Columbia, MO

Columbia Missourian

Dr. James Brillhart, Sep. 11, 1954 — Dec. 19, 2022

Dr. James Brillhart, age 68, of Columbia, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 19, 2022, at his home. He was born in Fort Hood, Texas, the son of Colonel Allen T. Brillhart (US Army) and Lucy Brillhart. With a father in the military, James called many places home. As a...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

New Boone County technical college to focus on nursing shortage

Ranken Technical College plans to open a new campus in Ashland in fall 2023, and one of the goals at the school will be to increase the number of nursing students entering the workforce. The Boone County campus will be the company’s fifth location in Missouri. The other locations are...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Arkansas Missouri Football

'I love these guys': Missouri says goodbye to its seniors, looks toward future. Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz put the blame for the Tigers' second consecutive .500 season with a bowl loss on himself. He called on the underclassmen to use it as fuel for 2023.
COLUMBIA, MO

