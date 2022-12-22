Read full article on original website
No. 2 UConn totes unbeaten mark vs. surging Villanova
Connecticut has been one of the most surprising stories of the college basketball season. The No. 2-ranked Huskies (13-0, 2-0
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Jared Smith enters transfer portal after championship season ends
On the heels of its first NCAA Tournament bid since 2013, the Quinnipiac men’s soccer team is going to look a bit different as the Bobcats try to defend their MAAC title. Junior defender Jared Smith entered the transfer portal following the 2022 season Saturday, as announced on Smith’s personal Instagram.
Two arrested in connection to death of Post University basketball player: Officials
Two New Jersey teens have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Post University Basketball player Phillip Urban, according to the Office of The Mercer County Prosecutor.
newstalknewengland.com
4 People Shot In Hartford, Connecticut On Christmas Morning
Police in Hartford, Connecticut are investigating three separate Christmas morning shootings. Around 1:00 a.m. Police located a male in his 30s shot on Allyn Street. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. On Chadwick Street around 4:30 a.m. a man and a woman were shot. They were...
Bristol Press
Bristol Central High School might be gaining a sister in Genoa, Italy
BRISTOL – Bristol Central High School might be gaining a sister in Genoa, Italy. “Bristol Central is seeking support to initiate a sister school exchange program with a high school in Genoa, Italy,” said Gina Gallo, an Italian language teacher, at the Bristol Public School Board of Education’s most recent meeting. “This proposal is a two-step initiative beginning with a virtual exchange during this school year. We’re hoping to look at about March for the virtual portion.”
8 New England cities ranked among best places to live in America
BOSTON — Eight New England cities have been ranked among the best places to live in America for the upcoming the year, according to a new report. U.S. News and World Report has published “Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023″ list and cities in five of the six states that make up New England were highlighted for reasons including good value, being a desirable place to live, having a strong job market, and a high quality of life, the report stated.
Veteran Conn. firefighter Matthias Wirth dies the day after Christmas
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Monday following the early morning death of a veteran firefighter. Matthias Wirth, a 22-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department, was pronounced dead at Yale New Haven Hospital, after he was found unconscious and unresponsive outside a two-alarm house fire, according to the New Haven Register.
Stamford Woman Takes Home $250K CT Lottery Prize
A woman from Fairfield County won a $250,000 lottery prize from a ticket purchased at a convenience store in the area. Bonnie Cappucci, of Stamford, claimed the $250,000 Cashword 9 prize from a ticket purchased at Hope Street Mini Mart in Stamford, Connecticut Lottery announced on Thursday, Dec. 22. CT...
Overturned tractor-trailer crash closes I-84E in Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An overturned tractor-trailer crash closed I-84 East on Monday morning. The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. between exits 16 and 17. There is no word yet on what caused the crash or if any injuries are involved. Follow News 8 for more updates. Use the traffic map below for […]
Danbury Makes List of Top 10 Places in Connecticut You Should Never Move to
Nick Johnson is a Youtuber with hundreds of thousands of subscribers. He does the kind of videos that tell you this place is fun, this place is not fun, this is a good place to live and this is a bad place, etc. Nick has gotten so much feedback from his work on social media that he's become a consultant, telling families where they should/should not move based on their needs.
PHOTOS: Dec. 23 storm leaves damage across Conn.
Conn. (WTNH) — A powerful wind and rain storm caused heavy flooding and damage to the state on Friday. See photos from the storm below, including flooding in Mystic and Fairfield, water crashing over the rocks at Waterford’s Seaside Park, as well as trees knocked over in Waterbury. A house on Highland Lake in Winsted […]
helihub.com
Sikorsky awarded $676M contract for supply chain management of CH-53E and MH-53E
Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a $676,702,069 for a ceiling-priced, performance-based logistics requirements contract for the supply chain management that includes 196 weapon replaceable assemblies/shop replaceable assemblies in support of the CH-53E and MH-53E helicopters. The contract will include a five-year base period with one two-year option. If the option is exercised, the contract will be a not-to-exceed amount of $752,324,052. Work will be performed in Cherry Point, North Carolina (77%); and Stratford, Connecticut (23%). Work is expected to be completed by December 2027; if the option is exercised, work will be completed by December 2029. Working capital (Navy) funds in the not-to-exceed amount of $150,000,000 will be issued for delivery order N00383-23-F-0SU0 that will be awarded concurrently with the contract as an undefinitized contract action for period of performance from January 2023 through September 2023. Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00383-23-D-SU01).
Eyewitness News
Police locate missing Old Saybrook man
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say a missing Old Saybrook man has been located after authorities were concerned for his safety. Old Saybrook police say they responded to calls for a single vehicle accident on Essex Rd. shortly after 3 P.M this past Friday. Officers arrived to find the...
Former State Rep. Noreen Kokoruda dies
CONNECTICUT, USA — Former State Rep. Noreen Kokoruda, who served her Madison district for ten years in the Connecticut General Assembly, has passed away. Her son Shane Kokoruda confirmed the news of her death with a post on Facebook saying,. "The world lost a great one yesterday. My mom...
Heavy rain and windstorm causes flooding along Conn. shoreline
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — All along the Connecticut shoreline, Friday’s storm brought unwanted water into parking lots and roads including several in downtown Mystic and onto homes in Old Saybrook along Great Hammock Road. Cosey Beach in East Haven saw waste high water in some spots. This all happened during the morning’s extra high tide. […]
13 people evacuated during Rocky Hill condo fire
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — No one was injured Sunday after a fire broke out in the attic of a residential building in Rocky Hill, according to officials. Crews responded at about 12:30 p.m. to a structure fire at 202 Country Club Court. The fire was found in the attic and the second floor of […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Homicide investigation underway in Hartford
Meteorologist Melissa Cole said rain and wind are on the horizon for a high-impact storm on Friday. Here is her Wednesday noon forecast. A major storm is expected to bring damaging wind and heavy rain Thursday night through Friday. NEWS CONFERENCE: Eversource says it’s ramping up preparations ahead of this...
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
trumbulltimes.com
From Ez Street to Roast Meat Hill Road: These are Connecticut's quirky street names
There are some odd street names out there. Recently, a street name in Killingworth, Conn., has caused controversy for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). In a letter to First Selectman Nancy Gorski, a PETA representative offered to help pay for new signage if Roast Meat Hill Road was renamed to “Roast Vegan Hill Road." PETA also offered to “hold a giveaway of tasty vegan ham sandwiches in town.”
"Heartbreaking": W. Hartford traffic fatalities
West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor plans a task force on traffic safety following a deadly crash Christmas Day and two pedestrian deaths in the previous week
