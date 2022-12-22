Read full article on original website
Related
WUSA
Did Cher's Boyfriend Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards Propose on Christmas? -- See the Massive Diamond Ring!
It appears as though Cher has had a VERY merry Christmas! The iconic singer and actress took to Twitter on Sunday to share a photo of a massive diamond ring gifted by her boyfriend Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards. Cher captioned the photo of the glittering pear-shaped ring, saying, "THERE R NO...
WUSA
King Charles III Joined by Daniel Craig, Judi Dench to Read 'Twas the Night Before Christmas'
Gather 'round the kiddos. King Charles III is reciting a popular holiday poem just in time for Christmas, and he's recruited some famous celebs to help him along the way!. The Royal Family's verified Instagram account on Saturday morning posted a sweet video in which the monarch stands in front of a lit Christmas tree and prepares to read "'Twas The Night Before Christmas." Camilla, Queen Consort joined in on the fun, as did some other very familiar faces, including Daniel Craig, Tom Hardy, Judi Dench and Maggie Smith.
Comments / 0