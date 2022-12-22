Read full article on original website
GOP Rep-elect George Santos vows "I will take office" after admitting to "résumé embellishment"
New York Congressman-Elect George Santos speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) Annual Leadership Meeting at the Venetian Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 19, 2022. (David Becker for the Washington Post via Getty Images) On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY) issued an...
Is Ron DeSantis peaking too soon? The spotlight is on Florida's governor in 2023
As Ron DeSantis keeps looking stronger as a presidential candidate and Donald Trump keeps looking weaker, attention increasingly is turning to how DeSantis handles his next few months in office, which could launch his run for the White House in 2024. DeSantis had a big year in 2022, winning reelection in a blowout,...
Book bans, Ukraine and the end of Roe: The year 2022 in Jewish ideas
(JTA) — Jewish eras can be defined by events (the fall of the Second Temple, the Inquisition, the founding of Israel) and by ideas (the rabbinic era, emancipation, post-denominationalism). A community reveals itself in the things it argues about most passionately. It’s too early to tell what ideas will...
Ukraine news – live: Putin’s minister issues ultimatum to Kyiv as Zelensky eyes February peace talks
Russia’s foreign minister has asked Ukraine to fulfill its proposals, including giving up control of the territory Vladimir Putin illegally claims in the besieged country, and warned that the rejection will invite action from Moscow’s army.Sergei Lavrov said: “Our proposals for the demilitarisation and denazification of the territories controlled by the regime, the elimination of threats to Russia’s security emanating from there, including our new lands, are well known to the enemy.”“The point is simple: Fulfill them for your own good. Otherwise, the issue will be decided by the Russian army,” he said, according to Russian state news.His remarks...
