Read full article on original website
Related
bellevueheraldleader.com
IDPH to shift to weekly COVID-19 reporting
CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health is reminding the public to take action to protect their most vulnerable loved ones, including the elderly and the very young. IDPH Director Doctor Sameer Vohra urged those who are feeling ill to take a COVID-19 test and to stay home if they test positive to avoid spreading the virus to friends and family, especially those vulnerable to serious outcomes.
Comments / 0