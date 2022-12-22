ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

Warzone 2 players demand changes to “cop out” bots ruining DMZ matches

Warzone 2 players have demanded changes to the overpowered bots ruining DMZ matches, with the game’s AI still deeply unpopular. Warzone 2’s ‘Escape from Tarkov’ like mode DMZ has been an absolute hit with fans since its release back in November. However, while popular with the community, players have certainly been vocal about some of the mode’s most pressing issues.
dexerto.com

Snip3down responds to ImperialHal rating him a “B-Tier” Apex Legends player

Eric ‘Snip3down’ Wrona and ImperialHal are two of the biggest names in the Apex Legends scene so when the current TSM team captain rated his former teammate a B-Tier player fans were eagerly awaiting a response. ImperialHal put together a comprehensive controller player tierlist for his ALGS competition...
dexerto.com

Respawn dev promises “very exciting” changes to Apex Legends anti-cheat

Respawn Entertainment have promised “very exciting” changes to Apex Legends’ anti-cheat systems as the battle royale continues to fight against hackers. Cheating is a plague in almost every video game. Apex Legends is no different and, while Respawn’s battle royale has not suffered to the same extent as some of its rivals, it has undeniable issues in terms of cheaters ruining matches.
dexerto.com

How to unlock Apex Legends Holiday Twitch drops: Skin rewards, more

Want more free skins in Apex Legends? Respawn are getting festive this holiday season with Twitch drops available across the coming week. Here’s how you can tune in every day to get new backgrounds, charms, and skins. Apex Legends and Respawn are celebrating the holiday season with free skins...
dexerto.com

Modern Warfare 2 players shoot down “pipe dream” XP change

Incentivizing players with in-game currency to complete daily challenges is an excellent idea on paper, but Modern Warfare 2 players shot down the lofty dream. Modern Warfare 2’s monetization practices have been questioned by community members. MW2 follows the ever-familiar trend of other FPS titles, relying on a battle pass and in-game store to generate unthinkable revenue figures.
dexerto.com

How to add friends on Modern Warfare 2 and warzone 2

Modern Warfare 2 recently changed its UI, making it easier than before to add friends for multiplayer or Warzone 2. Here’s everything you need to know about completing the simple process. Modern Warfare 2 players labeled the game’s UI as the “worst in CoD history.” Activision heard the feedback...
dexerto.com

Twitch under fire for labeling VTubers as AI: “It’s really insulting”

Twitch has come under fire after a misguided tweet celebrating the achievements of VTubers in 2022 compared the virtual creators to artificial intelligence (AI), with many top talents labeling the wording as “insulting” and ignorant of the medium. VTubing has taken off on Twitch, cracking into the top...
dexerto.com

GTA 6 fans have found another teaser that points at Vice City

GTA 6 fans have found another teaser that indicates that the next installment in the series will be set in Vice City. Despite it not even being announced, the next installment in the GTA series is one of the most anticipated games of all time. There’s no telling when the...
dexerto.com

How big is Warzone 2? Download size on console and PC

If you’re wondering how big of a download size Warzone 2 will require on console and PC, here’s everything you need to know about how many gigabytes you’ll need free. Warzone 2 is the latest iteration of Activision’s battle royale franchise. The game brings in several aspects from the predecessor and enhances them to give it a more realistic feel.
dexerto.com

Nadeshot tells CoD players to quit complaining about MW2: “I don’t get the hate”

Call of Duty veteran and 100 Thieves founder Nadeshot has spoken out against CoD players hating on this year’s title Modern Warfare 2. Despite being one of the most successful CoD launches to date, absolutely smashing sales records, Modern Warfare 2 has had its fair share of criticism from the community.
dexerto.com

Diablo II: Resurrected 22 Nights of Terror Holiday event: All gameplay modifiers

Diablo 2: Resurrected 22 Nights of Terror will see different gameplay modifiers added to the game every day. Here’s everything we know. Designed to shake up the gameplay of Diablo 2: Resurrected every 24 hours, the 22 Nights of Terror event will add a different gameplay modifier each day until the end of the holiday event. Each modifier will be confirmed via the in-game Message of the Day and will last until the same time the day after.
dexerto.com

TimTheTatman explains why Warzone 2 needs to learn from Fortnite

TimTheTatman claimed “Fortnite ruined the gaming industry,” as no other developer can match Epic Games, “diligence, touch, and effort.”. Warzone 2 community members praised developers for adding loadout drops back to buy stations. However, Swagg and other content creators demand more action for ignored segments of the player base.
dexerto.com

Capcom shuts down Resident Evil 1 & Code Veronica fan remakes

After years worth of development time and publicly available demo builds, Capcom have shut down the Resident Evil 1 and Code Veronica fan remakes. Fans of the Resident Evil series have had it good, with both Resident Evil 2 and 3 getting full remakes that brought these classic games into the modern era. Resident Evil 4 has a remake of its own on the horizon.
dexerto.com

Elden Ring DLC: Why the best is yet to come

The wait for Elden Ring DLC is becoming increasingly agonizing, even after the revelation of the Colosseum update, but there are reasons to be cheerful, as previous FromSoftware expansions have gone on to be even better than the base games. If you’re anything like us, you’ve now been through multiple...
dexerto.com

Twitch streamer gets food stolen by giant crow in bizarre livestream encounter

A Twitch streamer had their food hijacked by a huge stealthy crow in a bizarre Japan live stream that could have ended far worse for them. Twitch streamer Crazy_Japanese was attempting to enjoy a nice meal in the streets of Japan when a giant crow dropped in without warning and took off with the goods.
dexerto.com

Is there split-screen in Modern Warfare 2?

Split-screen has been in almost every Call of Duty over the years, but is there split-screen in MW2? Here’s what we know. Allowing multiple players to play off the same screen, split-screen mode has been a staple feature in CoD for almost the entire series. Back in the day,...
dexerto.com

Best influencer boxing moments of 2022: Jake Paul, Creator Clash, Chessboxing, more

Influencer boxing continues to reign as a hugely popular trend, with creators from all platforms itching to get inside the ring. This year, several jaw-dropping influencer boxing moments stole the show. Although names like Jake Paul and KSI might be synonymous with the sport, some of 2022’s best creator boxing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy