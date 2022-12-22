ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

stljewishlight.org

Book bans, Ukraine and the end of Roe: The year 2022 in Jewish ideas

(JTA) — Jewish eras can be defined by events (the fall of the Second Temple, the Inquisition, the founding of Israel) and by ideas (the rabbinic era, emancipation, post-denominationalism). A community reveals itself in the things it argues about most passionately. It’s too early to tell what ideas will...
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin’s minister issues ultimatum to Kyiv as Zelensky eyes February peace talks

Russia’s foreign minister has asked Ukraine to fulfill its proposals, including giving up control of the territory Vladimir Putin illegally claims in the besieged country, and warned that the rejection will invite action from Moscow’s army.Sergei Lavrov said: “Our proposals for the demilitarisation and denazification of the territories controlled by the regime, the elimination of threats to Russia’s security emanating from there, including our new lands, are well known to the enemy.”“The point is simple: Fulfill them for your own good. Otherwise, the issue will be decided by the Russian army,” he said, according to Russian state news.His remarks...

