is wanted for Motor Vehicle Theft (3), Careless Driving Resulting in […]
2 critical after walkers find man and woman near crashed ATVs in Colorado Springs creek

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are in critical condition after they were found by a pair of crashed ATVs in a creek Christmas morning. Firefighters tell 11 News people walking in the area spotted the crash site in a creek 70 feet from Barnes Road near Charlotte Parkway and called 911. It’s unclear how long the man and woman had been there before they were found.
1 in critical condition after reported accidental shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is fighting for his life after he was accidentally shot early Christmas Eve morning. Officers were called to Rusty Nail Point off Chelton and Hancock Expressway on a reported shooting just after 1 a.m. Saturday. They were told over the phone that a gun had gone off in a home and one person had been hit. The reported shooter was still at the house when police pulled up.
CSFD on scene of fire at Fountain Springs Apartments

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of a working structure fire Sunday evening on Dec. 25. CSFD is responding to the Fountain Springs Apartments located at 4525 Fountain Springs Grove on reports of a structure fire. Firefighters reported light smoke in the affected unit and smoldering clothes in the […]
Barricaded suspect in standoff with Pueblo Police

PUEBLO, Colo.(KRDO)-- A standoff is underway between a barricaded suspect and Pueblo Police at the Casa Del Sol apartment complex in Pueblo. The first reports of the standoff were reported to KRDO at around 2:40 P.M. Saturday. Pueblo Police confirmed that the barricaded suspect is wanted for multiple alleged armed...
Man found dead in freezing temps near Citadel Mall

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has confirmed one person died and another was hospitalized as a result of the dangerously cold temperatures that hit Southern Colorado on Thursday, Dec. 23. In response to an inquiry by FOX21 News, a spokesperson for CSPD confirmed that officers with the Sand Creek division found […]
Homicide victim killed on Pueblo’s East Side identified

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified a man found unresponsive on Pueblo’s East Side in December. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) originally responded just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 to the 2000 block of East 14th Street on a report of a person not breathing. After the arrival of police, […]
Pueblo police: I-25 closed from West 29th to 13th streets

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking the public to use alternate routes due to a traffic crash on southbound I-25, Saturday evening on Dec. 24. PPD says southbound I-25 from the West 29th Street exit to the West 13th Street exit is closed due to a traffic crash. The public is […]
