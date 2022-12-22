Read full article on original website
Jeff Van Gundy Says LeBron James Is Responsible For The Lakers Bad Season And Roster
LeBron James' individual performance has been one of the only positive aspects of the Los Angeles Lakers' season this year. There's no doubt that the superstar has been playing at a high level for the team this year, and he is currently averaging 27.8 PPG, 8.1 RPG, and 6.6. APG.
Kevin Durant Reveals His Favorite Teammate Ever
Kevin Durant has played for three teams during his 15-year NBA career, sharing touches with some incredible players, others who were really good at one specific role, and others who didn't have much playing time but still left a mark on those who spent time with them. That's the case...
Damian Lillard honored as Trail Blazers' all-time leading scorer
The Trail Blazers honored Damian Lillard on Monday night, in their first home game since Lillard surpassed Clyde Drexler as the leading scorer in team history.
Dirk Nowitzki Says LeBron James Becoming The All-Time Scoring Leader Would Leave Michael Jordan Out Of Arguments For The GOAT Debate
The LeBron James and Michael Jordan debate has been around for a while now, and many people think it's closer than ever. LeBron James keeps making history with his displays in the league, and many people already call him the greatest of all time. However, not everybody shares that excitement...
"I’d still be suspended today if I had swung on Mike" — Chris Childs on almost coming to blows with Michael Jordan
Scottie Pippen tried to patch things up. But instead of shaking Michael Jordan's hand, Chris Child called the GOAT a bi**h.
"My esophagus don't miss him" — Mike Miller on the time Kobe Bryant exacted revenge by elbowing him in the throat
Kobe Bryant was suspended for two games after delivering a nasty elbow to Mike Miller's throat.
Kevin Durant On The Warriors Title Win: "I Hate That They Won..."
Kevin Durant revealed his feelings after the Golden State Warriors won the NBA championship last season. The forward shifted base to the Brooklyn Nets in 2019 and since then, he's made the playoffs only once. They were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round last year while the Warriors pipped the same Celtics unit to win the title.
NBA Analyst Gets Brutally Honest About LeBron James
The Los Angeles Lakers traveled to Texas on Christmas Day to take on the Dallas Mavericks. They walked away with stockings full of coal. Try as they might, the Lakers were not able to overcome the Mavericks after a huge third quarter from Luka Doncic and his crew. In the...
Lakers Rumors: Warriors All-Star Interested In Joining Lakers As Free Agent
Is a homecoming in the cards for ex-Showtime Laker (and current Lakers radio broadcaster) Mychal Thompson's Hall of Fame son?. Four-time Golden State Warriors title-winning shooting guard Klay Thompson could potentially consider leaving the Warriors as a free agent in 2024... and there are two big Western Conference Dubs rivals he's contemplating, per Sean Deveney and Jack Simone of Heavy.com.
Kevin Durant's Contract Breakdown: $500 Million And Still Counting
Coming out of high school, Durant was a highly recruited prospect that was seen as one of the top players in the country. He probably could have jumped to the professional level if there was not a rule in place that forced him to attend college. After a stellar career at Texas, which included becoming the first freshman to be named Naismith College Player of the Year.
Kevin Garnett On How Gary Payton Masterfully Controlled Everyone On The Court: "I Saw Gary Payton Control The Referees, His Coach, My Coach, The Crowd, The Lady In The Front..."
Gary Payton is a part of that short list of players who can rightfully claim to be one of the greatest point guards to have ever played in the NBA. Payton, who spent much of his career with the Seattle Supersonics, was a 9-time All-Star who also became the first point guard to ever win Defensive Player of the Year back in 1996.
The Boston Celtics All-Time GOAT Pyramid
With 17 NBA titles, the Boston Celtics are one of the most successful and historic franchises in the entire NBA. The Celtics have been atop the NBA hierarchy since their dynasty days during the late 1950s and the entire 1960s. During that time, the Celtics won 11 championships in 13 seasons and have been winning ever since. They added 2 more titles in the 1970s with Dave Cowens and John Havlicek and another 3 titles in the 80s behind the greatness of Larry Bird. Their 17th championship came in 2008 when Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen came together to bring the championship back to Boston.
