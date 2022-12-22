Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a $676,702,069 for a ceiling-priced, performance-based logistics requirements contract for the supply chain management that includes 196 weapon replaceable assemblies/shop replaceable assemblies in support of the CH-53E and MH-53E helicopters. The contract will include a five-year base period with one two-year option. If the option is exercised, the contract will be a not-to-exceed amount of $752,324,052. Work will be performed in Cherry Point, North Carolina (77%); and Stratford, Connecticut (23%). Work is expected to be completed by December 2027; if the option is exercised, work will be completed by December 2029. Working capital (Navy) funds in the not-to-exceed amount of $150,000,000 will be issued for delivery order N00383-23-F-0SU0 that will be awarded concurrently with the contract as an undefinitized contract action for period of performance from January 2023 through September 2023. Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00383-23-D-SU01).

STRATFORD, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO