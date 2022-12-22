Read full article on original website
Margot Robbie has been defended by fans after the star was seemingly blamed for the new movie Babylon being a flop at the box office.The new movie from Oscar-winning La La Land director Damien Chazelle chronicles the rise and fall of numerous characters during Hollywood’s transition from silent to sound films in the late 1920s.It also stars Brad Pitt, Diego Calva, Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo, and Li Jun Li.Despite the movie having a budget of $80m (£66.2m), it bombed at the US domestic box office this past weekend with a $5.3m (£4.3m) four-day start.While some have put these figures...
Adele is sending her love to Megan Thee Stallion following Tory Lanez's conviction. The "Someone Like You" singer took some time out of Friday's Vegas residency show, Weekends with Adele, and told a story about someone once asking her why she doesn't have backup dancers. The story offered Adele the opportunity to recall how MTS danced to the British singer's "Water Under the Bridge." The crowd erupted in cheers, and that led the 34-year-old singer to give Megan a special shout out.
