With 17 NBA titles, the Boston Celtics are one of the most successful and historic franchises in the entire NBA. The Celtics have been atop the NBA hierarchy since their dynasty days during the late 1950s and the entire 1960s. During that time, the Celtics won 11 championships in 13 seasons and have been winning ever since. They added 2 more titles in the 1970s with Dave Cowens and John Havlicek and another 3 titles in the 80s behind the greatness of Larry Bird. Their 17th championship came in 2008 when Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen came together to bring the championship back to Boston.

