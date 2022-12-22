The first time Kansas freshman MJ Rice competed at Allen Fieldhouse last summer, he scored 18 points in a camp scrimmage 11 hours after arriving in Lawrence at 4 in the morning. One of the biggest reasons he had success that day was because Rice just went out and played.
It may have been 14 years since the Kansas football program sent a team to a bowl game, but this is not exactly new territory for KU coach Lance Leipold. During his six seasons at Buffalo, Leipold led the Bulls to bowl appearances in his final three seasons, with wins in 2019 and 2020 and a loss in 2018.
Below-freezing temperatures and broken water lines throughout Memphis have wreaked havoc on the city’s infrastructure this week. But the issues will not have a negative impact on Wednesday’s Liberty Bowl, scheduled for a 4:30 p.m. kickoff between Kansas (6-6) and Arkansas (6-6) at Simmons Liberty Bowl Stadium. “There...
Comments / 0