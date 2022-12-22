Read full article on original website
Colorado considers changing its red flag law after mass shooting at nightclub
This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. A Nov. 19 shooting that killed five people and wounded 19 at a Colorado Springs nightclub has officials considering changes to strengthen Colorado's red flag law, particularly in self-declared "Second Amendment sanctuaries," where emergency petitions to remove a person's guns are filed less frequently and usually denied.
Fentanyl and methamphetamine discovered in Colorado Springs home
COLORADO SPRINGS, Col. - On Wednesday afternoon, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a call regarding a potential harassment incident in the Hatch Circle area.
Dec. 26 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted
(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below. BRANDI LYNN BATES is a White Female, 30 years old, 5’3” tall, and 110 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. BATES is wanted for Motor Vehicle Theft (3), Careless Driving Resulting in […]
Colorado Crime History: The Murder of Kelsey’s Grammer’s Sister in 1975
It's one of those stories where you hear about it for the first time, and wonder if why you hadn't before; maybe you were too young, maybe it just fell off your radar. It comes up, because the man charged in the killing was just up for parole. There's really...
All of the Colorado Springs Colorado Breweries
One thing Colorado is known for is the vast amount of the state's local breweries. Because it is one of the biggest cities in Colorado, Colorado Springs is full of great breweries. Plan your next brewery-hopping trip in Colorado Springs by visiting all of these great breweries:. Colorado Springs Breweries.
Check Out Colorado’s Abandoned ‘Little Log Cabin’ Daycare
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A small log cabin that was once a daycare that went by the name "Little Log Cabin" is now totally abandoned, along with two other buildings sitting on the same property.
2022 Stats: This Colorado City is Home to the Most Non-Natives
The U.S. city with the most transplants for 2022 is right here in the state of Colorado. According to a report from Pro Mover Reviews, Colorado is home to two major metro cities that are ranked in the top 15 U.S. cities with the highest amount of non-natives. [Source: U.S....
2 critical after walkers find man and woman near crashed ATVs in Colorado Springs creek
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are in critical condition after they were found by a pair of crashed ATVs in a creek Christmas morning. Firefighters tell 11 News people walking in the area spotted the crash site in a creek 70 feet from Barnes Road near Charlotte Parkway and called 911. It’s unclear how long the man and woman had been there before they were found.
Gifts from Colorado's outdoors: 11 new trails, open spaces and happenings celebrated in 2022
Christmas gifts only come once a year. But gifts across Colorado’s great outdoors come year-round. Here, we reflect on developments around the Front Range and beyond that brought joy to enthusiasts — and will bring joy for many years to come. Anemone Trail. Not long into 2022, after...
Colorado Springs police find snow-covered dead homeless man
1 in critical condition after reported accidental shooting in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is fighting for his life after he was accidentally shot early Christmas Eve morning. Officers were called to Rusty Nail Point off Chelton and Hancock Expressway on a reported shooting just after 1 a.m. Saturday. They were told over the phone that a gun had gone off in a home and one person had been hit. The reported shooter was still at the house when police pulled up.
CSFD on scene of fire at Fountain Springs Apartments
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of a working structure fire Sunday evening on Dec. 25. CSFD is responding to the Fountain Springs Apartments located at 4525 Fountain Springs Grove on reports of a structure fire. Firefighters reported light smoke in the affected unit and smoldering clothes in the […]
Barricaded suspect in standoff with Pueblo Police
PUEBLO, Colo.(KRDO)-- A standoff is underway between a barricaded suspect and Pueblo Police at the Casa Del Sol apartment complex in Pueblo. The first reports of the standoff were reported to KRDO at around 2:40 P.M. Saturday. Pueblo Police confirmed that the barricaded suspect is wanted for multiple alleged armed...
Club Q suspect celebrated dropped charges with visit to shooting range
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo — When a kidnapping and felony menacing case against the alleged Club Q shooter was dismissed Aug. 11, the 22-year-old’s mother was elated. The next day, Laura Voepel took Anderson Aldrich to a Colorado Springs shooting range to celebrate. “He was a free man,”...
Brave Enough to Hunt for Ghosts at These Haunted Colorado Places?
Hearing unexplained footsteps, seeing mysterious apparitions, and witnessing other paranormal activity might send shivers down your spine, but for those who are brave enough to explore locations where these kinds of haunted happenings have occurred, the opportunity is available. Ghost Hunts USA offers a variety of ghost hunts around the...
Man died while searching for warmth in sub-zero temps, Colorado Springs PD says
Colorado Springs police believe a man died trying to find warmth in the sub-zero temperatures Thursday.
Man found dead in freezing temps near Citadel Mall
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has confirmed one person died and another was hospitalized as a result of the dangerously cold temperatures that hit Southern Colorado on Thursday, Dec. 23. In response to an inquiry by FOX21 News, a spokesperson for CSPD confirmed that officers with the Sand Creek division found […]
Homicide victim killed on Pueblo’s East Side identified
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified a man found unresponsive on Pueblo’s East Side in December. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) originally responded just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 to the 2000 block of East 14th Street on a report of a person not breathing. After the arrival of police, […]
Santa Fe Style Home For Sale in Franktown, Colorado is Stunning
The Colorado real estate market is full of incredible listings. From unique tiny homes to mega-mansions, it's always fun to browse properties that are currently for sale in the Centennial State. Step Inside this Stunning Santa Fe Style Home For Sale in Colorado. Living here would be like having your...
Pueblo police: I-25 closed from West 29th to 13th streets
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking the public to use alternate routes due to a traffic crash on southbound I-25, Saturday evening on Dec. 24. PPD says southbound I-25 from the West 29th Street exit to the West 13th Street exit is closed due to a traffic crash. The public is […]
